Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Annoucement - 04.07.2020 - Compliance Officer

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

OPEN COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in addition to the Market Announcement dated February 17, 2020, that given the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the Governance, Risks and Compliance Officer, Mrs. Lucia Maria Martins Casasanta, will remain in office after April 30, 2020, until the new director be selected and can assume the role without prejudice to activities.

It should be noted that, in accordance with article 45 of Eletrobras' Bylaws, the candidate for the position of Governance, Risks and Compliance Officer will be selected through the presentation of a triple list defined by a company specialized in executive headhunter.

The Company will keep the market informed about the matter covered in this Market Announcement.

Rio de Janeiro, April 7, 2020.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer