Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 08.21.19 - B3 Official Letter 742

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that received, on this date, from B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, Official Letter 742/2019-LSL, below transcript, requesting clarification regarding atypical movements of the Company's shares:
Free translation of the Official Letter 742/2019-LSL:
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras
At. Ms. Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta
CFO and IRO
Ref.: Atypical movements of the Company's shares
Dear Sirs
In view of the latest fluctuations registered with the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the quantity traded, as below, we request that be informed, until 08/22/2019, if there is any fact of your knowledge that can justify them.
Common Shares
Prices (BRL shares)
Date
Opening
Minimum
Maximum
Medium
Last
Oscil.
Nº
Amount
Volume (BRL)
%
neg.
08/08/2019
42.03
41.16
43.35
42.38
43.35
3.83
23,764
5,062,300
214,532,727.00
08/09/2019
43.62
42.91
44.28
43.62
44.28
2.14
16,189
3,445,600
150,297,272.00
08/12/2019
43.40
42.24
43.76
42.94
42.95
-3.00
18,115
3,789,800
162,717,050.00
08/13/2019
44.16
42.55
44.16
43.36
43.57
1.44
13,573
3,354,500
145,452,474.00
08/14/2019
42.79
40.97
42.97
41.74
41.09
-5.69
22,666
5,622,800
234,669,971.00
08/15/2019
41.20
39.50
41.81
40.50
40.35
-1.80
18,518
3,910,900
158,400,575.00
08/16/2019
41.20
40.29
41.40
40.91
41.40
2.60
17,120
3,710,100
151,763,237.00
08/19/2019
41.62
40.17
42.00
40.97
40.65
-1.81
12,791
2,270,800
93,037,672.00
08/20/2019
40.66
38.83
40.92
39.82
40.04
-1.50
15,540
2,734,500
108,878,947.00
08/21/2019*
41.10
40.81
45.81
43.52
45.02
12.43
19,685
5,386,800
234,450,822.00
Preferred B Shares
Prices (BRL shares)
Date
Opening
Minimum
Maximum
Medium
Last
Oscil.
Nº
Amount
Volume (BRL)
%
neg.
08/08/2019
41.30
40.21
42.05
41.12
41.88
2.34
17,699
3,159,300
129,911,339.00
08/09/2019
42.08
41.53
42.87
42.27
42.87
2.36
9,073
1,764,200
74,578,398.00
08/12/2019
42.00
41.02
42.29
41.52
41.60
-2.96
11,448
2,019,000
83,821,761.00
08/13/2019
42.23
40.63
42.40
41.37
41.47
-0.31
11,576
2,369,300
98,027,541.00
08/14/2019
41.20
39.37
41.20
40.11
39.67
-4.34
18,502
3,439,200
137,944,625.00
08/15/2019
39.60
39.06
40.25
39.67
39.78
0.27
13,337
3,449,700
136,839,668.00
08/16/2019
40.21
39.82
40.73
40.37
40.71
2.33
8,553
1,598,800
64,543,766.00
08/19/2019
41.17
39.78
41.38
40.38
40.42
-0.71
9,636
2,141,800
86,492,330.00
08/20/2019
40.90
38.93
40.90
39.89
40.25
-0.42
8,858
1,705,900
68,055,447.00
08/21/2019*
41.06
40.82
45.51
43.56
44.03
9.39
15,433
4,201,300
183,027,022.00
*Updated until 1:14pm
In consideration of the above-mentioned Official Letter, we clarify that:
On July 31, 2019, the Company informed its shareholders and the market in general, through Relevant Fact, of the receipt of correspondence from the Honorable Minister of Mines and Energy, by which he invited the Company to participate in discussions involving the possible privatization of Eletrobras;
On August 1, 2019, the Company informed through Relevant Fact its shareholders and the market in general as a consequence of the Official Letter 548/2019-GM-MME that the Honorable President of the Republic authorized that further studies be carried out so that Eletrobras' privatization process occurs through a capital increase, through public subscription of Eletrobras common shares or by any company resulting from the restructuring process;
In both Relevant Facts mentioned above, Eletrobras pointed out that the execution of the referred transaction still depends on approval by the National Congress, a fact unrelated to the Company's control;
The Company has adopted the measures mentioned in items 1 and 2 above, due to the relevance of the theme, to ensure the symmetry of information in the market, pursuant to CVM Instruction 358/2002;
From August 8 to 20, 2019, Eletrobras shares fluctuated with the Ibovespa (IBOV) and Eletric Energy (IEE) Indexes, reflecting the national and international economic and political scenarios;
Specifically with regard to August 21, 2019, statements were made in the general media, by the Honorable President of the Lower House, about the privatization process of Eletrobras, no relevant information that was not known to the public was reported;
In view of the foregoing, there is no relevant information that has not been adequately disclosed by the Company through Relevant Facts.
Rio de Janeiro, August 21, 2019
Elvira Cavalcanti Presta
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
