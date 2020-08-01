Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Relevant Fact - 08.01.20 - PE 2020-2035 0 08/01/2020 | 04:22pm EDT Send by mail :

The impacts brought by MP 579 compromised the company's financial health in the following years, having been necessary to adopt a series of adjustment measures, based on the three strategic pillars that allowed the recovery of the company's balance: (i) Operational Excellence; (ii) Financial Discipline and (iii) Governance and Compliance. The new Strategic Plan 2020-2035, in addition to defining a new corporate identity (Purpose, Vision and Values), establishes a set of guidelines and objectives aimed at the growth and modernization of Eletrobras and in line with the new trends in the energy sector. Rio de Janeiro, August 01, 2020. Elvira Cavalcanti Presta CFO and Investor Relations Officer Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627 EBR & EBR.B LISTED ELET3 & NYSE This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding. ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 July 2020 Strategic Plan Disclaimer This presentation intends to show the shareholders and the market in general, the strategies and initiatives Eletrobras will pursue to achieve its Strategic Plan 2020-2035 goals. However, it is important to note that this presentation contains certain estimates. Such estimates are not statements of past or future events, but reflect our management's beliefs and expectations and may constitute uncertain approximations and projections about future events in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil and the Securities and Exchange Commission, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believes", "may", "estimates", "anticipates", "intends", "anticipates", "potential" and similar aim at identifying estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or not. Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Brazilian Real, changes in volumes and patterns of electricity use by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to power our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations, and other risks described in our Reference Form, Forms 20-Fs and other documents registered by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Therefore, the estimates and projections in this document refer only to the date in which they were expressed, with no obligation in our part to perform or update any of these measures, financial metrics or projections because of new information of future events. It is important to highlight that Eletrobras has not changed its disclosure policy and continues to not disclose projections respecting the CVM Instructions No. 480 and No. 538. The future results of the Companies' operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely exclusively on the information comprised herein. ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 3 Summary COVID-19 AND ITS IMPACTS ON ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 1 THE CHALLENGE OF RECENT YEARS 2 PROBABLE FUTURES: IN WHICH ENVIRONMENT WILL WE OPERATE? 3 OUR COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES 4 OUR ESSENCE AND WHAT WE LOOK FOR 5 PRIORITIZED SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS 4 COVID-19 and its impacts on Eletrobras Strategic Plan The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the wide transmission of coronavirus, has profoundly impacted the economy, as well as Eletrobras companies. Eletrobras has been following orientations from the Ministry of Health and state and city-level governments where its companies and operational units are located. Eletrobras has also created a Crisis Committee that coordinates and monitors every action related to the pandemic. ADOPTED MEASURES Coordinated operation with agents of the Brazilian electric sector Contingency Plan: mapping, monitoring and orientation of necessary actions in the generation and transmission operations Preservation of essential activities Care with its employees and collaborators in order to avoid COVID-19 transmission. 63% of its employees are currently working from home and 9% on vacation ELETROBRAS STRATEGI C PLAN 2020 - 20 3 5 | 5 COVID-19 and its impacts on Eletrobras Strategic Plan APART FROM THE ATYPICAL SCENARIO, SOME RISKS AND IMPACTS MAY BE IDENTIFIED Identified Risks and impacts Reduction in energy demand with magnitude still uncertain. As a result, the oversupply scenario and the postponement of new auctions prevail. Difficulties in the Regulated Contracting Environment (ACR), with over-contracting of distribution companies. Postponement of the discussion and the Brazilian Electric Sector Modernization Bill and Eletrobras privatization. However, privatization may be an alternative for economic recovery post crisis, given the future needs for infrastructure investment. FOR THE LONG TERM (STRATEGIC PLAN 2035), IT IS EXPECTED THAT THE FOUNDATIONS USED TO DEVELOP THIS STRATEGIC PLAN, SUCH AS ELECTRIC SECTOR MAIN TRENDS AND PRE CRISIS CONDITIONS, WILL BE MAINTAINED. THEREFORE, LONG TERM STRATEGY IS STILL VALID, AS WELL AS THE PROPOSED GOALS. E LE TROB RA S S TRA TE GI C P LA N 2020 - 20 3 5 | 6 1 The challenge of recent years Eletrobras was profoundly impacted by the MP 579¹ in 2012 and had its financial health compromised in the following years. As a result, great adjustments measures were taken in the recent years, focusing on its indebtedness reduction and financial balance recovery, adjustment of real costs to regulatory costs in generation a d tra s issio a d re over of the o pa y's ala e. In the meantime, Eletrobras reduced its investments, lost market share and payed out less dividends, lowering its shareholders financial returns. 7 1: Brazilian acronym for Provisional Measure. 2012-2015 - a difficult crossing MP 579/2012 heavily impacted Eletrobras financial health. In the period 2012-2015, losses reached BRL 30 billion. Between 2011 and 2015, the company lost about 65% of its market value. The gross debt exceeded its net worth in 2015. Net profit BRL billion 13,3 10,7 3,7 3,5 -3,0 -1,7 -6,9 -6,2 -14,9 31 bi 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Market Value x Equity Value BRL billion1 76,8 70,9 61,4 51,2 42,3 26,5 42,1 31,7 33,8 9,7 8,5 9,0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Equity Value Market Value Gross Debt x Net Worth BRL billion 70,9 61,4 55,5 43,4 44,2 51,0 46,8 42,6 42,1 24,3 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 NW GD Sources: Chart 1: Eletrobras Financial Statements. Chart 2: Economát ica (market value) and Eletrobras Financial Statements (equity value). Chart 3: Investors Reports 4T14, 4T15, 4T16, 4T17, 4T18 e 4T19. The most recent values from each period were used. ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 8 2016-2019 - Recovery efforts Strong adjustment measures were taken in order to recover Eletrobras balance, operational efficiency increase and indebtedness reduction. The search for Operation Efficiency PMSO/ Regulatory PMSO¹ 1,57 1,53 1,32 1,24 2016 2017 2018 2019 Indebtedness Reduction Net Debt / EBITDA² 6,5 6,1 In September 2016, the indicator reached the mark of 8,7 3,7 3,1 2,2 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Notes: (1): Brazilian acronym for Personal, Materials, Services and Others. (2): EBITDA without RBSE (Brazilian acronym for Basic Network of Existing System). Sources: Chart 1: Monitoring of PDNG 2018-22 (2016 and 2017) and PDNG 2020-24 v.17.12.19 (2018 e 2019); Chart 2: Investors Report 4T16, 4T17, 4T18 e 4T19. The most recent values from each period were used. ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 9 2016-2019 - Recovery efforts Recovery efforts reduced Eletrobras investment capacity and its payment of dividends. Realized investment Payment of dividends1 BRL billion1 Dividends per share (BRL/ share) 11,2 11,4 In 2014, 2015 and 2017, dividends 10,4 were barely paid out 1,63 1,63 8,7 1,39 1,47 1,04 5,2 4,6 0,86 3,3 0,40 0,10 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 PNB ON Notes: (1). Despite of high net profit in 2018 (BRL 13,2 billions) resulting from the loss reversal with Angra 3 (BRL 7,2 billions), payment of dividends was limited to R$ 1.3 billion due to cash limitations, causing a BRL 2,3 billion reserve of dividends. Sources: Chart 1: Investors Report, Eletrobras. Chart 2: https://eletrobras.com/pt/ri/Paginas/Direitos.aspx; DFP 2018. ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 10 The relevance and value creation challenge In this period, Eletrobras lost market share, with little participation in auctions, and generated less results to its shareholders. The current challenge is to elevate its investment capacity and create more value to its shareholders. Installed electricity generation capacity (GW) Expected investment 2020-2024 Eletrobras BRL billion1 220 Brazil Share 120% Annual average 2020-2024:BRL 6,5 bi 150 158 163 170 178 179 187 195 160 176 200 180 100% 120 117 120 126 134 141 80% 140 Annual average 2020-2024, without Angra 3: BRL 3,7 bi 100 30% 60% 80 36%60 40% 40 26% 20 42 42 43 44 46 47 48 50 51 51 51 51 51 51 20% 7,4 6,9 0 0% 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 6,7 6,2 5,3 2,6 3,4 3,5 Electricity transmission lines (thousand Km) 1,1 3,4 160% 220 200 126 130 135 133 137 144 148 154 160 167 173 140% 4,2 4,1 4,0 160 120% 180 140 100 106 115 100% 3,4 2,8 45% 120 47% 80% 100 52% 60% 80 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 60 39% 40% 40 20 56 55 57 61 61 63 65 65 65 66 66 66 66 66 20% Corporate + Special 0 0% 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Purpose Entity Angra 3 Sources: Chart 1: 2011-2019: Monthly Monitoring Bulletin of the Brazilian Electric System- Dec/2019; 2020-2024: PNDG 2020-2024 and The Ten-Year Energy Expansion Plan 2029 ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 11 Chart 2: PDNG 2020-2024. 2 Probable futures: in which environment will we operate? Decarbonization, alternative energy sources, distributed generation, technological disruption, accelerated digitalization. Those and other trends from the electric sector will call for adjustments in Brazilian sectorial model. Possibilities from those adjustments, combined with Brazil economical evolution and its electricity demand outspread, generate four scenarios for the Brazilian electric sector. Two of them, which point out to a broad modernization of the regulatory framework, refer to Eletrobras strategy for the next 16 years. 12 The Ds of the electric sector DECARBONIZATION is the challenge! Energy generation with lower GHG emissions DIVERSIFICATION of the electrical matrix, with more alternative energy sources DECENTRALIZATION of the energy generation, with distributed generation on site or close to the consuming unit DIGITALIZATION big data and automation with large impacts on energy efficiency and costs reduction DISRUPTION in technology, business models and smart electricity consumption E LE TROB RA S S TRA TE GI C P LA N 2020 - 20 3 5 | 13 Electric sector trends Transformation in the electric sector, requiring adjustments in the industry model Expansion of electrical energy Multiplying and repositioning demand market players Change in the Electric Matrix Expansion of distributed profile generation ELECTRIC SECTOR TRENDS Expansion and increasing complexity of the electrical energy transmission system Systemic gains due to energy efficiency Acceleration of technological change Reduction in the cost of crucial inputs ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 14 Scenarios for the Brazilian electric sector in 2020-2035 Given the uncertainties of the environment, the long-term strategy needs to be robust to navigate, especially between scenarios 1 and 2 BRAZIL'S ECONOMIC EVOLUTION STRONG AND SUSTAINED GROWTH OF TRANSFORMATIONS IN THE ELECTRICITY SECTOR MODEL GROWTH HIGH INTENSITY AND COMPETITION WITH GROWTH AND REGULATED ADAPTATIONS COMPETITION ADJUSTMENTS IN THE CURRENT MODEL NEW MODEL MODERATE COMPETITION AMPLITUDE BRAZILIAN LOW DYNAMISM AND IN A LOW GROWTH INERTIAL GROWTH MARKET ANEMIC AND INTERMITTENT GROWTH ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 15 Reference scenarios 2020-2035 Scenarios main characteristics 1 - Growth and competition in high intensity - and 2 - Moderate competition in a low growth market Comprehensive modernization of the regulatory framework Expansion of electricity demand, varying from tendential to large, induced by the market (private, foreign and diversified capital) Decentralized risk management, with risks being gradually allocated in the value chain, creation and maturing of hedge mechanisms in the long term (energy exchange, derivatives, etc.) Consolidation and structuring of traders and maturation of the market, with progressive reduction of speculative spaces Matrix diversification: strong increase in renewables and use of pre-salt gas in the electricity generation High-quality business environment, legal certainty and medium to high attractiveness for investors ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 16 3 Our competitive advantages Leadership in electricity generation and transmission, presence throughout the Brazilian territory and an electrical matrix formed by 96% clean energy constitute a solid foundation to strengthen, with efficiency gains, Eletrobras strategic positioning and results generation. 17 Leadership in electricity generation and transmission GENERATION 51.143 MW installed electricity generation capacity in 2019 30,1% Brazilian installed electricity generation capacity 96% Clean energy capacity* Generation of 185.025 GWh in 2019 TRANSMISSION 71,154 thousand km transmission lines in 2019 45,2% Brazilian National Interconnected System transmission lines Fonte: Eletrobras, 2019. * Includes renewables and nuclear. ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 18 G&T Assets ROBUST PORTFOLIO 125 Operating power plants in 20191 58 corporate, 67 SPEs 92% renewables 4% 4% 2% 0,002% - Solar Hydroelectric Thermal Nuclear Wind 90% Solar Fonte: Eletrobras, 2019 64,1 thousand km 7,0 thousand Corporate and corporate in Transmission lines in O&M regime SPEs 8% 12% Corporate Corporate in O&M regime 78% SPE Eletrobras participation ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 19 Presence throughout the Brazilian territory CAPILLARITY Eletrobras companies' operating plants in Brazil on 12/31/2019 | Map 1 Wind SPE wind Thermal Hydroelectric SPE Hydroelectric Hydro Shared Property Nuclear Solar Localization of electricity transmission lines in Brazil | Map 2 Existing Future Eletrobras companies Eletrobras companies with partnerships Others from Eletrobras Source: Administration Report 2019. Eletrobras. ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 20 Advances in Eletrobras Companies' integrated management ERP SAP DEPLOYMENT PROGRAM SHARED SERVICES CENTER DEPLOYMENT The deployment of ERP, realized in stages, The deployment of Shared Services Center (SSC), completed contemplated the following companies in 2019, centralizes Eletrobras Companies' transnational and Amazonas GT support activities in various processes: Eletrobras Holding Chesf Cepel Finances IT CGTEE Eletropar Eletronorte Eletrosul Furnas Accounting Legal Eletronuclear Human Resources Logistics and infrastructure 2018 2019 2020 Purchasing General Services Verified savings in 2018: BRL 180 million BRL 374,5 million Verified savings in 2019: and in 2019: BRL 76 million Fonte: Eletrobras, Sustainability Reports 2018 e 2019. ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 21 4 Our essence and what we look for Aware of the challenges to be overcome and its strengths, Eletrobras renews its essence - based on the compromise with sustainable development of society, ethics and respect for people and life. An innovative, clean energy company, recognized for excellence and sustainability. A company that operates with high performance standards, having as goal value creation for its investors and other stakeholders. 22 Business identity Purpose We put all our energy into the sustainable development of society Values We are guided by: Respect for people and life Ethics and transparency Excellence Innovation Collaboration and recognition ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 23 Business identity Values We are guided by and are committed to: Respect for people and life: Respecting differences, diversity, individual and collective rights, and life in all its forms, with security and equity. Ethics and transparency: Being straightforward and honest, loyal to our commitments, aware of our responsibilities and transparent in our actions and results at all times. Excellence: Pursuing excellence, the quality of resource allocation, the discipline of execution, the culture of high performance and the generation of value for our stakeholders. Innovation: Stimulating the culture of innovation to create new ideas and solutions capable of impacting the future of energy and its applications in the organization. Collaboration and recognition: Valuing merit, commitment, collaboration and continuous learning, establishing conditions that promote personal and professional development with the consequent expansion of competitiveness. ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 24 Vision To be an innovative, clean energy company, recognized for excellence and sustainability.​ Indicators to be monitored » % Clean energy: renewables + nuclear Clean energy » % de Renewables Excellence and » Return on Equity - ROE (Net Income/Shareholder economical equity) sustainability » Assets Value - (US$ BI) Environmental » % Clean energy: renewables + nuclear sustainability » GHG Emissions (TonCO2/TWh) Social » # Direct and indirect jobs generated sustainability » # People served by social projects ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 25 Vision "To be an innovative, clean energy company, recognized for excellence and sustainability.​" CLEAN ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY1 Clean energy (GW and %) - 2018 Renewables (GW and %) - 2018 GHG Emissions (TonCO²/TWh) - 2018 (1) CTG 99% (1) CTG 123 99% 123 (1) Rus Hydro 5 (2) EDF (2) Engie 89% (2) KEPCO 652 83% 103 105 (3) Engie 89% (3) Eletrobras 46 92% (3) Hydro Quebec 1.336 103 (4) Eletrobras 96% (4) COPEL 20.055 48 (4) ENEL 46% 39 (5) Hydro Québec 37; 100% (5) Eletrobras 32.939 37 (5) Hydro Québec 100% (6) Iberdrola 35 35; 68% 37 (6) CPFL 95.100 GW (6) Iberdrola 62% GW 32 (7) Cemig 102.231 (7) Rus Hydro 31 31; 78% (8) Ontario Power 15; 90% (7) Rus Hydro 78% (8) EDF 147.000 15 31 EXCELLENCE AND ECONOMICAL SUSTAINABILITY2 Profitability (ROE) - 2018 Assets value (US$ BI) - 2018 (1) Engie Brasil (1) State Grid 522 36,6 (2) Eletrobras 23,8 (2) EDF 314 (3) Taesa 23,4 (3) ENEL 183 (4) Energisa 19,5 (4) Engie 170 (5) KEPCO 155 (5) AES Tiete E 18,9 (6) Duke Energy 145 (6) Equatorial 17,7 (7) Iberdrola 125 (7) CPFL Energia 17,3 (22) Eletrobras 42 Fonte: (1) Companies website, accessed between 01/31/20 and 01/10/20; PRAE; Macroplan. Observations: Hydro Québec (2015); CTG (2017); Eletrobras ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 26 (2019); Rus Hydro (2019); KEPCO (approximated value). (2) Economática. (3) S&P Capital IQ (www.capitaliq.com), acce ssed on 01/31/20; Macroplan. 2020-2035 - ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION The challenge we expect to overcome with this strategic plan. Investment capacity Lean and agile management Value creation High performance culture More competitiveness, Where less costs we are Active risk management Digital organization Where do we want to get Vision To be an innovative, clean energy company, recognized for excellence and sustainability.​ ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 27 VISION Strategy 2020-2035 To be an innovative, clean Strategy and stakeholders energy company, recognized for excellence and sustainability.​ Investors, shareholders and market analysts BUSINESS AND Clients PURPOSE MANAGEMENT PERFORMANCE GUIDELINES GUIDELINES Government, parliamentarians and We put all our Culture and regulatory bodies Value and energy into the people investment sustainable Press and opinion leaders New G&T Management Governance development of businesses efficiency society Innovation and Community Commerci G&T digital alization expansion transformation Society VALUES Partners, sponsors and suppliers Respect for people and life Ethics and transparency Workforce and relatives Excellence Innovation Collaboration and recognition ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 28 Strategic Map 2020-2035 Purpose We put all our energy into the sustainable development of society Values Respect for people and life

Ethics and transparency

Excellence

Innovation

Collaboration and recognition Vision To be an innovative, clean energy company, recognized for excellence and sustainability.​ Business and performance guidelines Multiply value creation and expand the company's investment capacity Create value by increasing the efficiency of G&T assets Consolidate leadership in G&T, focusing on clean energy Achieve leadership in trading, with attractive margins and risk management efficiency Invest in new businesses, focused on energy, participating in the consolidation of the sector (M&A) Management guidelines Develop a high-performance culture and excellence in people management, with meritocracy Achieve excellence in Governance, Risk Management and Internal Controls Focus the company's management on value creation and competitiveness increase Take a leading role in innovation and promote the digital transformation of business and management processes Strategic objectives Optimize the capital structure of the Eletrobras group Increase the Company's investment capacity Optimize the economic-financial performance of G&T assets Achieve high levels of reliability of G&T assets Increase regulatory effectiveness with active action with the regulator Expand generation, prioritizing clean energy and gas thermal opportunities Expand transmission, focusing on value creation Diversify the customer portfolio, expanding operations in energy retail Develop the energy trading segment Increase revenue from services sales, data transmission and other synergistic opportunities Value meritocracy with a system of incentives and consequences Develop leadership, teamwork and knowledge management to sustain the company's critical competencies Ensure employee safety and satisfaction Acquire and develop robust risk management competence Achieve and maintain standards of corporate governance and business integrity in accordance with international benchmarks Promote active institutional articulation and transparency in the relationship with stakeholders Strengthen execution discipline, with agility and optimization of resources Accelerate the digitization and automation of business and management processes Invest in research and innovation, creating an innovative ecosystem based on internal capabilities and partnership with startups ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 29 G&T EXPANSION: Strategic Guidelines 2020-2035 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE INDICATORS VALUE AND INVESTMENT Increase value generation and expand the company's MARKET VALUE: Enterprise Value / EBITDA investment capacity BUSINESS Create value by increasing the efficiency of G&T assets G&T EFFICIENCY G&T EXPANSION Consolidate leadership in G&T, focusing on clean energy COMMERCIALIZATION Achieve leadership in commercialization, with high margin and risk management efficiency NEW BUSINESSES Invest in new businesses, focused on clean energy, participating in the consolidation of the sector (M&A) AVAILABILITY: DISPGR, DISPOLT / EFFICIENCY: PMSO/PMSO Reg. Installed capacity and G&T Market share MARGINS: Margin in relation to the reference price REVENUE: New businesses revenue/ Total revenue (%) GOVERNANCE, MANAGEMENT AND CRITICAL COMPETENCES CULTURE AND PEOPLE GOVERNANCE MANAGEMENT INNOVATION AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION Develop a high-performance culture and excellence in people management, with meritocracy Achieve excellence in Governance, Risk Management and Internal Controls (GRC) Focus the company's management on generating value and increasing competitiveness Take a leading role in innovation and promote the digital transformation of business and management processes SAFETY: Accident Frequency Rate / PEOPLE: Employee Satisfaction Index and Training Hours/ Number of employees GOVERNANCE: ELB position on B3 list PRODUCTIVITY: Operating result/ employee INNOVATION: R&D+I Investment / NOR (%) ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 30 Generation and Transmission Investment INVESTMENT UNDER THE NO PRIVATIZATION SCENARIO Considering the maintenance of the quota regime for plants extended by Law 12.783 / 2013 Maintaining the Company's financial discipline with the Net Debt / EBITDA indicator <2.5 INVESTMENT UNDER THE PRIVATIZATION SCENARIO Considering the decotization of the plants extended by Law 12,783 / 2013 and the signing of new electricity generation concession contracts from an independent producer, it would generate an increase in the Company's EBITDA. Maintaining the Company's financial discipline with the Net Debt / EBITDA indicator <2.5 Total investment in G&T expansion¹ Total 2020-2035:BRL 95,3 billion Per year: BRL 6,0 billion Total investment in G&T expansion Total 2020-2035:BRL 201,9 billion Per year: BRL 12,6 billion Notes: 1: Includes Angra 3. ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 31 5 Prioritizedgoals sustainable development Sustainability is in Eletrobras essence, in the electrical energy it produces and in its way of making business. Aligned with the Sustainable Development goals, Eletrobras has actions related to all of them, but prioritizes nine with projects linked to its business or its commitment to society. 32 Sustainability is our business model, which permeates and encompasses the entire Eletrobras Strategy. SDGs prioritized by Eletrobras INDUSTRY, PEACE, JUSTICE AFFORDABLE DECENT WORK CLIMATE AND CLEAN AND ECONOMIC INNOVATION AND AND STRONG ACTION ENERGY GROWTH INFRASTRUCTURE INSTITUTIONS RESPONSIBLE REDUCED SUSTAINABLE LIFE ON LAND CONSUMPTION CITIES AND INEQUALITIES AND PRODUCTION COMMUNITIES ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 33 Attachments Original document

