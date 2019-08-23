Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 08.23.19 - Sale SPEs

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Relevant Fact released on September 27, 2019, that concluded, on this date, the transfer to Ventus Holding of Energia Eólica Ltda, current name of J. Malucelli Project Manager and Risk Analysis Ltda., ("Purchaser") of total shares held in Special Purpose Entities ("SPEs"): Brasventos Miassaba 3 Geradora de Energia S.A. ("Brasventos Miassaba"), Brasventos Eolo Geradora de Energia S.A. ("Brasventos Eolo") and Rei dos Ventos 3 Geradora de Energia S.A. ("Rei dos Ventos") corresponding to the stock capital of 49.00 % of these enterprises, pursuant to the Call Notice of the Eletrobras Auction nº 01/2018 ("Call Notice"), referring to "Lot F", held in a public session at B3's headquarters, on September 27, 2018.
For the sale, Eletrobras received the updated amount in the form of the Notice of BRL 178,260,560.76 (one hundred and seventy eight million, two hundred and sixty thousand, five hundred and sixty reais and seventy six cents). The sale referred to in this Market Announcement was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense - CADE ("CADE").
The aforementioned operation represents one of the initiatives linked to the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2019/2023"), disclosed to the market through Relevant Fact on December 27, 2018.
Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2019
Elvira Cavalcanti Presta
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
