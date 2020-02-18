Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Central China Real Estate Limited    0832   KYG207681001

CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(0832)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Central China Real Estate : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 07:08pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 0832)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the shareholders of Central China Real Estate Limited (the "Company") will be held at 7701B-7702A, Level 77, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 6 March 2020 at 3:30 p.m. for the following purposes. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 19 February 2020 (the "Circular").

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. To approve the Engineering Services Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement and all transactions contemplated thereunder as set out in the Circular and execute all such documents in connection with the Engineering Services Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement and all transactions contemplated thereunder.

1

  1. To re-elect Mr. Lim Ming Yan as a non-executive Director, and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration.
  2. To re-elect Mr. Yuan Xujun as an executive Director, and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration.

By order of the Board

Central China Real Estate Limited

Wu Po Sum

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 19 February 2020

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises nine Directors, of which Mr. Wu Po Sum, Mr. Liu Weixing, Mr. Wang Jun and Mr. Yuan Xujun are executive Directors, Mr. Lim Ming Yan and Ms. Wu Wallis (alias Li Hua) are non-executive Directors, Mr. Cheung Shek Lun, Mr. Xin Luo Lin and Dr. Sun Yuyang are independent non-executive Directors.

Notes:

  1. The register of members of the Company will be closed from 3 March 2020 to 6 March 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares in the Company can be registered. In order to qualify for attending the Meeting, all properly completed share transfer forms, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 2 March 2020.
  2. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his or her behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. To be valid, a form of proxy in the prescribed form together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjourned meeting.

2

  1. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof if he/she so desires and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to have been revoked.
  2. In the case of joint registered holders of any Shares, any one of such persons may vote at the EGM (or at any adjournment thereof), either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Share(s) as if he or she were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one joint registered holder is present at the EGM, whether in person or by proxy, that one of the joint registered holders whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of the relevant joint holding shall, to the exclusion of other joint holders, be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
  3. If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is expected to be hoisted or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is expected to be in force any time after 6:00 a.m. on the date of the EGM, then the EGM will be postponed and the shareholders will be informed of the date, time and venue of the rescheduled Meeting by a supplementary notice posted on the websites of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

The EGM will be held as scheduled when an Amber or Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force. Shareholders should decide on their own whether they would attend the EGM under bad weather condition bearing in mind their own situations and if they do so, they are advised to exercise care and caution.

  • For identification purpose only

3

Disclaimer

Central China Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 00:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE
07:08pCENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : Form of proxy for the extraordinary general meeting ..
PU
07:08pCENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : Continuing connected transactions engineering servic..
PU
07:08pCENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
02/12CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : Discloseable and connected transaction provision of ..
PU
02/05CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : Issuance of us$300 million 6.875% senior notes due 2..
PU
02/04CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : Proposed issue of senior notes
PU
02/04CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : Announcement unaudited contracted sales data for jan..
PU
2019CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : Continuing connected transactions engineering servic..
PU
2019CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : Connected transactions provision of corporate guaran..
PU
2019CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : Continuing connected transactions engineering servic..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 26 871 M
EBIT 2019 4 256 M
Net income 2019 1 648 M
Debt 2019 7 778 M
Yield 2019 6,14%
P/E ratio 2019 6,57x
P/E ratio 2020 4,60x
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 11 156 M
Chart CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Central China Real Estate Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,58  CNY
Last Close Price 4,07  CNY
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xu Jun Yuan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Po Sum Wu Chairman
Ping Hu Chief Financial Officer
Luo Lin Xin Independent Non-Executive Director
Wallis Wu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LIMITED-1.09%1 626
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.03%43 160
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-7.58%40 408
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-9.38%33 139
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-14.83%30 643
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.09%29 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group