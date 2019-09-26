Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - TLD IE Madeira

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A
CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9
PUBLIC COMPANY
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:
EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the National Electric System Operator ("ONS"), on September 23, 2019 with retroactive effect to September 16, 2019, granted the Definitive Release Term ("TLD") of the facilities that make up the Dual poles ("Bipolos") 1 and 2 converter stations of the Madeira Complex according to documents TLDONS/575/9/2019 to TLDONS/586/9/2019.
The Madeira River direct current transmission system has two Bipolos for the transmission of energy generated by the Santo Antônio and Jirau hydroelectric plants in the state of Rondônia, to the municipality of Araraquara, in the state of São Paulo.
The subsidiaries Furnas Centrais Eletricas S.A. ("Furnas") and Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco ("Chesf") jointly own 49% of SPE Interligação Elétrica do Madeira ("IE Madeira"), which is responsible for the Bipolo 2 converters stations (ANEEL Concession Agreement 015/2019), the remaining 51% interest in said SPE IE Madeira belonging to CTEEP - São Paulo Electricity Transmission Company ("ISA CTEEP"), a company in which Eletrobras has 35.39% equity interest.
The subsidiary Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S/A ("Eletronorte"), in turn, holds 100% interest in the Bipolo 1 converter stations (ANEEL Concession Agreement 012/2019).
Since July 2014, Bipolos 1 and 2 converter stations have been operating under the so-called "Non- Impeditive Own Pending Issues", which impacted the reduction in the receipt of Allowed Annual Revenue ("RAP").
With the issuance of the TLD to Bipolo 1 and 2 converter stations, after attesting the conclusion of the joint studies carried out by IE Madeira and Eletronorte to demonstrate the feasibility of the Parallel Operation of Bipolos 1 and 2, Eletronorte and IE Madeira now have the right to receive 100% of RAP from the respective 012/2019 and 015/2009 Agreements.
The SPE and the referred subsidiaries will receive the full amount of RAP, thus ending the revenue frustration due to the lack of TLD, equivalent to about BRL 70.7 million per year, considering the proportion of the equity interest of Eletrobras subsidiaries in IE Madeira (by the equity method) and the full interest of Eletronorte in Bipolo 1 conversion stations.
Rio de Janeiro, September 26, 2019.
Elvira Cavalcanti Presta
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
