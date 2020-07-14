Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 07.14.20 - Amazonas GT - CCC

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Executive Board of the National Electric Energy Agency - Aneel, on this date, decided to comply with the request of the subsidiary Amazonas Geração e Transmissão SA ("Amazonas GT"), so that it receives directly from the Electric Energy Trading Chamber ("CCEE") the reimbursement of the Fuel Consumption Account ("CCC") of the costs of acquisition of natural gas destined to the Thermoelectric Plants - Ponta Negra, Manauara, Jaraqui, Tambaqui and Cristiano Rocha, which are the so-called independent producers

PIEs located in the capital of the State of Amazonas, of the installments due, according to the energy measurement records and the financial amounts of the invoices to be presented by Amazonas GT, guaranteeing the discount of the value of the Regulated Contracting Environment - average ACR on the total generation cost, under the terms of art. 11 of Decree nº 7,246/2010. The payment of the amount referring to the average ACR will continue to be the responsibility of the distributor Amazonas Energia

S.A. ("Amazonas Energia").

In the case of the acquisition costs of natural gas destined to the Anamã, Anori, Caapiranga and Codajás UTEs, which are owned by Amazonas GT located in the interior of the State of Amazonas, Aneel authorized that CCEE, only in case of default of Amazonas Energia, proceed with the direct repayment to Amazonas GT of the installments falling due, according to the energy measurement records and the financial amounts of the invoices to be presented by Amazonas GT, guaranteeing the discount of the average ACR value on the total generation cost, pursuant to art. 11 of Decree No. 7,246/2010, respecting the apportionment in proportion to the beneficiaries' rights, pursuant to art. 6 of Decree No. 9,022/2017. In this case, likewise, the payment of the amount referring to the average ACR will continue to be the responsibility of the distributor Amazonas Energia.

Considering the provisions above, it is necessary to clarify that with the end of the process of unbundling of Amazonas Energia, which was privatized by Eletrobras in 2019, the Natural Gas Supply Contract signed with Cigas/Petrobras and the Bilateral Energy Contracts - CBE with the Independent Energy Producers - PIE were assigned from Amazonas Energia to Amazonas GT, in December 2018.

In the scope of supplying energy from PIEs, Amazonas GT acts similarly to an energy trader, since it buys energy from PIEs and resells it to Amazonas Energia, in the same quantity and price, but with the additional cost of fuel , which Amazonas GT acquires. This operation to buy energy from PIEs and sell it to Amazonas Energia, therefore, is a pass-through operation, with no gains for Amazonas GT, which was the model approved by the regulatory authorities for the unbundling.

Until the current decision, Amazonas Energia was the direct beneficiary of CCC subsidies in relation to the total generation cost, including the costs of acquiring natural gas destined for the generation of PIEs. As of Aneel's decision, Amazonas GT starts to directly receive subsidies from CCC regarding the acquisition costs of natural gas from the capital's PIEs, which represents approximately R$ 100 million per month. In the case of UTEs in the interior, direct reimbursement to Amazonas GT of the acquisition costs of the natural gas will occur only in the event of default by Amazonas Energia and represents approximately R$ 4 million per month.