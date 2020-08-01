Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Relevant Fact - 08.01.20 - PE 2020-2035

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, that the Eletrobras Board of Directors, at a meeting held on July 31, 2020, approved the Strategic Plan for Eletrobras Companies 2020-2035, which the content can be verified in the presentation attached to this Relevant Fact.
The previous strategic plan, 2015-2030, released through a Market Announcement of 11/27/2014, contemplated the changes resulting from Provisional Measure 579, of 9/11/2012 - converted into Law 12,783 of 01/11/2013, referring to the concessions that were extended at the time under the new conditions brought by referred law.
The impacts brought by MP 579 compromised the company's financial health in the following years, having been necessary to adopt a series of adjustment measures, based on the three strategic pillars that allowed the recovery of the company's balance: (i) Operational Excellence; (ii) Financial Discipline and (iii) Governance and Compliance.
The new Strategic Plan 2020-2035, in addition to defining a new corporate identity (Purpose, Vision and Values), establishes a set of guidelines and objectives aimed at the growth and modernization of Eletrobras and in line with the new trends in the energy sector.
This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations, and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC.
ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC
PLAN 2020-2035
July 2020
Strategic Plan
This presentation intends to show the shareholders and the market in general, the strategies and initiatives Eletrobras will pursue to achieve its Strategic Plan 2020-2035 goals. However, it is important to note that
this presentation contains certain estimates. Such estimates are not statements of past or future events, but reflect our management's
beliefs and expectations and may constitute uncertain approximations and projections about future events in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil and the Securities and Exchange Commission, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The words "believes", "may", "estimates", "anticipates", "intends",
"anticipates", "potential" and similar aim at identifying estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or not. Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Brazilian Real, changes in volumes and patterns of electricity use by consumer, competitive
conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving
payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to power our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations, and other risks described in our Reference Form, Forms 20-Fs and other documents registered by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Therefore, the estimates and projections in this document refer only to the date in which they were expressed, with no obligation in our part to perform or update any of these measures, financial metrics or projections because of new information of future events. It is important to highlight that Eletrobras has not changed its disclosure policy and
continues to not disclose projections respecting the CVM Instructions No. 480 and No. 538. The future results of the Companies' operations and
initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely exclusively on the information comprised herein.
Summary
COVID-19 AND ITS IMPACTS ON ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN
THE CHALLENGE OF RECENT YEARS
PROBABLE FUTURES: IN WHICH ENVIRONMENT WILL WE OPERATE?
OUR COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
OUR ESSENCE AND WHAT WE LOOK FOR
PRIORITIZED SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS
COVID-19 and its impacts on Eletrobras Strategic Plan
The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the wide transmission of coronavirus, has profoundly impacted the economy, as
well as Eletrobras companies.
Eletrobras has been following orientations from the Ministry of Health and state and city-level governments where its companies and operational units are located. Eletrobras has also
created a Crisis Committee that
coordinates and monitors every action related to the pandemic.
ADOPTED MEASURES
Coordinated operation with agents of the
Brazilian electric sector
Contingency Plan: mapping, monitoring and orientation of necessary actions in the
generation and transmission operations
Preservation of essential activities
Care with its employees and collaborators in
order to avoid COVID-19 transmission. 63%
of its employees are currently working from
home and 9% on vacation
COVID-19 and its impacts on Eletrobras Strategic Plan
APART FROM THE ATYPICAL SCENARIO, SOME RISKS AND IMPACTS MAY BE IDENTIFIED
Identified Risks and impacts
Reduction in energy demand with magnitude still uncertain. As a result, the oversupply scenario and the postponement of new auctions prevail.
Difficulties in the Regulated Contracting Environment (ACR), with over-contracting of distribution companies.
Postponement of the discussion and the Brazilian Electric Sector Modernization Bill and Eletrobras privatization. However, privatization may be an alternative for economic recovery
post crisis, given the future needs for infrastructure investment.
FOR THE LONG TERM (STRATEGIC PLAN 2035), IT IS EXPECTED THAT THE FOUNDATIONS USED TO DEVELOP THIS STRATEGIC PLAN, SUCH AS ELECTRIC SECTOR MAIN TRENDS AND PRE CRISIS CONDITIONS, WILL BE MAINTAINED. THEREFORE, LONG TERM STRATEGY IS STILL VALID, AS WELL AS THE PROPOSED GOALS.
1 The challenge of recent years
Eletrobras was profoundly impacted by the MP 579¹ in 2012 and
had its financial health compromised in the following years. As a
result, great adjustments measures were taken in the recent years,
focusing on its indebtedness reduction and financial balance
recovery, adjustment of real costs to regulatory costs in generation a d tra s issio a d re over of the o pa y's ala e.
In the meantime, Eletrobras reduced its investments, lost market
share and payed out less dividends, lowering its shareholders
financial returns.
1: Brazilian acronym for Provisional Measure.
2012-2015 - a difficult crossing
MP 579/2012 heavily impacted Eletrobras financial health. In the period 2012-2015, losses reached BRL 30 billion. Between 2011 and 2015, the company lost about 65% of its market value. The gross debt exceeded its net worth in 2015.
Net profit
BRL billion
13,3
10,7
3,7
3,5
-3,0
-1,7
-6,9
-6,2
-14,9
31 bi
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Market Value x Equity Value
BRL billion1
76,8
70,9
61,4
51,2
42,3
26,5
42,1
31,7
33,8
9,7
8,5
9,0
2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Equity Value
Market Value
Gross Debt x Net Worth
BRL billion
70,9
61,4
55,5
43,4
44,2
51,0
46,8
42,6
42,1
24,3
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
NW
GD
Sources: Chart 1: Eletrobras Financial Statements. Chart 2: Economática (market value) and Eletrobras Financial Statements (equity value). Chart 3: Investors Reports 4T14, 4T15, 4T16, 4T17, 4T18 e 4T19.
2016-2019 - Recovery efforts
Strong adjustment measures were taken in order to recover Eletrobras balance, operational efficiency increase and indebtedness reduction.
The search for Operation Efficiency
PMSO/ Regulatory PMSO¹
1,57 1,53
1,32 1,24
2016
2017
2018
2019
Indebtedness Reduction
Net Debt / EBITDA²
6,5
6,1
In September 2016, the indicator
reached the mark of 8,7
3,7
3,1
2,2
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Notes: (1): Brazilian acronym for Personal, Materials, Services and Others. (2): EBITDA without RBSE (Brazilian acronym for Basic Network of Existing System).
Sources: Chart 1: Monitoring of PDNG 2018-22 (2016 and 2017) and PDNG 2020-24 v.17.12.19 (2018 e 2019); Chart 2: Investors Report 4T16, 4T17, 4T18 e 4T19.
4T17, 4T18 e 4T19. The most recent values from each period were used.
2016-2019 - Recovery efforts
Recovery efforts reduced Eletrobras investment capacity and its payment of dividends.
Realized investment
Payment of dividends1
BRL billion1
Dividends per share (BRL/ share)
11,2
11,4
In 2014, 2015 and 2017, dividends
10,4
were barely paid out
1,63
1,63
8,7
1,39
1,47
1,04
5,2
4,6
0,86
3,3
0,40
0,10
0,00
0,00
0,00
0,00
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019
PNB ON
Notes: (1). Despite of high net profit in 2018 (BRL 13,2 billions) resulting from the loss reversal with Angra 3 (BRL 7,2 billions), payment of dividends was limited to R$ 1.3 billion due to cash limitations, causing a BRL 2,3 billion reserve of dividends.
In this period, Eletrobras lost market share, with little participation in auctions, and generated less results to its shareholders. The
current challenge is to elevate its investment capacity and create more value to its shareholders.
Installed electricity generation capacity (GW)
Expected investment 2020-2024
Eletrobras
BRL billion1
220
Brazil
Share
120%
Annual average 2020-2024:BRL6,5 bi
150 158163
170
178 179 187 195
160
176
200
180
100%
120
117
120
126
134
141
80%
140
Annual average 2020-2024, without Angra 3: BRL3,7 bi
100
30%
60%
80
36%60
40%
40
26%
20
42
42
43
44
46
47
48
50
51
51
51
51
51
51
20%
7,4
6,9
0
0%
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
6,7
6,2
5,3
2,6
3,4
3,5
Electricity transmission lines (thousand Km)
1,1
3,4
160%
220
200
126
130
135
133
137
144
148
154
160
167
173
140%
4,2
4,1
4,0
160
120%
180
140
100
106
115
100%
3,4
2,8
45%
120
47%
80%
100
52%
60%
80
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
60
39%
40%
40
20
56
55
57
61
61
63
65
65
65
66
66
66
66
66
20%
Corporate + Special
0
0%
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Purpose Entity
Angra 3
Sources: Chart 1: 2011-2019: Monthly Monitoring Bulletin of the Brazilian Electric System- Dec/2019; 2020-2024: PNDG 2020-2024 and The Ten-Year Energy Expansion Plan 2029
The Ten-Year Energy Expansion Plan 2029
Chart 2: PDNG 2020-2024.
2 Probable futures: in which environment will we operate?
Decarbonization, alternative energy sources, distributed generation, technological disruption, accelerated digitalization. Those and other trends from the electric sector will call for adjustments in Brazilian sectorial model.
Possibilities from those adjustments, combined with Brazil economical evolution and its electricity demand outspread, generate four scenarios for the Brazilian electric sector.
Two of them, which point out to a broad modernization of the regulatory framework, refer to Eletrobras strategy for the next 16 years.
The Ds of the electric sector
DECARBONIZATION
is the challenge! Energy generation with lower GHG emissions
DIVERSIFICATION
of the electrical matrix, with more alternative energy sources
DECENTRALIZATION
of the energy generation, with distributed generation on site or close to the consuming unit
DIGITALIZATION
big data and automation with large impacts on energy efficiency and costs reduction
DISRUPTION
in technology, business models and smart electricity consumption
Electric sector trends
Transformation in the electric sector, requiring adjustments in the industry model
Expansion of electrical energy
Multiplying and repositioning
demand
market players
Change in the Electric Matrix
Expansion of distributed
profile
generation
ELECTRIC SECTOR
TRENDS
Expansion and increasing complexity of the electrical energy transmission system
Systemic gains due to energy efficiency
Acceleration of technological change
Reduction in the cost of crucial inputs
Scenarios for the Brazilian electric sector in 2020-2035
Given the uncertainties of the environment, the long-term strategy needs to be robust to navigate, especially between
scenarios 1 and 2
BRAZIL'S ECONOMIC EVOLUTION
STRONG AND SUSTAINED GROWTH
OF TRANSFORMATIONS IN THE
ELECTRICITY SECTOR MODEL
GROWTH
HIGH INTENSITY
AND COMPETITION WITH
GROWTH AND
REGULATED ADAPTATIONS
COMPETITION
ADJUSTMENTS IN THE CURRENT MODEL
NEW MODEL
MODERATE COMPETITION
AMPLITUDE
BRAZILIAN
LOW DYNAMISM AND
IN A LOW GROWTH
INERTIAL GROWTH
MARKET
ANEMIC AND INTERMITTENT GROWTH
Reference scenarios 2020-2035
Scenarios main characteristics
1 - Growth and competition in high intensity - and 2 - Moderate competition in a low growth market
Comprehensive modernization of the regulatory
framework
Expansion of electricity demand, varying from tendential to large, induced by the market (private, foreign and diversified capital)
Decentralized risk management, with risks being gradually allocated in the value chain, creation and maturing of hedge mechanisms in the long term (energy exchange, derivatives, etc.)
Consolidation and structuring of traders and
maturation of the market, with progressive reduction of speculative spaces
Matrix diversification: strong increase in renewables and use of pre-salt gas in the electricity generation
High-quality business environment, legal certainty and
medium to high attractiveness for investors
3 Our competitive advantages
Leadership in electricity generation and transmission, presence throughout
the Brazilian territory and an electrical matrix formed by 96% clean energy
constitute a solid foundation to strengthen, with efficiency gains, Eletrobras
strategic positioning and results generation.
Leadership in electricity generation and transmission
Brazilian National Interconnected System transmission lines
Fonte: Eletrobras, 2019. * Includes renewables and nuclear.
G&T Assets
ROBUST PORTFOLIO
125 Operating power plants in 20191
58 corporate, 67 SPEs
92% renewables
4%
4% 2%
0,002% - Solar
Hydroelectric
Thermal
Nuclear
Wind
90%
Solar
Fonte: Eletrobras, 2019
64,1 thousand km
7,0 thousand
Corporate and corporate in
Transmission lines in
O&M regime
SPEs
8%
12%
Corporate
Corporate in O&M regime
78%
SPE Eletrobras participation
ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 19
Presence throughout the Brazilian territory
CAPILLARITY
Eletrobras companies'
operating plants in Brazil on 12/31/2019 | Map 1
Wind
SPE wind
Thermal
Hydroelectric
SPE Hydroelectric
Hydro Shared Property
Nuclear
Solar
Localization of electricity transmission lines in Brazil | Map 2
Existing Future
Eletrobras companies
Eletrobras companies with partnerships
Others from Eletrobras
Source: Administration Report 2019. Eletrobras.
Advances in Eletrobras Companies' integrated management
ERP SAP DEPLOYMENT PROGRAM
SHARED SERVICES CENTER DEPLOYMENT
The deployment of ERP, realized in stages,
The deployment of Shared Services Center (SSC), completed
contemplated the following companies
in 2019, centralizes Eletrobras Companies' transnational and
Amazonas GT
support activities in various processes:
Eletrobras Holding
Chesf
Cepel
Finances
IT
CGTEE
Eletropar
Eletronorte
Eletrosul
Furnas
Accounting
Legal
Eletronuclear
Human Resources
Logistics and
infrastructure
2018
2019
2020
Purchasing
General Services
Verified savings in 2018: BRL 180million
BRL 374,5 million
Verified savings in 2019:
and in 2019: BRL 76million
Fonte: Eletrobras, Sustainability Reports 2018 e 2019.
4 Our essence and what we look for
Aware of the challenges to be overcome and its strengths, Eletrobras renews its essence - based on the compromise with sustainable development of
society, ethics and respect for people and life.
An innovative, clean energy company, recognized for excellence and sustainability. A company that operates with high performance standards, having as goal value creation for its investors and other stakeholders.
Business identity
Purpose
We put all our energy into the sustainable development of society
Values
We are guided by:
Respect for people and life
Ethics and transparency
Excellence
Innovation
Collaboration and recognition
ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 23
Business identity
Values
We are guided by and are committed to:
Respect for people and life: Respecting differences, diversity, individual and collective rights, and life in all its forms, with security and equity.
Ethics and transparency: Being straightforward and honest, loyal to our commitments, aware of our responsibilities and transparent in our actions and results at all times.
Excellence: Pursuing excellence, the quality of resource allocation, the discipline of execution, the culture of high performance and the generation of value for our stakeholders.
Innovation: Stimulating the culture of innovation to create new ideas and solutions capable of impacting the future of energy and its applications in the organization.
Collaboration and recognition: Valuing merit, commitment, collaboration and continuous learning, establishing conditions that promote personal and professional development with the consequent expansion of competitiveness.
Vision
To be an innovative,
clean energy company,
recognized for
excellence and sustainability.
Indicators to be monitored
» % Clean energy: renewables + nuclear
Clean energy
»
% de Renewables
Excellence and »
Return on Equity - ROE (Net Income/Shareholder
economical
equity)
sustainability
» Assets Value - (US$ BI)
Environmental
» % Clean energy: renewables + nuclear
sustainability
»
GHG Emissions (TonCO2/TWh)
Social
» # Direct and indirect jobs generated
sustainability
» # People served by social projects
Vision
"To be an innovative, clean energy company, recognized for excellence and sustainability."
CLEAN ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY1
Clean energy (GW and %) - 2018
Renewables (GW and %) - 2018
GHG Emissions (TonCO²/TWh) - 2018
(1) CTG
99%
(1) CTG
123
99%
123
(1) Rus Hydro
5
(2) EDF
(2) Engie
89%
(2) KEPCO
652
83%
103
105
(3) Engie
89%
(3) Eletrobras
46
92%
(3) Hydro Quebec
1.336
103
(4) Eletrobras
96%
(4) COPEL
20.055
48
(4) ENEL
46%
39
(5) Hydro Québec
37; 100%
(5) Eletrobras
32.939
37
(5) Hydro Québec
100%
(6) Iberdrola
35
35; 68%
37
(6) CPFL
95.100
GW
(6) Iberdrola
62%
GW
32
(7) Cemig
102.231
(7) Rus Hydro
31
31; 78%
(8) Ontario Power
15; 90%
(7) Rus Hydro
78%
(8) EDF
147.000
15
31
EXCELLENCE AND ECONOMICAL SUSTAINABILITY2
Profitability (ROE) - 2018
Assets value (US$ BI) - 2018
(1) Engie Brasil
(1) State Grid
522
36,6
(2) Eletrobras
23,8
(2) EDF
314
(3) Taesa
23,4
(3) ENEL
183
(4) Energisa
19,5
(4) Engie
170
(5) KEPCO
155
(5) AES Tiete E
18,9
(6) Duke Energy
145
(6) Equatorial
17,7
(7) Iberdrola
125
(7) CPFL Energia
17,3
(22) Eletrobras
42
Fonte: (1) Companies website, accessed between 01/31/20 and 01/10/20; PRAE; Macroplan. Observations: Hydro Québec (2015); CTG (2017); Eletrobras (2019); Rus Hydro (2019); KEPCO (approximated value).
(2) Economática. (3) S&P Capital IQ (www.capitaliq.com), accessed on 01/31/20; Macroplan.
2020-2035 - ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION
The challenge we expect to overcome with this strategic plan.
Investment
capacity
Lean and agile
management
Value creation
High performance
culture
More competitiveness,
Where
less costs
we are
Active risk management
Digital organization
Where do we want to get
Vision
To be an innovative, clean
energy company, recognized
for excellence and
sustainability.
ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 27
VISION
Strategy 2020-2035
To be an innovative, clean
Strategy and stakeholders
energy company, recognized for
excellence and sustainability.
Investors, shareholders and market analysts
BUSINESS AND
Clients
PURPOSE
MANAGEMENT
PERFORMANCE
GUIDELINES
GUIDELINES
Government, parliamentarians and
We put all our
Culture and
regulatory bodies
Value and
energy into the
people
investment
sustainable
Press and opinion leaders
New
G&T
Management
Governance
development of
businesses
efficiency
society
Innovation and
Community
Commerci
G&T
digital
alization
expansion
transformation
Society
VALUES
Partners, sponsors and suppliers
Respect for people and life
Ethics and transparency
Workforce and relatives
Excellence
Innovation
Collaboration and
recognition
ELETROBRAS STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2035 | 28
Strategic Map 2020-2035
Purpose
We put all our energy into the sustainable development of society
Values
Respect for people and life
Ethics and transparency
Excellence
Innovation
Collaboration and recognition
Vision
To be an innovative, clean energy company, recognized
for excellence and sustainability.
Business and performance guidelines
Multiply value creation and expand the company's investment capacity
Create value by increasing the efficiency of G&T assets
Consolidate leadership in G&T, focusing on clean energy
Achieve leadership in trading, with attractive margins and risk management efficiency
Invest in new businesses, focused on energy, participating in the consolidation of the sector (M&A)
Management guidelines
Develop a high-performance culture and excellence in people management, with meritocracy
Achieve excellence in Governance, Risk
Management and Internal Controls
Focus the company's management on value creation and competitiveness increase
Take a leading role in innovation and promote the digital transformation of business and management processes
Strategic objectives
Optimize the capital structure of the Eletrobras group
Increase the Company's investment capacity
Optimize the economic-financial performance of G&T assets
Achieve high levels of reliability of G&T assets
Increase regulatory effectiveness with active action with the regulator
Expand generation, prioritizing clean energy and gas thermal opportunities
Expand transmission, focusing on value creation
Diversify the customer portfolio, expanding operations in energy retail
Develop the energy trading segment
Increase revenue from services sales, data transmission and other synergistic opportunities
Value meritocracy with a system of incentives and consequences
Develop leadership, teamwork and knowledge management to sustain the company's critical competencies
Ensure employee safety and satisfaction
Acquire and develop robust risk management competence
Achieve and maintain standards of corporate governance and business integrity in accordance with international benchmarks
Promote active institutional articulation and transparency in the relationship with stakeholders
Strengthen execution discipline, with agility and optimization of resources
Accelerate the digitization and automation of business and management processes
Invest in research and innovation, creating an innovative ecosystem based on internal capabilities and partnership with startups
G&T EXPANSION:
Strategic Guidelines 2020-2035
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
INDICATORS
VALUE AND INVESTMENT
Increase value generation and expand the company's
MARKET VALUE: Enterprise Value / EBITDA
investment capacity
BUSINESS
Create value by increasing the efficiency of G&T assets
G&T EFFICIENCY
G&T EXPANSION
Consolidate leadership in G&T, focusing on clean energy
COMMERCIALIZATION
Achieve leadership in commercialization, with high margin
and risk management efficiency
NEW BUSINESSES
Invest in new businesses, focused on clean energy,
participating in the consolidation of the sector (M&A)
MARGINS: Margin in relation to the reference price
REVENUE: New businesses revenue/ Total revenue (%)
GOVERNANCE, MANAGEMENT AND CRITICAL COMPETENCES
CULTURE AND PEOPLE
GOVERNANCE
MANAGEMENT
INNOVATION AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Develop a high-performance culture and excellence in people management, with meritocracy
Achieve excellence in Governance, Risk Management and Internal Controls (GRC)
Focus the company's management on generating value and
increasing competitiveness
Take a leading role in innovation and promote the digital transformation of business and management processes
SAFETY: Accident Frequency Rate /PEOPLE: Employee Satisfaction Index and Training Hours/ Number of employees
GOVERNANCE: ELB position on B3 list
PRODUCTIVITY: Operating result/ employee
INNOVATION: R&D+I Investment / NOR (%)
Generation and Transmission Investment
INVESTMENT UNDER THE NO PRIVATIZATION SCENARIO
Considering the maintenance of the quota regime for plants
extended by Law 12.783 / 2013
Maintaining the Company's financial discipline with the Net Debt / EBITDA indicator <2.5
INVESTMENT UNDER THE PRIVATIZATION SCENARIO
Considering the decotization of the plants extended by Law 12,783 / 2013 and the signing of new electricity generation concession contracts from an independent producer, it would generate an increase in the Company's EBITDA.
Maintaining the Company's financial discipline with the Net Debt / EBITDA indicator <2.5
Total investment in G&T expansion¹
Total 2020-2035:BRL 95,3billion Per year: BRL 6,0billion
Total investment in G&T expansion
Total 2020-2035:BRL 201,9billion Per year: BRL 12,6billion
Notes: 1: Includes Angra 3.
5 Prioritizedgoals sustainable development
Sustainability is in Eletrobras essence, in the electrical energy it produces and in its way of making business.
Aligned with the Sustainable Development goals, Eletrobras has actions related to all of them, but prioritizes nine with projects linked to its business or its commitment to society.
Sustainability is our business model, which permeates and encompasses the entire Eletrobras Strategy.
Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 01 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 20:21:19 UTC