Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 09.03.19 - Tucuruí

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that the subsidiary Centrais Eletricas do Norte do Brasil - Eletronorte ("Eletronorte") has expressed to the National Eletric Energy Agency - ANEEL ("ANEEL") its interest in extending the term of Generation Concession Agreement nº 007/2004, referring to the regulation of the exploration of the hydroelectric potential of the Tucuruí Hydroelectric Power Plant, whose term of validity expires on August 30, 2024, pursuant to Law 12,783/2013.

The claim must be submitted by ANEEL to the Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME"), that will disclose the relevant conditions for the concession extension.

It should be clarified that the above statement aims to ensure the right of Eletronorte to eventual extension of the contract. However, the effective decision will only occur after the disclosure by the Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME") of the conditions for the extension, which must be appreciated by the Company's governance bodies.

Eletrobras will keep the market informed about the subject matter of this market announcement.

Rio de Janeiro, September 03, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer