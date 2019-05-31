Central Asia Metals : Grant of Options

Central Asia Metals plc (AIM:CAML) announces that, on 30 May 2019, the following nominal cost options ("Options") over ordinary shares in the Company at a nominal exercise price of $0.01 per share, were granted to Executive Directors of the Company. Each Option is exercisable in return for one ordinary share.
Name
Position
Options
Total Options
Granted1
Post Grant2
Nick Clarke
Chairman
167,710
1,359,833
Nigel
Chief Executive Officer
234,794
890,200
Robinson
Gavin Ferrar
Chief Financial Officer
191,189
865,724
vesting of these awards is subject to the achievement of certain performance conditions 2 before any adjustments for accrued dividends
The Options to the Executive Directors have been granted under the Central Asia Metals Employee Share Plan 2011. These Options will generally vest on 31 March 2022 subject to the achievement of performance conditions. The Options have a maximum term of 10 years from the date of grant, subject to any earlier lapsing under these rules.
Central Asia Metals, an AIM-listed UK company based in London, owns 100% of the Kounrad SX-EW copper project in central Kazakhstan and the Sasa zinc-lead mine in North Macedonia. For further information, please visit www.centralasiametals.com.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Nicholas Clarke
2. Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Central Asia Metals plc
b)
LEI
213800EYQBJZIT64NH43
4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Nature of the Transaction
Price(s) and volume(s)
Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price
Date of the transaction
Place of the transaction
Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each
GB00B67KBV28
Grant of nominal cost options over ordinary shares in the Company at a nominal exercise price of $0.01 per share.
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.01 167,710
N/A (Single transaction)
30 May 2019
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Nigel Robinson
2. Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Central Asia Metals plc
b)
LEI
213800EYQBJZIT64NH43
4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each
type of instrument
Identification code
GB00B67KBV28
b)
Nature of the Transaction
Grant of nominal cost options over
ordinary shares in the Company at a
nominal exercise price of $0.01 per
share.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.01
234,794
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (Single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
e)
Date of the transaction
30 May 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Gavin Ferrar
2. Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Central Asia Metals plc
b)
LEI
213800EYQBJZIT64NH43
4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where
transactions have been conducted
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Nature of the Transaction
Price(s) and volume(s)
Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price
Date of the transaction
Place of the transaction
Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each
GB00B67KBV28
Grant of nominal cost options over ordinary shares in the Company at a nominal exercise price of $0.01 per share.
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.01 191,189
N/A (Single transaction)
30 May 2019
Outside a trading venue
