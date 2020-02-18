Central China Real Estate : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
02/18/2020 | 07:08pm EST
(Stock Code: 0832)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the shareholders of Central China Real Estate Limited (the "Company") will be held at 7701B-7702A, Level 77, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 6 March 2020 at 3:30 p.m. for the following purposes. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 19 February 2020 (the "Circular").
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
1. To approve the Engineering Services Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement and all transactions contemplated thereunder as set out in the Circular and execute all such documents in connection with the Engineering Services Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement and all transactions contemplated thereunder.
To re-elect Mr. Lim Ming Yan as a non-executive Director, and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration.
To re-elect Mr. Yuan Xujun as an executive Director, and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration.
By order of the Board
Central China Real Estate Limited
Wu Po Sum
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 19 February 2020
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises nine Directors, of which Mr. Wu Po Sum, Mr. Liu Weixing, Mr. Wang Jun and Mr. Yuan Xujun are executive Directors, Mr. Lim Ming Yan and Ms. Wu Wallis (alias Li Hua) are non-executive Directors, Mr. Cheung Shek Lun, Mr. Xin Luo Lin and Dr. Sun Yuyang are independent non-executive Directors.
Notes:
The register of members of the Company will be closed from 3 March 2020 to 6 March 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares in the Company can be registered. In order to qualify for attending the Meeting, all properly completed share transfer forms, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 2 March 2020.
Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his or her behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. To be valid, a form of proxy in the prescribed form together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjourned meeting.
Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof if he/she so desires and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to have been revoked.
In the case of joint registered holders of any Shares, any one of such persons may vote at the EGM (or at any adjournment thereof), either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Share(s) as if he or she were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one joint registered holder is present at the EGM, whether in person or by proxy, that one of the joint registered holders whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of the relevant joint holding shall, to the exclusion of other joint holders, be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is expected to be hoisted or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is expected to be in force any time after 6:00 a.m. on the date of the EGM, then the EGM will be postponed and the shareholders will be informed of the date, time and venue of the rescheduled Meeting by a supplementary notice posted on the websites of the Company and the Stock Exchange.
The EGM will be held as scheduled when an Amber or Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force. Shareholders should decide on their own whether they would attend the EGM under bad weather condition bearing in mind their own situations and if they do so, they are advised to exercise care and caution.
