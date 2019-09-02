Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 09.02.19 - Compulsory Loan

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Market Announcement disclosed on June 12, 2019, and in attention of the news published today on the Bloomberg portal, under the title "Eletrobras must pay interest on Compulsory", that there is no new information, besides the publication of the judgment referring to that decision previously disclosed in the above-mentioned announcement, regarding the lawsuit relating to the final term of incidence of remuneration interest of 6% per annum in any credits discussed in the lawsuits in which the Company is a liability.
All information on this matter is available in Note 4.1.1 - Risks related to the Company, item a) Compulsory Loan - Judgment on Special Appeal nº 790288/PR, by the Superior Court of Justice - STJ, of the Financial Statements of the 2nd Quarter disclosed on August 12, 2019.
At this moment, there are no elements for the decision handed down in the STJ to change the amounts already provisioned for the Compulsory Loan of Electric Energy processes, considering that, according to the understanding of the legal department of Eletrobras, the judgment affects only the lawsuit in question, and does not have an automatic effect for the other proceedings provided for.
Eletrobras will keep the market informed about the subject matter of this market announcement.
Rio de Janeiro, September 02, 2019
Elvira Cavalcanti Presta
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
Internet:www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri
E-mail:ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com
Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20091-005, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627
EBR & EBR.B
LISTED
ELET3 & ELET6
NYSE
This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute forward-looking statements and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and the like are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of electric energy use by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric power plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.
Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 20:34:00 UTC