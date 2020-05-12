Log in
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
  Report
News 
News

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Quiet Period 1Q2020 - Newsletter - 05.12.2020

05/12/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

NEWSLETTER

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B;

LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) in addition to the Market Newsletter released on April 30, 2020 and considering the change in the date of disclosure of the Results for the 1st Quarter of 2020 - 1st ITR to May 28, 2020, according to the Market Annoucement published on May 11, 2020, the Quiet Period, in order to ensure symmetry and transparency in the disclosure of relevant information to the market, will also be extended to May 28th.

The Conference Call to present the results will be held on May 20, 2020, at 2:30 pm Brasília time.

Rio de Janeiro, May 12, 2020.

Investor Relations

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 &

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 16:19:07 UTC
