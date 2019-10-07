Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 10.07.19 - SPE Serra das Vacas Sale

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras")

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Relevant Fact disclosed on September 27, 2018, which concluded, on this date, the transfer of all the shares that held in Special Purpose Entity ("SPE") Eólica Serra das Vacas Holding S.A., corresponding to 49.00% of the total capital stock of said SPE, for Eólica Serra das Vacas Participações SA, in accordance with the notice of the Eletrobras Auction No. 01/2018 ("Notice"), referring to "Lot C", held in a public session at of B3, on September 27, 2018.

For the sale, Eletrobras received the updated amount in the form of the Announcement of approximately R$ 74 million (seventy-four million reais), already updated until October 7, 2019.

The sale referred to in this Market Announcement was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense - CADE ("CADE"), on December 21, 2018, pursuant to a decision published in the Federal Official Gazette on December 24, 2018.

The aforementioned operation represents one of the initiatives linked to the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2019/2023"), disclosed to the market through Relevant Fact on December 27, 2018.

Rio de Janeiro, September 18, 2019.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer