Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 09.27.19 - Outsourced Furnas

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that agreements were signed to terminate outsourced employees of the subsidiary Furnas Centrais Elétricas S.A. ("Furnas").

Furnas, the Public Prosecutor's Office ("MPT") and the National Federation of Urban Developers ("FNU") had signed, in 2009, under the Writ of Mandamus 27066, which is under way at the Federal Supreme Court ("STF"), an agreement providing staggered termination of 1,041 employees.

Over the last few years, FURNAS has implemented a series of measures to mitigate the reduction in the number of operation and maintenance technicians, such as automation and tele-assistance of power generation and transmission units. The phased dismissal of these outsourced workers was already scheduled to occur by the end of 2018, but in 2016, the agreement was suspended by the Hon. Minister Luiz Fux, at the request of the parties, and is now resuming.

The Federal Government and the Federal Court of Accounts ("TCU") agreed with the content of the agreements entered into and highlighted that they are in line with TCU's jurisprudence regarding the solution of improper outsourcing within the public administration.

We clarify that this is not a voluntary termination plan.

Furnas will implement the agreement, without prejudice to the operation and management of the company's business.

Rio de Janeiro, September 27, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer