Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 10.10.2019 - PDC

10/10/2019 | 09:26pm EDT

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Second Consensus Dismissal Plan 2019 ("PDC") will be opened on October 11, 2019.

The PDC, which is being implemented simultaneously at Eletrobras Holding and the companies Companhia de Geração Térmica de Energia Elétrica ("CGTEE"), Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco ("Chesf"), Eletrobras Termonuclear S.A ("Eletronuclear"), Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S/A ("Eletronorte"), Amazonas Geração e Transmissão de Energia S.A ("Amazonas GT"), Eletrosul Centrais Elétricas S/A. ("Eletrosul") and Furnas Centrais Elétricas S/A ("Furnas"), is one of the initiatives set out in "Challenge 23: Sustainable Excellence", the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2019-2023"), disclosed to the market through Relevant Fact on December 27, 2018.

Eletrobras' goal is to dismissal 1,681 employees by December 31, 2019.

In the context of mediation with the Superior Labor Court ("TST"), which led to the conclusion of the Collective Labor Agreement ("ACT") 2019/2020 (initiative also foreseen in "Challenge 23") with union representatives on October 9, 2019, it was agreed that Eletrobras offers a voluntary dismissal program to meet the so-called staff number of reference, consisting of 12,500 permanent employees as of January 2020 and 12,088 permanent employees as of May 2020. Therefore after these dates, by company´s initiative, the necessary dismissals to reach the amounts established by the TST are authorized.

The estimated savings in this new dismissal plan is BRL 510 million/year, at a cost of about BRL 548 million, representing a payback of 12.9 months.

The referred initiative is very important to adjust the costs of our companies to the costs of a reference company of the electric sector.

Rio de Janeiro, October 10, 2019.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 01:25:01 UTC
