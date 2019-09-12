Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 09.12.19 - CCC Credits Eletroacre

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) clarifies to its shareholders and the market in general what follows about the progress of the credits granted by Eletroacre Distribuidora de Energia S.A. ("Eletroacre"), in the context of the privatization process:
Eletroacre assigned to Eletrobras, in the process of its privatization, credits from the Fuel Consumption Account ("CCC"), in the net amount of approximately R$ 296.2 million, as of June 2017. However, as informed at the 170th Extraordinary General Meeting, the realization of these credits depends on the supervision by the Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica ("Aneel") and, therefore, there are provisions made in the Eletrobras Financial Statements, according to the Company's best assessment;
In the Quarterly Financial Information for the period ended on June 30, 2019, Eletrobras registered a balance related to the credit granted by Eletroacre (item 1), after deducting provisions, the amount of R$ 316.7 million (see Note 12 - Reimbursement Right);
Through Technical Note 38/2018-SFF-SFG-SRG-SGT/ANEEL, Aneel's inspection recognized Eletroacre's right to credit in the amount of R$ 163.3 million in December/2017 for the period from July 30, 2009 to June 30, 2016 ("1st inspection period");
Through Technical Note 149/2019-SFF-SFG-SRG/ANEEL, published on Aneel's website, the result of the 1st inspection period was revised, to July 2019, and the right of reimbursement to CCC, to be R$ 191.6 million, replacing the R$ 163.3 million credit mentioned above;
The increase of R$ 28.3 million between the current result contained in Technical Note 149/2019- SFF-SFG-SRG/ANEEL and the result of Technical Note 38/2018-SFF-SFG-SRG-SGT/ANEEL, both referring to the first period of the CCC refunds inspection, derives from: (i) addition of R$ 10.2 million of the update of the base date of Technical Note 38/2018-SFF-SFG-SRG-SGT/ANEEL, from December 2017 to July 2019 (correction by IPCA) and; (ii) the addition of R$ 18.1 million related to the claims made by Eletroacre and Eletrobras, which were accepted by Aneel, highlighting the exclusion of payment relating to competence prior to the inspection period and the reimbursement of fuel oil by the billed price, instead of the ANP price, from July 2009 to December 2012;
In addition to the review of the aforementioned amounts, there are claims regarding the recognition of the financial costs (SELIC) of the Debt Confession Agreements - CCDs, within the scope of the Interministerial Ordinances 652/2014 and 372/2015, and to the disallowances regarding the reimbursement of the guaranteed energy and specific consumption of the Guascor and Rovema contracts, which should be analyzed only in the scope of the inspection process from July 2016 to April 2017 ("2nd inspection period"), with forecast of conclusion, according to Aneel, in October 2019.
