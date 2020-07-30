Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 07.30.2020 - Board Member Take Office

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Market Announcement of June 26, 2020, that, on this date, Mrs. Lúcia Maria Martins Casasanta took office as Eletrobras Board Member, elected at the 60th Annual General Meeting to replace Mr. Vicente Falconi Campos, for complete the term of his mandate, ending at the 2021 annual general meeting, according to the Summary of Decisions released on July 29, 2020.

Ms. Lucia Casasanta took office at Eletrobras Governance, Risk and Compliance Officer in 2016, holding the position until July this year. She was responsible for the implementation of the Eletrobras 5 Dimensions Integrity Program (Compliance) and for the resolution of processes related to anti-corruption laws, with Brazilian and North American regulatory bodies. She made her professional career in auditing and consulting in risk management and business processes, with 30 years of experience in 'Big 4' companies, of which 13 years as a Partner. Her professional experience includes more than 20 years of auditing financial statements in different industries. While performing in the audit, he also participated and led projects related to due diligence, securities launching abroad and registration with the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM and the Securities Exchange Commission - SEC. She led Deloitte's Risk Management practice in southern Brazil for 5 years, being responsible for several Integrated Risk Management projects and review of business processes aimed at structuring levels of Corporate Governance. She also led Sarbannes-Oxley (SOX) internal audit and compliance planning and execution projects. She is certified to the Board of Directors by the IBGC. She was elected one of the 20 most admired Compliance executives in Brazil in 2019.

