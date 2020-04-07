Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Rating Report S&P 04.07.2020
0
04/07/2020 | 06:28pm EDT
Research Update:
Outlook On 29 Brazilian Corporations Revised To Stable From Positive On Same Action On Sovereign
April 7, 2020
Rating Action Overview
Brazil's GDP growth and fiscal performance will suffer in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and extraordinary government spending.
As a result, on April 6, 2020, S&P Global Ratings revised the outlook on the sovereign rating on Brazil to stable from positive, and affirmed its 'BB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale ratings.
In our view, many Brazilian corporate and infrastructure ratings would experience credit stress in a scenario of a sovereign default. Therefore, we cap many ratings at the sovereign level or at a maximum of up to four notches above this ceiling.
Consequently, on April 7, 2020, we revised our outlook to stable from positive on 29 Brazilian companies and one Peruvian company.
Rating Action Rationale
On April 6, 2020, we revised our outlook on Brazil to stable from positive, which reflects diminishing prospects for an upgrade over the coming year due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. We expect Brazil's GDP growth and fiscal performance to suffer in 2020 due to the pandemic and extraordinary government spending, before gradual economic recovery and fiscal consolidation resumes. We also assume slower-than-expected progress on the reform agenda to address structural fiscal vulnerabilities and to improve low medium-term GDP growth prospects.
The global scale 'BB-' rating on Brazil limits a large number of corporate and infrastructure ratings because of our belief that in an event of sovereign default, many of these entities would experience credit stress too.
Issuers capped at the sovereign level (BB-)
The sovereign rating limit adopts various forms for our rated portfolio of Brazilian corporations. We cap a large number of rated Brazilian entities at the 'BB-'long-term foreign currency sovereign
PRIMARY CREDIT ANALYSTS
Flavia M Bedran
Sao Paulo
+ 55 11 3039 9758
flavia.bedran
@spglobal.com
Luisa Vilhena
Sao Paulo
(55) 11-3039-9727
luisa.vilhena
@spglobal.com
Wendell Sacramoni, CFA
Sao Paulo
(55) 11-3039-4855
wendell.sacramoni
@spglobal.com
Marcelo Schwarz, CFA
Sao Paulo
(55) 11-3039-9782
marcelo.schwarz
@spglobal.com
SECONDARY CONTACTS
Diego H Ocampo
Buenos Aires
(54) 114-891-2116
diego.ocampo
@spglobal.com
Julyana Yokota
Sao Paulo
+ 55 11 3039 9731
julyana.yokota
@spglobal.com
See complete contact list at end of article.
www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect
April 7, 2020 1
Research Update: Outlook On 29 Brazilian Corporations Revised To Stable From Positive On Same Action On Sovereign
rating. These issuers have intrinsic credit qualities (or stand-alone credit profiles [SACPs]) stronger than 'bb-', but the final ratings on them are, by virtue of the sovereign limit, 'BB-'. Thus, the outlook revision to stable on the sovereign led us to revise the respective outlooks on these entities back to stable too.
This group includes all regulated utilities that we cap by the sovereign given their inherent exposure to the regulatory framework in the country. Also in this group are companies that don't pass our liquidity stress test in a hypothetical sovereign distress scenario:
Camil Alimentos S.A.
CESP-CompanhiaEnergetica de Sao Paulo
Cosan S.A.
Cosan Ltd.
Cosan Lubrificantes e Especialidades S.A.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participacoes
Rede D'Or Sao Luiz S.A.
MRS Logistica S.A.
EDP Espirito Santo Distribuicao de Energia S.A.
Neoenergia S.A.
Companhia de Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia
Companhia Energetica de Pernambuco (CELPE)
Companhia Energetica do Rio Grande do Norte
Energisa S.A.
Energisa Sergipe-Distribuidora de Energia S.A.
Energisa Paraiba-Distribuidora de Energia S.A.
Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A.
Issuers with ratings limited to one to four notches above the sovereign
These entities have a number of credit strengths that, in our opinion, would somewhat insulate them from a potential sovereign stress. In this group, we have a wide array of entities, from companies with assets and clients mostly in Brazil but that have very low leverage (generally the weaker SACPs in this group), to companies with a global footprint or that are export-oriented with demand that doesn't correlate to Brazil's economy (the strongest SACPs in this group).
We limit some ratings in this group--generally the highest--at one or two notches above Brazil's transfer and convertibility assessment (T&C, currently at 'bb+'), which is our assessment of the likelihood of the country imposing currency controls. Because the T&C assessment of a sovereign correlates with the sovereign rating, we assume that in a scenario of a sovereign upgrade, we would also upgrade the T&C assessment accordingly.
The lower chance of a rating change at the sovereign level is therefore mirrored in these entities' stable outlooks:
- Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos S.A.
www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect
April 7, 2020 2
Research Update: Outlook On 29 Brazilian Corporations Revised To Stable From Positive On Same Action On Sovereign
Ambev S.A.
Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A.
Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.
Raizen Combustiveis S.A. and Raizen Energia S.A., jointly referred to as Raizen S.A.
Votorantim S.A. and its subsidiaries (Votorantim Cimentos S.A.; Nexa Resources S.A. and Nexa Resources Peru S.A.A.)
The outlook change on Votorantim S.A. triggers the same action on Votorantim Cimentos S.A., Nexa Resources S.A., and its core Peruvian subsidiary, Nexa Resources Peru S.A.A., because of our view of group support in a stress scenario.
Government-owned entities
Finally, we revised the outlooks to stable on two government-owned entities we rate in Brazil:
Eletrobras-CentraisEletricas Brasileiras S.A.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
National scale ratings
Finally, we have revised the outlook on the national scale rating on Ultrafertil S.A. to stable from positive.
We'll keep monitoring credit conditions and each sector's response to the coronavirus pandemic in the following weeks. Additionally, as information becomes available, we will test these entities' sensitivity to the updated economic conditions, which could potentially alter our conclusions on sovereign rating limits and the ratings.
Related Criteria
General Criteria: Group Rating Methodology, July 1, 2019
Criteria | Corporates | General: Corporate Methodology: Ratios And Adjustments, April 1, 2019
General Criteria: Methodology For National And Regional Scale Credit Ratings, June 25, 2018
General Criteria: Methodology For Linking Long-Term And Short-Term Ratings, April 7, 2017
General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, March 25, 2015
Criteria | Corporates | General: Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Dec. 16, 2014
General Criteria: Methodology: Industry Risk, Nov. 19, 2013
General Criteria: Ratings Above The Sovereign--Corporate And Government Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 19, 2013
General Criteria: Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 19, 2013
www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect
April 7, 2020 3
Research Update: Outlook On 29 Brazilian Corporations Revised To Stable From Positive On Same Action On Sovereign
General Criteria: Methodology: Management And Governance Credit Factors For Corporate Entities, Nov. 13, 2012
General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
Related Research
Brazil Outlook Revised To Positive On Prospects For Sustained Fiscal Improvements; 'BB-/B' Ratings Affirmed, Dec. 11, 2019
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To
From
Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BB+/Stable/--
BB+/Positive/--
Ambev S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BBB/Stable/--
BBB/Positive/--
Camil Alimentos S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
CESP - Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
Cosan Ltd.
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
Cosan Lubrificantes e Especialidades S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
Cosan S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participacoes
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
EDP Espirito Santo Distribuicao de Energia S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
Eletrobras - Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
Energisa S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
Energisa Paraiba - Distribuicao de Energia S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
Energisa Sergipe - Distribuicao de Energia S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A.
www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect
April 7, 2020 4
Research Update: Outlook On 29 Brazilian Corporations Revised To Stable From Positive On Same Action On Sovereign
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To
From
Issuer credit rating
BB+/Stable/--
BB+/Positive/--
MRS Logistica S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
Neoenergia S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
Companhia de Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
Companhia Energetica de Pernambuco (CELPE)
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
Companhia Energetica do Rio Grande do Norte
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
Raizen Energia S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BBB-/Stable/--
BBB-/Positive/--
Raizen Combustiveis S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BBB-/Stable/--
BBB-/Positive/--
Rede D'Or Sao Luiz S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BB-/Stable/--
BB-/Positive/--
Ultrafertil S.A.
Issuer credit rating
National scale
brAA/Stable/--
brAA/Positive/--
Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BB+/Stable/--
BB+/Positive/--
Nexa Resources S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BB+/Stable/B
BB+/Positive/B
Nexa Resources Peru S.A.A.
Issuer credit rating
BB+/Stable/--
BB+/Positive/--
Votorantim Cimentos S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BBB-/Stable/--
BBB-/Positive/--
Votorantim S.A.
Issuer credit rating
BBB-/Stable/--
BBB-/Positive/--
Certain terms used in this report, particularly certain adjectives used to express our view on rating relevant factors, have specific meanings ascribed to them in our criteria, and should therefore be read in conjunction with such criteria. Please see Ratings Criteria at www.standardandpoors.com for further information. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect at www.capitaliq.com. All ratings affected by this rating
www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect
April 7, 2020 5
Research Update: Outlook On 29 Brazilian Corporations Revised To Stable From Positive On Same Action On Sovereign
action can be found on S&P Global Ratings' public website at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.
www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect
April 7, 2020 6
Research Update: Outlook On 29 Brazilian Corporations Revised To Stable From Positive On Same Action On Sovereign
Contact List
PRIMARY CREDIT ANALYST
PRIMARY CREDIT ANALYST
PRIMARY CREDIT ANALYST
Flavia M Bedran
Luisa Vilhena
Wendell Sacramoni, CFA
Sao Paulo
Sao Paulo
Sao Paulo
+ 55 11 3039 9758
(55) 11-3039-9727
(55) 11-3039-4855
flavia.bedran@spglobal.com
luisa.vilhena@spglobal.com
wendell.sacramoni@spglobal.com
PRIMARY CREDIT ANALYST
SECONDARY CONTACT
SECONDARY CONTACT
Marcelo Schwarz, CFA
Diego H Ocampo
Julyana Yokota
Sao Paulo
Buenos Aires
Sao Paulo
(55) 11-3039-9782
(54) 114-891-2116
+ 55 11 3039 9731
marcelo.schwarz@spglobal.com
diego.ocampo@spglobal.com
julyana.yokota@spglobal.com
SECONDARY CONTACT
SECONDARY CONTACT
Luciano D Gremone
Candela Macchi
Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires
(54) 114-891-2143
(54)-11-4891-2110
luciano.gremone@spglobal.com
candela.macchi@spglobal.com
www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect
April 7, 2020 7
Research Update: Outlook On 29 Brazilian Corporations Revised To Stable From Positive On Same Action On Sovereign
No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, valuations, model, software or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages.
Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. Rating-related publications may be published for a variety of reasons that are not necessarily dependent on action by rating committees, including, but not limited to, the publication of a periodic update on a credit rating and related analyses.
To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw or suspend such acknowledgment at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof.
S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain non-public information received in connection with each analytical process.
S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees.
STANDARD & POOR'S, S&P and RATINGSDIRECT are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.
Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 22:27:05 UTC