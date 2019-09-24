Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Central China Real Estate Ltd    0832   KYG207681001

CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LTD

(0832)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Central China Real Estate : 2019 Interim Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 08:03pm EDT

CONTENTS

Corporate Information

2

Corporate Profile

4

Chairman's Statement

6

Financial Highlights

9

Management Discussion and Analysis

10

Disclosure of Interests

50

Corporate Governance and Other Information

54

Consolidated Income Statement

56

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

57

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

58

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

60

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

62

Notes to the Financial Statements

64

Review Report

100

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

COMPANY SECRETARY

Executive Directors

Mr. Yeung Wai Leung

Mr. Wu Po Sum (Chairman)

REGISTERED OFFICE

Mr. Liu Weixing

Mr. Wang Jun

Cricket Square

Hutchins Drive

Non-executive Directors

P.O. Box 2681

Mr. Lucas Ignatius Loh Jen Yuh (Vice-chairman)

Grand Cayman

(resigned on 1 August 2019)

KY1-1111

Mr. Puah Tze Shyang (resigned on 1 August 2019)

Cayman Islands

Ms. Wu Wallis (alias Li Hua)

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

Independent Non-executive Directors

IN THE PRC

Mr. Cheung Shek Lun

Block E, Jianye Office Building

Mr. Xin Luo Lin

Nongye East Road, Zhengzhou City

Dr. Sun Yuyang

Henan Province, the PRC

BOARD COMMITTEES

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

Audit Committee

IN HONG KONG

Mr. Cheung Shek Lun (Chairman)

Room 7701B-7702A

Mr. Xin Luo Lin

77th Floor, International Commerce Centre

Mr. Lucas Ignatius Loh Jen Yuh (resigned on 1 August 2019)

1 Austin Road West

Dr. Sun Yuyang (appointed on 1 August 2019)

Kowloon, Hong Kong

Remuneration Committee

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

Mr. Xin Luo Lin (Chairman)

AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Mr. Wu Po Sum

SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited

Mr. Cheung Shek Lun

3rd Floor, Royal Bank House,

24 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 1586,

Nomination Committee

Grand Cayman, KY1-1110, Cayman Islands

Mr. Wu Po Sum (Chairman)

HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

Mr. Cheung Shek Lun

Mr. Xin Luo Lin

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Shops 1712-1716

Mr. Yuan Xujun

17th Floor, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East,

Wanchai, Hong Kong

2 Central China Real Estate Limited 2019 Interim Report

CORPORATE INFORMATION CONTINUED

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

SHAREHOLDERS' INFORMATION

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Share listing

China Construction Bank Corporation

The Company's shares are listed on the Main Board of

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

LEGAL ADVISERS

Ordinary Shares (as at 30 June 2019)

As to Hong Kong Law

Shares outstanding

: 2,731,762,560 shares

Li & Partners

Nominal value

: HK$0.10 per share

As to Cayman Islands Law

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Conyers Dill & Pearman (Cayman) Limited

Email address

: ir@centralchina.com

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS &

KPMG

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Certified Public Accountants

Mr. Mai Vinh

WEBSITE OF THE COMPANY

www.jianye.com.cn

Central China Real Estate Limited 2019 Interim Report

3

CORPORATE PROFILE

Central China Real Estate Limited (hereinafter referred to as "CCRE" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries hereinafter referred to as the "Group", stock code: 832.HK) was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 15 November 2007 as an exempt company with limited liability, the shares of which were listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 6 June 2008. The Group has been granted the "First Class Honor of Real Estate Developer" in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC" or "China").

The Company has been committed to the real estate main business and the development of branded properties as its principal activity since its establishment. Over 27 years, we have continued to guide residents to new exposures in lifestyle through our articulately crafted architectural masterpieces in honour of our core value of "Taking Root in Central China and Contributing to Society". The Company is of the view that enterprises relate to society in the same way as trees relate to the earth. When we establish our presence in a city, we cooperate with our local peer developers to contribute to the local community by improving the standards of construction, increasing tax collections for local governments and creating job opportunities. Our relentless efforts in driving the urbanisation process and promoting the economic and social growth in Henan Province have won the accolades of government authorities, professionals, peers, investors, customers and our employees.

The Company positions itself as a facilitator of urbanisation and all-round social progress for the region of central China. Having taken root in Henan Province for 27 years, we are resolute as ever in our vision and mission of "building quality houses for the people of Henan". With the development of housing complexes such as "Forest Peninsula", "U-Town", "Code One City", "Sweet-Scented Osmanthus Garden", "Jianye Eighteen Cities" and "New Asia", we have improved the standard of residential housing in various cities in the Henan Province. In addition, the launch of light-asset model of the Company has secured synergetic effect with its property development business, making important contributions to the urbanisation process of the province. Meanwhile, the Company endeavours to construct a "tailor-made" mega service regime by integrating internal and external resources, such as property, education, hotel, football, commerce and green house, with a view to activating the "New Blue Ocean Strategy" and transforming the Company from an urban complex developer to a new lifestyle services provider for urban residents.

The Company is firmly committed to its philosophy of "providing customers with zero-defect products and first-rated services". In addition, we apply concepts of scientific decision-making, management standardisation and operation professionalisation in our business management to ensure the quality of our products and services.

In its persistent professional pursuit of premium residential housing development over the past 27 years, the Company has fostered a "CCRE model" focused on provincial and regional development, created a brand name well trusted for social responsibility, groomed a high calibre management team, given substance to the corporate philosophy of "Perseverance for Excellence" and embarked on a development cycle of "ongoing profitability and stable growth".

As at 30 June 2019, the Company has established its presence in Henan Province's 18 prefecture-level cities and 77 county-level cities. The Company had delivered development projects with an accumulated aggregate gross floor area ("GFA") of approximately 32.53 million square metres ("sq.m.") and owned 127 projects under development, total GFA under development of approximately 26.55 million sq.m. and land reserves GFA of approximately 47.69 million sq.m., including beneficially interested GFA of approximately 37.19 million sq.m..

4 Central China Real Estate Limited 2019 Interim Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central China Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 00:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE
08:03pCENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : 2019 Interim Report
PU
09/04CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : Announcement unaudited contracted sales data for aug..
PU
09/03CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : Appointment of non-executive director
PU
09/02CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/05CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : May property contracted sales up 15.5%
AQ
05/07CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : Apr property contracted sales up 51%
AQ
05/06CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : to buy interests of Henan property
AQ
05/03CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/16CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : to issue US$300m senior notes
AQ
03/22CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LTD : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 26 871 M
EBIT 2019 4 256 M
Net income 2019 1 648 M
Debt 2019 7 778 M
Yield 2019 7,46%
P/E ratio 2019 5,40x
P/E ratio 2020 3,79x
EV / Sales2019 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 9 153 M
Chart CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LTD
Duration : Period :
Central China Real Estate Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,58  CNY
Last Close Price 3,35  CNY
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xu Jun Yuan Chief Executive Officer
Po Sum Wu Chairman
Ping Hu Chief Financial Officer
Luo Lin Xin Independent Non-Executive Director
Wallis Wu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LTD16.32%1 171
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.79%41 990
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.09%34 798
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.29%28 909
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-30.23%28 032
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD3.54%27 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group