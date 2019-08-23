Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 08.23.19 - Sale SPEs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 06:06pm EDT

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Relevant Fact released on September 27, 2019, that concluded, on this date, the transfer to Ventus Holding of Energia Eólica Ltda, current name of J. Malucelli Project Manager and Risk Analysis Ltda., ("Purchaser") of total shares held in Special Purpose Entities ("SPEs"): Brasventos Miassaba 3 Geradora de Energia S.A. ("Brasventos Miassaba"), Brasventos Eolo Geradora de Energia S.A. ("Brasventos Eolo") and Rei dos Ventos 3 Geradora de Energia S.A. ("Rei dos Ventos") corresponding to the stock capital of 49.00 % of these enterprises, pursuant to the Call Notice of the Eletrobras Auction nº 01/2018 ("Call Notice"), referring to "Lot F", held in a public session at B3's headquarters, on September 27, 2018.

For the sale, Eletrobras received the updated amount in the form of the Notice of BRL 178,260,560.76 (one hundred and seventy eight million, two hundred and sixty thousand, five hundred and sixty reais and seventy six cents). The sale referred to in this Market Announcement was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense - CADE ("CADE").

The aforementioned operation represents one of the initiatives linked to the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2019/2023"), disclosed to the market through Relevant Fact on December 27, 2018.

Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20091-005, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute forward-looking statements and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and the like are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of electric energy use by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric power plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 22:05:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
06:06pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 08.23.19 - Sale SPEs
PU
08/22CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 08.22.19 - CCC Credit..
PU
08/21CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 08.21.19 - B3 Officia..
PU
08/21CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 08.21.19 - CCC
PU
07/12EXCLUSIVE : Petrobras eyes exit from Brazil bourse's good governance program - s..
RE
04/30CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/18Citi expects privatization to bolster revenue in Brazil
RE
01/29Brazil government aims to sell at least $20 billion in assets this year
RE
01/21Brazil to privatise more airports, railways for grains
RE
01/02CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Brazil's Odebrecht to pay 161.9 million reais t..
RE
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 30 270 M
EBIT 2019 7 289 M
Net income 2019 5 474 M
Debt 2019 39 597 M
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,34x
EV / Sales2020 3,09x
Capitalization 61 395 M
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 36,32  BRL
Last Close Price 46,16  BRL
Spread / Highest target 2,25%
Spread / Average Target -21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Armando Casado de Araújo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.66.17%15 632
NEXTERA ENERGY INC27.50%106 179
ENEL SPA24.58%70 836
DUKE ENERGY CORP5.82%66 536
IBERDROLA32.72%65 694
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.08%62 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group