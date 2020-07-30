Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 07.30.2020 - Board Member Take Office

07/30/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Market Announcement of June 26, 2020, that, on this date, Mrs. Lúcia Maria Martins Casasanta took office as Eletrobras Board Member, elected at the 60th Annual General Meeting to replace Mr. Vicente Falconi Campos, for complete the term of his mandate, ending at the 2021 annual general meeting, according to the Summary of Decisions released on July 29, 2020.

Ms. Lucia Casasanta took office at Eletrobras Governance, Risk and Compliance Officer in 2016, holding the position until July this year. She was responsible for the implementation of the Eletrobras 5 Dimensions Integrity Program (Compliance) and for the resolution of processes related to anti-corruption laws, with Brazilian and North American regulatory bodies. She made her professional career in auditing and consulting in risk management and business processes, with 30 years of experience in 'Big 4' companies, of which 13 years as a Partner. Her professional experience includes more than 20 years of auditing financial statements in different industries. While performing in the audit, he also participated and led projects related to due diligence, securities launching abroad and registration with the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM and the Securities Exchange Commission - SEC. She led Deloitte's Risk Management practice in southern Brazil for 5 years, being responsible for several Integrated Risk Management projects and review of business processes aimed at structuring levels of Corporate Governance. She also led Sarbannes-Oxley (SOX) internal audit and compliance planning and execution projects. She is certified to the Board of Directors by the IBGC. She was elected one of the 20 most admired Compliance executives in Brazil in 2019.

Rio de Janeiro, July 30, 2020

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 &

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 21:50:03 UTC
