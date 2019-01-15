Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Central Asia Metals Ltd    CAML   GB00B67KBV28

CENTRAL ASIA METALS LTD (CAML)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Central Asia Metals : Change of broker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 02:24am EST

RNS Number : 0586N Central Asia Metals PLC 15 January 2019

15 January 2019

CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC

('CAML' or the 'Company')

Change of broker

Central Asia Metals plc (AIM: CAML) today announces the appointment of BMO Capital Markets as Joint Broker. BMO Capital Markets will work alongside Peel Hunt, CAML's current Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker.

For further information contact:

Central Asia Metals Nick Clarke, Chairman Nigel Robinson, CEO Gavin Ferrar, CFOTel: +44 (0) 20 7898 9001

Louise Wrathall, Investor Relations

Peel Hunt (Nominated Advisor Joint Broker)

louise.wrathall@centralasiametals.com and Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister James Bavister David McKeown

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010

Jeff Couch

Thomas Rider Neil Elliot

Blytheweigh (PR Advisors)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204

Tim Blythe

Camilla Horsfall Megan Ray

Note to editors:

Central Asia Metals, an AIM-listed UK company based in London, owns 100% of the Kounrad SX-EW copper project in central Kazakhstan and the Sasa zinc-lead mine in Macedonia. For further information, please visit www.centralasiametals.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

APPGGUACGUPBGQC

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Central Asia Metals plc published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 07:23:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAL ASIA METALS LTD
02:24aCENTRAL ASIA METALS : Change of broker
PU
01/09CENTRAL ASIA METALS : 2018 Operations Update
PU
2018CENTRAL ASIA METALS : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
2018CENTRAL ASIA METALS : Q3 2018 Operations Update
PU
2018CENTRAL ASIA METALS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018CENTRAL ASIA METALS : Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2018
AQ
2018CENTRAL ASIA METALS LTD : half-yearly earnings release
2018CENTRAL ASIA METALS : Notice of Interim Results
PU
2018CENTRAL ASIA METALS : H1 2018 Operations Update
PU
2018CENTRAL ASIA METALS : Exercise of Options/PDMR Dealing Notification
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 198 M
EBIT 2018 96,1 M
Net income 2018 66,3 M
Debt 2018 97,4 M
Yield 2018 6,14%
P/E ratio 2018 7,75
P/E ratio 2019 7,20
EV / Sales 2018 3,17x
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
Capitalization 531 M
Chart CENTRAL ASIA METALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Central Asia Metals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL ASIA METALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,02 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Francis Robinson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Royston Clarke Executive Chairman
Russell Scott Yelland Chief Operating Officer
Gavin Ferrar CFO, Executive Director & Business Development
Howard Nicholson Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL ASIA METALS LTD8.05%531
BHP GROUP LTD-4.21%117 994
BHP GROUP PLC-3.37%117 994
RIO TINTO3.51%84 620
RIO TINTO LIMITED1.50%84 620
ANGLO AMERICAN1.98%32 270
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.