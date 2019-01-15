Central Asia Metals : Change of broker

RNS Number : 0586N Central Asia Metals PLC 15 January 2019

15 January 2019

CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC

('CAML' or the 'Company')

Change of broker

Central Asia Metals plc (AIM: CAML) today announces the appointment of BMO Capital Markets as Joint Broker. BMO Capital Markets will work alongside Peel Hunt, CAML's current Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker.

For further information contact:

Central Asia Metals Nick Clarke, Chairman Nigel Robinson, CEO Gavin Ferrar, CFOTel: +44 (0) 20 7898 9001

Louise Wrathall, Investor Relations

Peel Hunt (Nominated Advisor Joint Broker)

louise.wrathall@centralasiametals.com and Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister James Bavister David McKeown

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010

Jeff Couch

Thomas Rider Neil Elliot

Blytheweigh (PR Advisors)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204

Tim Blythe

Camilla Horsfall Megan Ray

Note to editors:

Central Asia Metals, an AIM-listed UK company based in London, owns 100% of the Kounrad SX-EW copper project in central Kazakhstan and the Sasa zinc-lead mine in Macedonia. For further information, please visit www.centralasiametals.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

APPGGUACGUPBGQC

Page 1 of 1