Central Asia Metals : Grant of Options

RNS Number : 6694A

Central Asia Metals PLC

31 May 2019

CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC ("CAML" or the "Company")

Grant of Options

Central Asia Metals plc (AIM:CAML) announces that, on 30 May 2019, the following nominal cost options ("Options") over ordinary shares in the Company at a nominal exercise price of $0.01 per share, were granted to Executive Directors of the Company. Each Option is exercisable in return for one ordinary share.

Name Position Options Total Options Granted1 Post Grant2 Nick Clarke Chairman 167,710 1,359,833 Nigel Chief Executive Officer 234,794 890,200 Robinson Gavin Ferrar Chief Financial Officer 191,189 865,724

vesting of these awards is subject to the achievement of certain performance conditions

2 before any adjustments for accrued dividends

The Options to the Executive Directors have been granted under the Central Asia Metals Employee Share Plan 2011. These Options will generally vest on 31 March 2022 subject to the achievement of performance conditions. The Options have a maximum term of 10 years from the date of grant, subject to any earlier lapsing under these rules.

For further information contact: Central Asia Metals Tony Hunter, Company Secretary Tel: +44 (0) 20 7603 1515 Louise Wrathall, Investor Relations Tel:+44 (0) 20 7898 9001 louise.wrathall@centralasiametals.com

Peel Hunt (Nominated Advisor and Joint Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Broker)

Ross Allister

James Bavister

David McKeown

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010 Jeff Couch Thomas Rider Neil Elliot Blytheweigh (PR Advisors) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204 Tim Blythe Camilla Horsfall Megan Ray Note to editors:

Central Asia Metals, an AIM-listed UK company based in London, owns 100% of the Kounrad SX-EW copper project in central Kazakhstan and the Sasa zinc-lead mine in North Macedonia. For further information, please visit www.centralasiametals.com.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Nicholas Clarke

2. Reason for the Notification

a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Central Asia Metals plc b) LEI 213800EYQBJZIT64NH43

4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted