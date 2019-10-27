Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.    CETV   BMG200452024

CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD.

(CETV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Central European Media Enterprises : CME agrees to be acquired by Czech firm PPF in $2.1 billion deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Investment group PPF, owned by the Czech Republic's wealthiest businessman, Petr Kellner, will buy broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (CME) in a cash deal valued at about $2.1 billion, the companies said on Sunday.

The deal, seen closing around the middle of 2020, will mark the exit of CME's largest shareholder, AT&T Inc, as it pays down debt. It also expands PPF's reach in the media and telecommunications landscape across central and eastern Europe.

Under the deal, PPF will pay $4.58 per share in cash to shareholders of Nasdaq- and Prague-listed CME, which operates television stations in the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The valuation represented a 32% premium to CME's stock price before it announced a strategic review, which first floated the idea of a sale, in March this year, CME said.

AT&T, which holds 64% of the common stock, has agreed to vote in favour of the deal, it said.

For PPF, CME will potentially complement its ownership of Czech telecoms operator O2 Czech Republic along with Telenor assets it acquired in Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Serbia in 2018.

PPF said it did not intend to make any significant changes to CME's operations.

CME, which was founded by U.S. investor Ronald Lauder in the 1990s, has boosted revenue and profits in recent years on the back of rising advertising spending in growing economies in the region in which it operates.

It has also shed assets and cut down a debt load that once stood above $1 billion and needed financing help from shareholder Time Warner.

AT&T inherited CME after it bought Time Warner in 2018.

AT&T said that under terms of the deal, it would receive about $1.1 billion in cash at the close and be relieved of a $575 million debt guarantee.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet, additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD. -0.64% 4.65 Delayed Quote.67.27%
O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENT
06:42pCENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES : CME agrees to be acquired by Czech firm PPF..
RE
05:11pCENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES : to Be Acquired by PPF
BU
10/18CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES L : 3rd quarter results
CO
10/18CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES L : Slide show Q3 results
CO
10/17Czech firm PPF close to deal with AT&T on buying CME
RE
10/17CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES L : Reports Results for the Third Quarter and..
BU
10/10CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Relea..
BU
09/30CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES L : SEC Filing 10Q-3
CO
09/30CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES L : SEC Filing 8K
CO
07/24CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES L : Slide show half-year results
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 702 M
EBIT 2019 194 M
Net income 2019 130 M
Debt 2019 616 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,57x
EV / Sales2020 2,35x
Capitalization 1 187 M
Chart CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,96  $
Last Close Price 4,68  $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael del Nin Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Mainusch Co-Chief Executive Officer
John K. Billock Non-Executive Chairman
David Andrew Sturgeon Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Alfred W. Langer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD.67.27%1 187
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)19.38%234 648
COMCAST CORPORATION34.07%203 797
CBS CORPORATION-17.57%13 477
FORMULA ONE GROUP34.89%9 533
RTL GROUP-5.48%7 596
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group