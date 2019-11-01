Log in
CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LIMITED    0832

CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(0832)
Central China Real Estate : ISSUANCE OF US$200 MILLION 7.9% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

11/01/2019 | 10:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the issuer or the selling security holder. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company involved and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

The communication of this announcement and any other documents or materials relating to the issue of the Senior Notes offered hereby is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the United Kingdom's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA"). Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Financial Promotion Order")), or who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order, or who are any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, the Senior Notes offered hereby are only available to, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

(Stock Code: 0832)

ISSUANCE OF US$200 MILLION 7.9% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

1

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Central China Real Estate Limited (the "Company") published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and SGX-ST on 1 November 2019 in respect of the issuance of US$200 million 7.9% senior notes due 2023. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement, unless the context requires otherwise.

The Company would like to make the following clarifications:

The first paragraph under the section headed "Optional Redemption" on page 8 of the Announcement should be replaced as follows:

"At any time and from time to time on or after 7 November 2021, the Company may at its option redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, at a redemption price equal to the percentage of the principal amount set forth below, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date if redeemed during the twelve month period beginning on November 7 of each of the years indicated below.

Year

Redemption Price

2021

103.95%

2022 and thereafter

101.975%"

The above clarifications do not affect any other information contained in the Announcement. The other contents of the Announcement remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Central China Real Estate Limited

Wu Po Sum

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine Directors, of which Mr. Wu Po Sum, Mr. Liu Weixing, Mr. Wang Jun and Mr. Yuan Xujun are executive Directors, Mr. Lim Ming Yan and Ms. Wu Wallis (alias Li Hua) are non-executive Directors, Mr. Cheung Shek Lun, Mr. Xin Luo Lin and Dr. Sun Yuyang are independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purposes only

2

Disclaimer

Central China Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 14:37:06 UTC
