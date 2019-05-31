Log in
CENTRAL ASIA METALS LTD

(CAML)
05/31 03:17:15 am
219 GBp   -1.79%
03:09aCENTRAL ASIA METALS : Grant of Options
05/17CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC : - Results of Annual General Meeting
04/25CENTRAL ASIA METALS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
Central Asia Metals : Grant of Options

05/31/2019 | 03:09am EDT

RNS Number : 6694A

Central Asia Metals PLC

31 May 2019

31 May 2019

CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC ("CAML" or the "Company")

Grant of Options

Central Asia Metals plc (AIM:CAML) announces that, on 30 May 2019, the following nominal cost options ("Options") over ordinary shares in the Company at a nominal exercise price of $0.01 per share, were granted to Executive Directors of the Company. Each Option is exercisable in return for one ordinary share.

Name

Position

Options

Total Options

Granted1

Post Grant2

Nick Clarke

Chairman

167,710

1,359,833

Nigel

Chief Executive Officer

234,794

890,200

Robinson

Gavin Ferrar

Chief Financial Officer

191,189

865,724

  • vesting of these awards is subject to the achievement of certain performance conditions
    2 before any adjustments for accrued dividends

The Options to the Executive Directors have been granted under the Central Asia Metals Employee Share Plan 2011. These Options will generally vest on 31 March 2022 subject to the achievement of performance conditions. The Options have a maximum term of 10 years from the date of grant, subject to any earlier lapsing under these rules.

For further information contact:

Central Asia Metals

Tony Hunter, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7603 1515

Louise Wrathall, Investor Relations

Tel:+44 (0) 20 7898 9001

louise.wrathall@centralasiametals.com

Peel Hunt (Nominated Advisor and Joint Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Broker)

Ross Allister

James Bavister

David McKeown

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010

Jeff Couch

Thomas Rider

Neil Elliot

Blytheweigh (PR Advisors)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204

Tim Blythe

Camilla Horsfall

Megan Ray

Note to editors:

Central Asia Metals, an AIM-listed UK company based in London, owns 100% of the Kounrad SX-EW copper project in central Kazakhstan and the Sasa zinc-lead mine in North Macedonia. For further information, please visit www.centralasiametals.com.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Nicholas Clarke

2. Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Central Asia Metals plc

b)

LEI

213800EYQBJZIT64NH43

4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted

  1. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code
  2. Nature of the Transaction
  3. Price(s) and volume(s)
  4. Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price
  5. Date of the transaction
  1. Place of the transaction

Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each

GB00B67KBV28

Grant of nominal cost options over ordinary shares in the Company at a nominal exercise price of $0.01 per share.

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.01 167,710

N/A (Single transaction)

30 May 2019

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Nigel Robinson

2. Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Central Asia Metals plc

b)

LEI

213800EYQBJZIT64NH43

4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each

type of instrument

Identification code

GB00B67KBV28

b)

Nature of the Transaction

Grant of nominal cost options over

ordinary shares in the Company at a

nominal exercise price of $0.01 per

share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.01

234,794

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (Single transaction)

Aggregated volume Price

e)

Date of the transaction

30 May 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Gavin Ferrar

2. Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Central Asia Metals plc

b)

LEI

213800EYQBJZIT64NH43

4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where

transactions have been conducted

  1. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code
  2. Nature of the Transaction
  3. Price(s) and volume(s)
  4. Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price
  5. Date of the transaction
  1. Place of the transaction

Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each

GB00B67KBV28

Grant of nominal cost options over ordinary shares in the Company at a nominal exercise price of $0.01 per share.

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.01 191,189

N/A (Single transaction)

30 May 2019

Outside a trading venue

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCQBLFXKEFFBBF

Disclaimer

Central Asia Metals plc published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 07:08:01 UTC
