Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Relevant Fact - 09.26.19 - CHESF TDG

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors of Eletrobras approved, on this date, the carrying out of the operations listed below relating to the Specific Purpose Company ("SPE") Transmissora Delmiro Gouveia S.A ("TDG"), whose shareholders are Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco ("Chesf") and ATP Engenharia Ltda ("ATP") with 49% and 51% of its capital, respectively:
Capitalization of Advances for Future Capital Increase (AFACs) made by Chesf, in the historical amount of BRL 101 milion, having a 72.31% stake while ATP will hold 27.69%.
Concomitant acquisition by Chesf of ATP's equity interest in TDG for a BRL 34 milion, thus becoming its wholly-owned parent company; and
Incorporation of TDG by Chesf subject to approval and approval by bodies such as Ministry of Economy, Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE"), Nation Electric Energy Agency ("Aneel") and others.
The Company will keep the market informed about the next steps of the operations contained in this Relevant Fact.
Rio de Janeiro, September 26, 2019
Elvira Cavalcanti Presta
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
Internet:www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri
E-mail:ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com
Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor.20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21)2514-6333 /4627
EBR & EBR.B
LISTED
ELET3 & ELET6
NYSE
