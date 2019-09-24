Central China Real Estate : 2019 Interim Report

CORPORATE PROFILE

Central China Real Estate Limited (hereinafter referred to as "CCRE" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries hereinafter referred to as the "Group", stock code: 832.HK) was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 15 November 2007 as an exempt company with limited liability, the shares of which were listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 6 June 2008. The Group has been granted the "First Class Honor of Real Estate Developer" in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC" or "China").

The Company has been committed to the real estate main business and the development of branded properties as its principal activity since its establishment. Over 27 years, we have continued to guide residents to new exposures in lifestyle through our articulately crafted architectural masterpieces in honour of our core value of "Taking Root in Central China and Contributing to Society". The Company is of the view that enterprises relate to society in the same way as trees relate to the earth. When we establish our presence in a city, we cooperate with our local peer developers to contribute to the local community by improving the standards of construction, increasing tax collections for local governments and creating job opportunities. Our relentless efforts in driving the urbanisation process and promoting the economic and social growth in Henan Province have won the accolades of government authorities, professionals, peers, investors, customers and our employees.

The Company positions itself as a facilitator of urbanisation and all-round social progress for the region of central China. Having taken root in Henan Province for 27 years, we are resolute as ever in our vision and mission of "building quality houses for the people of Henan". With the development of housing complexes such as "Forest Peninsula", "U-Town", "Code One City", "Sweet-Scented Osmanthus Garden", "Jianye Eighteen Cities" and "New Asia", we have improved the standard of residential housing in various cities in the Henan Province. In addition, the launch of light-asset model of the Company has secured synergetic effect with its property development business, making important contributions to the urbanisation process of the province. Meanwhile, the Company endeavours to construct a "tailor-made" mega service regime by integrating internal and external resources, such as property, education, hotel, football, commerce and green house, with a view to activating the "New Blue Ocean Strategy" and transforming the Company from an urban complex developer to a new lifestyle services provider for urban residents.

The Company is firmly committed to its philosophy of "providing customers with zero-defect products and first-rated services". In addition, we apply concepts of scientific decision-making, management standardisation and operation professionalisation in our business management to ensure the quality of our products and services.

In its persistent professional pursuit of premium residential housing development over the past 27 years, the Company has fostered a "CCRE model" focused on provincial and regional development, created a brand name well trusted for social responsibility, groomed a high calibre management team, given substance to the corporate philosophy of "Perseverance for Excellence" and embarked on a development cycle of "ongoing profitability and stable growth".

As at 30 June 2019, the Company has established its presence in Henan Province's 18 prefecture-level cities and 77 county-level cities. The Company had delivered development projects with an accumulated aggregate gross floor area ("GFA") of approximately 32.53 million square metres ("sq.m.") and owned 127 projects under development, total GFA under development of approximately 26.55 million sq.m. and land reserves GFA of approximately 47.69 million sq.m., including beneficially interested GFA of approximately 37.19 million sq.m..