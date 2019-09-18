Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 09.18.19 - Ceal Option

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that, related to the privatization of Ceal - Companhia Energética de Alagoas S.A. (current Equatorial Alagoas Distribuidora de Energia S.A.), the Company entered into the Shareholders Agreements with buyer Equatorial Energia, pursuant to Bid Notice 2/2018-PPI/PND.

In the referred Shareholders' Agreements, the Company was allowed to exercise within 180 (one hundred and eighty) days, counted from the change of the shareholding control, the option to increase its participation in the capital stock of Ceal by up to 30% ( thirty percent).

At a meeting of the Eletrobras Board of Directors, held on this date, it was decided that these options would not be done.

Rio de Janeiro, September 18, 2019.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer