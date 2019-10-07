Log in
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Relevant Fact - 10.07.19 - AFAC

10/07/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that in light of news reports that the "Government is studying the new capitalization of Eletrobras without Federal Government funds", what follows:

1. On April 6, 2016, September 9, 2016 and November 22, 2016, the Federal Government funded Eletrobras, as Advance for Future Capital Increase ("AFACs"), which added to the existing residual balance from other Federal Government AFACs from previous years, as of June 30, 2019, amounted to R$ 3,992,488 (three billion nine hundred and ninety-two million four hundred eighty eight thousand) already monetarily updated by the Selic rate, as determined by Decree 2,673/1998. This information is already known by the market through the Quarterly Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2019, as well as previous ones.

  1. The Company has been evaluating with its controller the possibility of capitalization of these AFACs which, due to their Selic rate update, burden the Company;
  2. However, up to this date, there has been no decision by the Company's Management, and the operation is subject to approval by the Executive Board and the Board of Directors of Eletrobras, a statement from the Fiscal Council and the Audit and Statutory Risk Committee, as well as presidential decree issuance;
  3. If and when the transaction occurs, the shareholders shall have preemptive rights, pursuant to the legislation in force;
  4. The Company will keep the market informed about the referred matter.

Rio de Janeiro, October 7, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 00:31:01 UTC
