Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.    CETV   BMG200452024

CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD.

(CETV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. - CETV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 09:44pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NasdaqGS: CETV) to an affiliate of PPF Group N.V. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of CETV will receive only $4.58 in cash for each share of CETV that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cetv/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENT
10/30CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES A : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates ..
PR
10/29WeissLaw LLP Investigates Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.
PR
10/29CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES : Shares in Europe's CME fall as AT&T sells s..
RE
10/28AT&T to add directors, sell up to $10 billion in assets next year
RE
10/28CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES : to Be Acquired for $4.58/Share
DJ
10/27CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES : Broadcaster CME agrees to be acquired by Cz..
RE
10/27CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES : to Be Acquired by PPF
BU
10/18CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES L : 3rd quarter results
CO
10/18CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES L : Slide show Q3 results
CO
10/17Czech firm PPF close to deal with AT&T on buying CME
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 702 M
EBIT 2019 194 M
Net income 2019 130 M
Debt 2019 616 M
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,49x
EV / Sales2020 2,27x
Capitalization 1 129 M
Chart CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,85  $
Last Close Price 4,45  $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,99%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael del Nin Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Mainusch Co-Chief Executive Officer
John K. Billock Non-Executive Chairman
David Andrew Sturgeon Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Alfred W. Langer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD.60.07%1 129
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)19.72%236 467
COMCAST CORPORATION29.87%201 168
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP23.31%14 452
FORMULA ONE GROUP31.66%9 289
RTL GROUP1.33%8 048
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group