Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Central Asia Metals Ltd    CAML   GB00B67KBV28

CENTRAL ASIA METALS LTD

(CAML)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/09 11:35:00 am
200.5 GBp   -3.14%
02:13aCENTRAL ASIA METALS : H1 2019 Operations Update
PU
07/02TR-1 : Form for notification of major holdings
PU
05/31CENTRAL ASIA METALS : Grant of Options
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Central Asia Metals : H1 2019 Operations Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 02:13am EDT

RNS Number : 9959E

Central Asia Metals PLC

10 July 2019

10 July 2019

CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC

('CAML' or the 'Company')

H1 2019 Operations Update

Central Asia Metals plc (AIM: CAML) today provides a H1 2019 operations update for the Kounrad dump leach, solvent extraction and electro-winning('SX-EW') copper recovery plant in Kazakhstan ('Kounrad') and the Sasa zinc-lead mine in North Macedonia ('Sasa').

Highlights

  • Production on track to meet full year guidance for copper, zinc and lead o H1 2019 Kounrad
    • Copper produced, 6,594 tonnes
    • H1 2019 Sasa
      • Zinc in concentrate produced, 11,517 tonnes
      • Lead in concentrate produced, 14,357 tonnes
  • Cash in the bank on 30 June 2019, $30.2 million
  • Gross debt on 30 June 2019, $126.4 million

CAML production summary

Metal

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

H1 2019

H1 2018

production

(tonnes)

Copper

3,642

2,952

6,594

6,747

Zinc

5,878

5,639

11,517

11,020

Lead

7,145

7,212

14,357

14,386

Nigel Robinson, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Today's update demonstrates another period of consistent delivery from our low cost Sasa and Kounrad operations, and we are pleased to be on track to meet our 2019 production guidance for all three base metals. We look forward to reporting our H1 2019 ﬁnancial results on 17 September 2019."

Kounrad

Kounrad Q2 2019 copper production of 3,642 tonnes brings output for the ﬁrst six months of 2019 to 6,594 tonnes. Total Kounrad copper production since operations commenced in 2012 is now 89,068 tonnes.

Total copper recovered from the Western Dumps in H1 2019 is 4,738 tonnes, equating to approximately 70% of the amount plated.

Copper sales during H1 2019 were 6,461 tonnes.

Sasa

In Q2 2019, mined and processed ore were 202,415 tonnes and 205,051 tonnes respectively, bringing the H1 2019 total to 400,251 tonnes of ore mined and 404,540 tonnes of ore processed. The average head grades for the Q2 2019 period were 3.31% zinc and 3.68% lead, and for H1 2019 were on average 3.28% and 3.76% respectively. The average H1 2019 metallurgical recoveries were 86.7% for zinc and 94.4% for lead.

Sasa produces a zinc concentrate and a separate lead concentrate. In Q2 2019, 11,859 tonnes of concentrate containing 49.6% zinc and 9,850 tonnes of concentrate containing 72.5% lead were produced. Total H1 2019 production was 23,306 tonnes of zinc concentrate at an average grade of 49.4% and 19,720 tonnes of lead concentrate at an average grade of 72.8%.

Sasa typically receives from smelters approximately 84% of the value of its zinc in concentrate and approximately 95% of the value of its lead in concentrate. Accordingly, Q2 2019 payable production of zinc was 4,929 tonnes and of lead was 6,788 tonnes, bringing total payable production for H1 2019 to 9,652 tonnes of zinc and 13,639 tonnes of lead. Given that deliveries from Sasa to the smelters occur on a regular basis, payable base metal in concentrate sales for the six-month period were similar at 9,708 tonnes of zinc and 13,731 tonnes of lead.

During H1 2019, Sasa sold 169,623 ounces of payable silver to Osisko Gold Royalties, in accordance with its streaming agreement.

Units

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

H1 2019

H1 2018

Ore mined

t

202,415

197,836

400,251

390,932

Plant feed

t

205,051

199,489

404,540

393,605

Zinc grade

%

3.31

3.26

3.28

3.34

Zinc recovery

%

86.7

86.8

86.7

83.8

Lead grade

%

3.68

3.84

3.76

3.91

Lead recovery

%

94.7

94.0

94.4

93.5

Zinc concentrate

t (dry)

11,859

11,447

23,306

22,624

-

Grade

%

49.6

49.3

49.4

48.7

-

Contained zinc

t

5,878

5,639

11,517

11,020

Lead concentrate

t (dry)

9,850

9,870

19,720

19,712

-

Grade

%

72.5

73.1

72.8

73.0

-

Contained lead

t

7,145

7,212

14,357

14,386

Cash and gross debt

Page 1 of 2

As of 30 June 2019, CAML had cash in the bank of $30.2 million and gross debt of $126.4 million.

For further information contact:

Central Asia Metals

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7898 9001

Nigel Robinson, CEO

Gavin Ferrar, CFO

louise.wrathall@centralasiametals.com

Louise Wrathall, Investor Relations

Peel Hunt (Nominated Advisor and Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Joint Broker)

Ross Allister

James Bavister

David McKeown

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010

Jeff Couch

Thomas Rider

Neil Elliot

Blytheweigh (PR Advisors)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204

Tim Blythe

Camilla Horsfall

Megan Ray

Note to editors:

Central Asia Metals, an AIM-listed UK company based in London, owns 100% of the Kounrad SX-EW copper project in central Kazakhstan and the Sasa zinc-lead mine in North Macedonia.

For further information, please visit: www.centralasiametals.comand https://twitter.com/CamlMetals

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

UPDLLFSEDEIAIIA

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Central Asia Metals plc published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 06:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAL ASIA METALS LTD
02:13aCENTRAL ASIA METALS : H1 2019 Operations Update
PU
07/02TR-1 : Form for notification of major holdings
PU
05/31CENTRAL ASIA METALS : Grant of Options
PU
05/17CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC : - Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/25CENTRAL ASIA METALS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/23CENTRAL ASIA METALS : Annual Report & Accounts 2018 & Notice of 2019 AGM
PU
04/11CENTRAL ASIA METALS : 2018 Full Year Results
AQ
04/05CENTRAL ASIA METALS LTD : annual earnings release
01/15CENTRAL ASIA METALS : Change of broker
AQ
01/15CENTRAL ASIA METALS : Change of broker
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 181 M
EBIT 2019 80,4 M
Net income 2019 60,6 M
Debt 2019 67,8 M
Yield 2019 7,14%
P/E ratio 2019 7,23x
P/E ratio 2020 6,24x
EV / Sales2019 2,74x
EV / Sales2020 2,31x
Capitalization 428 M
Chart CENTRAL ASIA METALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Central Asia Metals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL ASIA METALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,76  $
Last Close Price 2,50  $
Spread / Highest target 74,5%
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Francis Robinson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Royston Clarke Executive Chairman
Russell Scott Yelland Chief Operating Officer
Gavin Ferrar CFO, Executive Director & Business Development
Howard Nicholson Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL ASIA METALS LTD-7.82%445
SOUTHERN PERU COPPER CORPORATION - SUCURSAL DEL PERU-3.95%29 499
ANTOFAGASTA8.27%10 883
VEDANTA LTD-36.03%8 826
JIANGXI COPPER12.31%6 483
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA12.50%5 176
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About