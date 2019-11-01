Central China Real Estate : ISSUANCE OF US$200 MILLION 7.9% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Central China Real Estate Limited (the "Company") published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and SGX-ST on 1 November 2019 in respect of the issuance of US$200 million 7.9% senior notes due 2023. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement, unless the context requires otherwise.
The Company would like to make the following clarifications:
The first paragraph under the section headed "Optional Redemption" on page 8 of the Announcement should be replaced as follows:
"At any time and from time to time on or after 7 November 2021, the Company may at its option redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, at a redemption price equal to the percentage of the principal amount set forth below, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date if redeemed during the twelve month period beginning on November 7 of each of the years indicated below.
|
Year
|
Redemption Price
|
2021
|
103.95%
|
2022 and thereafter
|
101.975%"
The above clarifications do not affect any other information contained in the Announcement. The other contents of the Announcement remain unchanged.
By order of the Board
Central China Real Estate Limited
Wu Po Sum
Chairman
Hong Kong, 1 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine Directors, of which Mr. Wu Po Sum, Mr. Liu Weixing, Mr. Wang Jun and Mr. Yuan Xujun are executive Directors, Mr. Lim Ming Yan and Ms. Wu Wallis (alias Li Hua) are non-executive Directors, Mr. Cheung Shek Lun, Mr. Xin Luo Lin and Dr. Sun Yuyang are independent non-executive Directors.
