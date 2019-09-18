Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 09.18.19 - Ceal Option

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 07:12pm EDT

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that, related to the privatization of Ceal - Companhia Energética de Alagoas S.A. (current Equatorial Alagoas Distribuidora de Energia S.A.), the Company entered into the Shareholders Agreements with buyer Equatorial Energia, pursuant to Bid Notice 2/2018-PPI/PND.

In the referred Shareholders' Agreements, the Company was allowed to exercise within 180 (one hundred and eighty) days, counted from the change of the shareholding control, the option to increase its participation in the capital stock of Ceal by up to 30% ( thirty percent).

At a meeting of the Eletrobras Board of Directors, held on this date, it was decided that these options would not be done.

Rio de Janeiro, September 18, 2019.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 23:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
07:12pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.18.19 - Ceal Optio..
PU
09/12CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.12.19 - CCC Credit..
PU
09/11CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.11.19 - Chief Gene..
PU
09/03CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.03.19 - Tucuruí
PU
09/02CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.02.19 - Compulsory..
PU
08/30CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 08.30.19 - Eletrosul ..
PU
08/28CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 08.28.19 - CHESF Judg..
PU
08/28Privatize Petrobras? Lofty ambition, higher hurdles
RE
08/23CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 08.23.19 - Sale SPEs
PU
08/22CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 08.22.19 - CCC Credit..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 31 613 M
EBIT 2019 7 289 M
Net income 2019 5 399 M
Debt 2019 38 007 M
Yield 2019 1,86%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,08x
EV / Sales2020 2,98x
Capitalization 59 440 M
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,98  BRL
Last Close Price 45,35  BRL
Spread / Highest target 6,95%
Spread / Average Target -14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Armando Casado de Araújo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.62.97%14 766
NEXTERA ENERGY INC27.84%106 466
ENEL SPA29.20%73 252
DUKE ENERGY CORP8.77%68 394
IBERDROLA32.09%65 196
DOMINION ENERGY INC.10.59%64 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group