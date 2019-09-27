Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 09.27.19 - Outsourced Furnas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that agreements were signed to terminate outsourced employees of the subsidiary Furnas Centrais Elétricas S.A. ("Furnas").

Furnas, the Public Prosecutor's Office ("MPT") and the National Federation of Urban Developers ("FNU") had signed, in 2009, under the Writ of Mandamus 27066, which is under way at the Federal Supreme Court ("STF"), an agreement providing staggered termination of 1,041 employees.

Over the last few years, FURNAS has implemented a series of measures to mitigate the reduction in the number of operation and maintenance technicians, such as automation and tele-assistance of power generation and transmission units. The phased dismissal of these outsourced workers was already scheduled to occur by the end of 2018, but in 2016, the agreement was suspended by the Hon. Minister Luiz Fux, at the request of the parties, and is now resuming.

The Federal Government and the Federal Court of Accounts ("TCU") agreed with the content of the agreements entered into and highlighted that they are in line with TCU's jurisprudence regarding the solution of improper outsourcing within the public administration.

We clarify that this is not a voluntary termination plan.

Furnas will implement the agreement, without prejudice to the operation and management of the company's business.

Rio de Janeiro, September 27, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20091-005, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute forward-looking statements and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and the like are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of electric energy use by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric power plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 23:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
07:23pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.27.19 - Outsourced..
PU
09/26CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - Amazonas E..
PU
09/26CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Relevant Fact - 09.26.19 - CHESF TDG
PU
09/26CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - TLD IE Mad..
PU
09/25CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.25.19 - Petrobras ..
PU
09/20CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.20.19 - Addendum P..
PU
09/18CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.18.19 - Ceal Optio..
PU
09/12CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.12.19 - CCC Credit..
PU
09/11CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.11.19 - Chief Gene..
PU
09/03CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.03.19 - Tucuruí
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 31 613 M
EBIT 2019 7 289 M
Net income 2019 5 399 M
Debt 2019 38 007 M
Yield 2019 2,00%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,93x
EV / Sales2020 2,83x
Capitalization 54 529 M
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,98  BRL
Last Close Price 42,15  BRL
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target -7,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.49.09%13 127
NEXTERA ENERGY INC33.31%111 018
ENEL S.P.A.35.45%75 961
DUKE ENERGY CORP11.47%70 091
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.13.01%66 378
IBERDROLA35.08%65 951
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group