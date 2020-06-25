Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Management Proposal 60th and 178th EGM

Management Proposal for the

60th Annual Shareholders Meeting and 178th

Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 29, 2020

INVITATION ................................................................................................................... 3 CALL NOTICE .................................................................................................................. 4 PROCEDURES INHERENT TO THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ....................................................................................................... 6 MATTERS TO BE SUBMITTED FOR RESOLUTION AT THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND HEREBY CONVENED ............................................................................................... 9 MATTERS TO BE SUBMITTED FOR RESOLUTION AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HEREBY CONVENED ..................................................................................................... 17 LIST OF ANNEXES -

OGM ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… .18 LIST OF ANNEXES -

EGM ……………………………………………………………………………………… . ……………………………… .165

INVITATION

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRAS convene all its shareholders to attend its 60th Annual Shareholder's Meeting and 178th Extraordinary General Meeting, as follows:

Date: July 29, 2020

Time (Brasília): 2 p.m.

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting will be held entirely digitally under the terms of article 4, paragraph 2, item I and article 21-C, paragraph 2 and 3 of CVM Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009 ("IN CVM 481"), to be held on July 29, 2020, at 2:00 pm, through the digital platform WEBEX ("Digital Platform")

Matters to be submitted for resolution at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting:

1. To take the Management's accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report and the Company's Complete Financial Statements, related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019;

2. Deliberate on the proposal of the Company's management for destinantion of the results related to the year ended on December 31, 2019 and the distribution of dividends;

3. To elect, for the Board of Directors, by indication of the controlling shareholder, pursuant to article 32, I, of the Bylaws, 1 (one) effective member, replacing Mr. Vicente Falconi Campos, to complete the term of his mandate, to be ended on the 2021 annual general meeting;

4. To elect, for the Fiscal Council, two effective members and two alternate members as indicated by the controlling shareholder, pursuant to article 50, I and II, of the Bylaws, with a term of office to end at the 2021 annual general meeting, as well as an alternate member by appointment of preferred shareholders, pursuant to article 50, IV, of the Bylaws, with a term of office to end at the 2021 annual general meeting;

5. Set the global compensation for the Management, the members of the Company's Fiscal Council and the members of the Audit and Risk Statutory Committee; and

6. Change the newspapers in which the Company produces its legal publications

Matters to be submitted for resolution at the Extraordinary General Meeting:

1. Reform articles 32, item II, 36, item XXII and 50, I of the Company's Bylaws, for adaptation and compliance with Law No. 13,844 of June 18, 2019.

The Company prepared this Management Proposal to meet the good corporate governance practices and transparency requirements, aiming to guide and enlighten all Shareholders about the matters to be deliberated upon, hereby placing its Investor Relations Department at disposal to clear up any additional doubts.

Service Channels

Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9th floor - Mario Bhering Building Rio de Janeiro - Zip Code: 20.091-005

Website: www.eletrobras.com/ri E-mail:ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com Phone: 55 (21) 2514-6333|2514-4627 Fax: 55 (21) 2514-5964

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRAS

(Public company)

CNPJ No. 00.001.180/0001-26

CALL NOTICE

60th Annual Shareholders' Meeting and 178th Extraordinary General Meeting

The company hereby calls the Shareholders of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras ("Company") to meet at the Annual Shareholders Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting, in an exclusively digital form, under the terms of article 4, paragraph 2, item I and article 21-C, paragraph 2 and 3 of CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009 ("IN CVM 481"), to be held on July 29, 2020, at 2:00 pm, through the digital platform WEBEX ("Digital Platform"), in order to decide on the following Agenda:

Matters to be submitted for resolution at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting:

1. To take the Management's accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report and the Company's Complete Financial Statements, related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019;

2. Deliberate on the proposal of the Company's management for destinantion of the results related to the year ended on December 31, 2019 and the distribution of dividends;

3. To elect, for the Board of Directors, by indication of the controlling shareholder, pursuant to article 32, I, of the Bylaws, 1 (one) effective member, replacing Mr. Vicente Falconi Campos, to complete the term of his mandate, to be ended on the 2021 annual general meeting;

4. To elect, for the Fiscal Council, two effective members and two alternate members as indicated by the controlling shareholder, pursuant to article 50, I and II, of the Bylaws, with a term of office to end at the 2021 annual general meeting, as well as an alternate member by appointment of preferred shareholders, pursuant to article 50, IV, of the Bylaws, with a term of office to end at the 2021 annual general meeting;

5. Set the global compensation for the Management, the members of the Company's Fiscal Council and the members of the Audit and Risk Statutory Committee; and

6.

Change the newspapers in which the Company produces its legal publicationsMatters to be submitted for resolution at the Extraordinary General Meeting:

1. Reform articles 32, item II, 36, item XXII and 50, I of the Company's Bylaws, for adaptation and compliance with Law No. 13,844 of June 18, 2019.

Pursuant to paragraph one of article 126 of the Brazilian Corporations Law and the decision of I. the CVM Board in CVM case RJ-2014/3578, on November 4, 2014, a shareholder may be represented at the general meeting: (i) if an individual, by a proxy appointed less than 1 (one) year ago (which is a shareholder, manager of the Company or lawyer duly registered under the Brazilian Bar Association); (ii) if a legal entity, by its legal representatives or by a proxy appointed in accordance with its corporate documents and in accordance with the Brazilian Civil Code; and (iii) if an investment fund, by its administrator and/or manager, or by a proxyappointed in accordance with its corporate documents and in accordance with the Brazilian Civil Code rules.

Subject to the procedures set forth in CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 481"), in the Company's Reference Form and the instructions contained in the Management Proposal for the General Meeting hereby called, the shareholder may exercise the voting right by means of the completion and delivery of the Remote Voting Ballot ("Voting Ballot") made available by the Company on the Company's websites (www.eletrobras.com/ir) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM website(www.cvm.gov.br) and the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") website (www.b3.com.br).

The Shareholder or its legal representative, in order to ensure admission to the General Meeting, pursuant to article 5 of CVM Instruction 481, shall submit the following documents:

 Official ID card with photo;

 The latest corporate document (bylaws or articles of association), in the case of a legal entity;

 Power of attorney granted by shareholder;

Considering the situation that has been reported about the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in Brazil, mainly due to the currently existing restrictions on the circulation and gathering of people, the meeting will be held exclusively in digital manner, which is why the shareholder participation can only be:

(a) through Voting Ballot, with detailed instructions on the documentation required for remote voting are contained in the Ballot that can be accessed on the websites mentioned above; and

(b) through the Digital Platform, in person or by a proxy duly constituted under the terms of article 21-C, §§2 and 3 of IN CVM 481, in which case the shareholder may: (i) simply participate in the AGOE, whether or not he has sent the Voting Ballot; or (ii) participate and vote in the AGOE, noting that as for the shareholder who has already sent the Voting Ballot and that, if he wishes, votes in the Meeting by the Digital Platform, all voting instructions received through the Voting Ballot will be disregarded.

Shareholders wishing to participate in the AGOE via the Digital Platform must access the Company's website, at http://www.eletrobras.com/AssembleiaVirtual and complete its registration, and after confirming the registration and receiving the registration password, attach all documents required to qualify for participation and/or vote in the AGOE, at least 2 (two) days in advance of the date designated for the AGOE, that is, until July 27, 2020. The following documents shareholders will be required to qualify and participate and/or vote in the AGOE via the Digital Platform: (a) if a natural person, copy of the identification document, legally recognized as such, with a recent photo and national validity, within the validity period, if applicable, or, in the case of being represented by an attorney, a copy of the power of attorney signed with less than 1 (one) year, together with the official identity document with photo of the attorney, and such attorney must be another shareholder or lawyer regularly registered with the Brazilian Lawyers Association; or (b) if a legal entity, (i) updated constitutive acts of the shareholder and the act that invests the representative (s) with sufficient powers for representation within the AGOE, duly registered with the competent bodies, together with the official document photo ID of the representative(s); (ii) if necessary, a power of attorney duly