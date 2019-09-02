Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 09.02.19 - Compulsory Loan

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Market Announcement disclosed on June 12, 2019, and in attention of the news published today on the Bloomberg portal, under the title "Eletrobras must pay interest on Compulsory", that there is no new information, besides the publication of the judgment referring to that decision previously disclosed in the above-mentioned announcement, regarding the lawsuit relating to the final term of incidence of remuneration interest of 6% per annum in any credits discussed in the lawsuits in which the Company is a liability.

All information on this matter is available in Note 4.1.1 - Risks related to the Company, item a) Compulsory Loan - Judgment on Special Appeal nº 790288/PR, by the Superior Court of Justice - STJ, of the Financial Statements of the 2nd Quarter disclosed on August 12, 2019.

At this moment, there are no elements for the decision handed down in the STJ to change the amounts already provisioned for the Compulsory Loan of Electric Energy processes, considering that, according to the understanding of the legal department of Eletrobras, the judgment affects only the lawsuit in question, and does not have an automatic effect for the other proceedings provided for.

Eletrobras will keep the market informed about the subject matter of this market announcement.

Rio de Janeiro, September 02, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer