Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 10.10.2019 - PDC

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Second Consensus Dismissal Plan 2019 ("PDC") will be opened on October 11, 2019.

The PDC, which is being implemented simultaneously at Eletrobras Holding and the companies Companhia de Geração Térmica de Energia Elétrica ("CGTEE"), Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco ("Chesf"), Eletrobras Termonuclear S.A ("Eletronuclear"), Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S/A ("Eletronorte"), Amazonas Geração e Transmissão de Energia S.A ("Amazonas GT"), Eletrosul Centrais Elétricas S/A. ("Eletrosul") and Furnas Centrais Elétricas S/A ("Furnas"), is one of the initiatives set out in "Challenge 23: Sustainable Excellence", the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2019-2023"), disclosed to the market through Relevant Fact on December 27, 2018.

Eletrobras' goal is to dismissal 1,681 employees by December 31, 2019.

In the context of mediation with the Superior Labor Court ("TST"), which led to the conclusion of the Collective Labor Agreement ("ACT") 2019/2020 (initiative also foreseen in "Challenge 23") with union representatives on October 9, 2019, it was agreed that Eletrobras offers a voluntary dismissal program to meet the so-called staff number of reference, consisting of 12,500 permanent employees as of January 2020 and 12,088 permanent employees as of May 2020. Therefore after these dates, by company´s initiative, the necessary dismissals to reach the amounts established by the TST are authorized.

The estimated savings in this new dismissal plan is BRL 510 million/year, at a cost of about BRL 548 million, representing a payback of 12.9 months.

The referred initiative is very important to adjust the costs of our companies to the costs of a reference company of the electric sector.

Rio de Janeiro, October 10, 2019.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer