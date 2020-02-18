Central China Real Estate : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 0832)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the shareholders of Central China Real Estate Limited (the "Company") will be held at 7701B-7702A, Level 77, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 6 March 2020 at 3:30 p.m. for the following purposes. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 19 February 2020 (the "Circular").

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. To approve the Engineering Services Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement and all transactions contemplated thereunder as set out in the Circular and execute all such documents in connection with the Engineering Services Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement and all transactions contemplated thereunder.