CENTRAL CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD

(601375)
Central China Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE FINANCIAL DATA FOR AUGUST 2019

09/05/2019 | 07:02am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Central China Securities Co., Ltd.

(a joint stock company incorporated in 2002 in Henan Province, the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name "中原証券股份有限公司" and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "中州証券")

(Stock Code: 01375)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE FINANCIAL DATA FOR AUGUST 2019

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Central China Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Pursuant to the relevant requirements of the Rules on Strengthening the Supervision and Administration of Listed Securities Companies ( 關於加強上市證券公司監管的規定》) (as amended in 2010) promulgated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Board hereby announces the key financial data of the Company for August 2019 prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises.

Your attention is drawn to the following:

  1. Scope of disclosure: the Company; and
  2. The data disclosed is unaudited and unconsolidated, subject to finalized figures in the periodical reports of the Company.

Table of the key financial data of the Company for August 2019 (unaudited)

Unit: RMB ten thousands

Name of the entity

August 2019

31 August 2019

Operating income

Net profit

Net assets

The Company

13,136.61

2,201.64

990,713.50

By order of the Board of

Central China Securities Co., Ltd.

Jian Mingjun

Chairman

Henan, the PRC

5 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises executive Directors Mr. JIAN Mingjun and Mr. CHANG Junsheng, non-executive Directors Mr. LI Xingjia, Mr. WANG Lixin, Mr. TIAN Shengchun, Mr. ZHANG Xiaoqi and Mr. LU Benson Cheng, and independent non-executive Directors Mr. YUEN Chi Wai, Mr. NING Jincheng, Mr. YU Xugang and Ms. ZHANG Dongming.

Central China Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 11:01:03 UTC
