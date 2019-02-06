Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. : Reports Results for the Full Year and Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
02/06/2019 | 01:52am EST
FULL YEAR - Net revenues increased 10% at actual rates
and 5% at constant rates to US$ 703.9 million - - Operating
income increased 27% at actual rates and 25% at constant rates to US$
177.6 million - - OIBDA increased 24% at actual rates and
21% at constant rates to US$ 222.7 million -
FOURTH QUARTER - Net revenues increased 3% at actual
rates and 7% at constant rates to US$ 228.3 million - -
Operating income increased 23% at actual rates and 28% at constant rates
to US$ 80.8 million - - OIBDA increased 19% at actual rates
and 23% at constant rates to US$ 90.7 million -
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (“CME” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ/Prague Stock Exchange - CETV) today announced financial results
for the full year and three months ended December 31, 2018.
Operational and financial highlights in 2018:
TV advertising revenues increased 7% at actual rates and 3% at
constant rates.
Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased 19% at actual rates
and 15% at constant rates.
OIBDA increased 24% at actual rates and 21% at constant rates.
OIBDA margins expanded approximately 400 basis points to 32%.
Cash generated from continuing operating activities increased 17% at
actual rates to US$ $109 million.
Unlevered free cash flow in 2018 increased 29% at actual rates to US$
$156 million.
CME repaid approximately US$ 312 million of debt and related payables
in 2018.
The net leverage ratio decreased to 3.5x, down from 5.4x at the start
of the year.
The average cost of borrowing declined about 250 basis points to 3.5%.
On July 31, 2018, we completed the previously announced sale of our
operations in Croatia. Accordingly, the Croatian operations are
presented as discontinued operations for all periods in this release.
The agreement to sell our operations in Slovenia was terminated on
January 18, 2019. As a result, the Slovenian operations are not
presented as held for sale, and the discussion in this release relates
to our continuing operations in all five operating segments.
Michael Del Nin, co-Chief Executive Officer, commented: "For the fifth
consecutive year we have achieved OIBDA growth of more than 20%,
continuing a lengthy streak of margin expansion that has resulted in 20
consecutive quarters of growth in trailing twelve month OIBDA. Just as
remarkable, cash flow generation surged by almost 30% in 2018. This
increasing level of cash generated by the business allowed us to make a
further EUR 60 million debt repayment last week, adding to the now
nearly $440 million reduction in gross debt over the last 18 months.
With expectations of further strong growth in profitability and run-rate
debt service obligations now less than $27 million annually, we start
2019 in a significantly better financial position than at any point in
CME's history."
Christoph Mainusch, co-Chief Executive Officer, added: "We couldn't be
happier with the results of our operations and strength of the business.
Strong TV ad markets and a second consecutive year of double digit
growth in carriage fees and subscription revenues have improved both
profitability and our financial position. Production of original local
content remains a key pillar of our strategy. It is an important factor
in attracting large audiences not just on television, but also on other
non-linear sources of entertainment. We believe growth in TV ad revenues
in 2019 will be supplemented by a higher proportion of income from other
sources."
In this release we refer to several non-GAAP financial measures,
including OIBDA, OIBDA margin, free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow
and constant currency percentage movements. Please see “Non-GAAP
Financial Measures” below for additional information, including
definitions and reconciliations to US GAAP financial measures.
Consolidated results for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017were:
RESULTS
(US$ 000's, except per share data)
For the Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
% Actual
% Lfl (1)
Net revenues
$
703,906
$
642,868
9.5%
5.3%
Operating income
177,587
139,914
26.9%
25.1%
Operating margin
25.2%
21.8%
3.4 p.p.
4.0 p.p.
OIBDA
222,674
179,767
23.9%
20.9%
OIBDA margin
31.6%
28.0%
3.6 p.p.
4.0 p.p.
Income from continuing operations
97,065
51,063
90.1%
96.5%
Income from continuing operations per share - basic
0.27
0.16
68.8%
77.1%
Income from continuing operations per share - diluted
$
0.25
$
0.12
108.3%
114.3%
Consolidated results for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and
2017 were:
RESULTS
(US$ 000's, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
% Actual
% Lfl (1)
Net revenues
$
228,251
$
221,280
3.2%
7.2%
Operating income
80,792
65,535
23.3%
28.1%
Operating margin
35.4%
29.6%
5.8 p.p.
5.8 p.p.
OIBDA
90,738
76,417
18.7%
23.4%
OIBDA margin
39.8%
34.5%
5.3 p.p.
5.3 p.p.
Income from continuing operations
56,025
40,710
37.6%
43.4%
Income from continuing operations per share - basic
0.15
0.14
7.1%
8.0%
Income from continuing operations per share - diluted
$
0.15
$
0.11
36.4%
42.3%
(1)
% Lfl (like-for-like) variance reflects the impact of applying the
current period average exchange rates to the prior period revenues
and costs.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. For all
forward-looking statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor
for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently
subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted
with accuracy or are otherwise beyond our control and some of which
might not even be anticipated.Forward-looking statements reflect
our current views with respect to future events and because our business
is subject to such risks and uncertainties, actual results, our
strategic plan, our financial position, results of operations and cash
flows could differ materially from those described in or contemplated by
the forward-looking statements.
Important factors that contribute to such risks include, but are not
limited to, those factors set forth under "Risk Factors” in CME's Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018 as well as
the following: the effect of changes in global and regional economic
conditions including as aresult of the quantitative easing
program implemented by the European Central Bank; the economic,
political and monetary impacts of Brexit; levels of television
advertising spending and the rate of development of the advertising
markets in the countries in which we operate; our ability to refinance
our existing indebtedness; the extent to which our debt service
obligations and covenants may restrict our business; our exposure to
additional tax liabilities as well as liabilities resulting from
regulatory or legal proceedings initiated against us; our success in
continuing our initiatives to diversify and enhance our revenue streams;
our ability to make cost-effective investments in our television
businesses, including investments in programming; our ability to develop
and acquire necessary programming and attract audiences; and changes in
the political and regulatory environments where we operate and in the
application of relevant laws and regulations.
The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as
exhaustive. For a more detailed description of these uncertainties and
other factors, please see the "Risk Factors" and “Forward-looking
Statements” sections in CME's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2018. We undertake no obligation to publicly update
or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future developments or otherwise.
This press release should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with
the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 6, 2019.
We make available free of charge on our website at www.cme.net
our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current
Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to those reports as soon as
reasonably practicable after we electronically file such material with,
or furnish it to, the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please note
that we may announce material information using SEC filings, press
releases, public conference calls, webcasts and posts to our website, www.cme.net.
In the future, we will continue to use these channels to communicate
important information about CME and our operations. Information that we
post on our website could be deemed material. Therefore, we encourage
investors, the media, our customers and others interested in CME to
review the information we post at www.cme.net.
CME is a media and entertainment company operating leading businesses in
five Central and Eastern European markets with an aggregate population
of approximately 45 million people. CME's operations broadcast 30
television channels in Bulgaria (bTV, bTV Cinema, bTV Comedy, bTV
Action, bTV Lady and Ring), the Czech Republic (Nova, Nova 2, Nova
Cinema, Nova Sport 1, Nova Sport 2, Nova International, Nova Action and
Nova Gold), Romania (PRO TV, PRO 2, PRO X, PRO GOLD, PRO CINEMA, PRO TV
International and PRO TV Chisinau), the Slovak Republic (TV Markíza,
Markíza International, Doma and Dajto) and Slovenia (POP TV, Kanal A,
Brio, Oto and Kino). CME is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market
and the Prague Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CETV”.
CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(US$ 000's, except per share data)
For the Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Net revenues
$
703,906
$
642,868
Operating expenses:
Content costs
309,439
293,728
Other operating costs
56,731
55,924
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
32,933
31,261
Amortization of broadcast licenses and other intangibles
9,002
8,592
Cost of revenues
408,105
389,505
Selling, general and administrative expenses
118,214
113,449
Operating income
177,587
139,914
Interest expense
(49,106
)
(83,188
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(415
)
(101
)
Other non-operating (expense) / income, net
(3,173
)
16,942
Income before tax
124,893
73,567
Provision for income taxes
(27,828
)
(22,504
)
Income from continuing operations
97,065
51,063
Income / (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
60,548
(1,636
)
Net income
157,613
49,427
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
79
341
Net income attributable to CME Ltd.
$
157,692
$
49,768
PER SHARE DATA:
Net income / (loss) per share:
Continuing operations — basic
$
0.27
$
0.16
Continuing operations — diluted
0.25
0.12
Discontinued operations — basic
0.18
(0.01
)
Discontinued operations — diluted
0.17
0.00
Attributable to CME Ltd. — basic
0.45
0.15
Attributable to CME Ltd. — diluted
$
0.42
$
0.12
Weighted average common shares used in computing per share
amounts (000's):
Basic
230,562
155,846
Diluted
257,694
236,404
CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(US$ 000's, except per share data)
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Net revenues
$
228,251
$
221,280
Operating expenses:
Content costs
90,102
92,109
Other operating costs
14,802
15,809
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
7,783
8,639
Amortization of broadcast licenses and other intangibles
2,163
2,243
Cost of revenues
114,850
118,800
Selling, general and administrative expenses
32,609
36,945
Operating income
80,792
65,535
Interest expense
(8,900
)
(18,775
)
Other non-operating (expense) / income, net
(2,444
)
3,684
Income before tax
69,448
50,444
Provision for income taxes
(13,423
)
(9,734
)
Income from continuing operations
56,025
40,710
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
126
Net income
56,025
40,836
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(195
)
(193
)
Net income attributable to CME Ltd.
$
55,830
$
40,643
PER SHARE DATA:
Net income per share:
Continuing operations — basic
$
0.15
$
0.14
Continuing operations — diluted
0.15
0.11
Discontinued operations — basic
—
0.00
Discontinued operations — diluted
—
0.00
Attributable to CME Ltd. — basic
0.15
0.14
Attributable to CME Ltd. — diluted
$
0.15
$
0.11
Weighted average common shares used in computing per share
amounts (000's):
Basic
264,080
156,637
Diluted
264,902
241,680
CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(US$ 000's)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
62,031
$
58,748
Other current assets
312,062
302,798
Current assets held for sale
—
59,693
Total current assets
374,093
421,239
Property, plant and equipment, net
117,604
119,349
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
984,256
1,070,563
Other non-current assets
12,408
16,904
Total assets
$
1,488,361
$
1,628,055
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
120,468
$
160,072
Current portion of long-term debt and other financing arrangements
5,545
3,269
Other current liabilities
13,679
9,349
Current liabilities held for sale
—
14,256
Total current liabilities
139,692
186,946
Long-term portion of long-term debt and other financing arrangements
782,685
1,086,111
Other non-current liabilities
67,293
96,175
Total liabilities
989,670
1,369,232
Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock
269,370
264,593
EQUITY
Common Stock
20,228
11,639
Additional paid-in capital
2,003,518
1,905,779
Accumulated deficit
(1,578,076
)
(1,735,768
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(216,650
)
(187,438
)
Total CME Ltd. shareholders' equity / (deficit)
229,020
(5,788
)
Noncontrolling interests
301
18
Total equity / (deficit)
229,321
(5,770
)
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,488,361
$
1,628,055
CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(US$ 000's)
For the Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Net cash generated from continuing operating activities
$
109,024
$
93,301
Net cash used in continuing investing activities
(24,540
)
(27,947
)
Net cash used in continuing financing activities
(182,362
)
(58,439
)
Net cash generated from / (used in) discontinued operations
102,566
(141
)
Impact of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
(1,405
)
11,020
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
$
3,283
$
17,794
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest (including mandatory cash-pay guarantee fees)
$
43,350
$
47,197
Cash paid for guarantee fees previously paid in kind
27,328
—
Cash paid for guarantee fees that may be paid in kind
812
8,343
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds
$
28,365
$
15,143
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash items:
Interest and related guarantee fees paid in kind
$
3,783
$
23,331
Accretion on Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock
$
4,777
$
9,694
Segment Data
We manage our business on a geographical basis, with five reporting
segments: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic and
Slovenia. These segments reflect how CME Ltd.’s operating performance is
evaluated by our chief operating decision makers, who we have identified
as our co-Chief Executive Officers, how operations are managed by
segment managers, and the structure of our internal financial reporting.
We evaluate our consolidated results and the performance of our segments
based on net revenues and OIBDA. From January 1, 2018, stock-based
compensation and certain operating costs incurred on behalf of our
segments at the corporate level have been allocated to our segments for
purposes of evaluating their performance. Prior period information has
been recast to conform to the current period presentation. Intersegment
revenues and profits have been eliminated in consolidation.
Below are tables showing our net revenues and OIBDA by segment for the
three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017:
For the Year Ended December 31,
(US $000's)
2018
2017
%Act
%Lfl ( 1)
Net revenues
Bulgaria
$
84,593
$
77,341
9.4%
5.3%
Czech Republic
233,991
209,041
11.9%
5.6%
Romania
201,505
191,244
5.4%
3.2%
Slovak Republic
106,834
97,721
9.3%
5.5%
Slovenia
79,587
68,696
15.9%
12.0%
Intersegment revenues
(2,604
)
(1,175
)
NM (2)
NM (2)
Total net revenues
$
703,906
$
642,868
9.5%
5.3%
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
(US $000's)
2018
2017
%Act
%Lfl (1)
Net revenues
Bulgaria
$
25,385
$
25,223
0.6%
4.2%
Czech Republic
75,940
73,515
3.3%
7.7%
Romania
64,822
63,261
2.5%
6.8%
Slovak Republic
36,244
34,373
5.4%
9.1%
Slovenia
26,104
25,136
3.9%
7.5%
Intersegment revenues
(244
)
(228
)
NM (2)
NM (2)
Total net revenues
$
228,251
$
221,280
3.2%
7.2%
(1)
% Lfl (like-for-like) variance reflects the impact of applying the
current period average exchange rates to the prior period revenues
and costs.
(2)
Number is not meaningful.
For the Year Ended December 31,
(US $000's)
2018
2017
%Act
%Lfl (1)
OIBDA
Bulgaria
$
21,620
$
16,241
33.1%
33.0%
Czech Republic
94,576
82,652
14.4%
9.2%
Romania
85,737
73,418
16.8%
14.0%
Slovak Republic
27,941
23,845
17.2%
16.2%
Slovenia
22,516
14,263
57.9%
57.9%
Elimination
34
(3
)
NM (2)
NM (2)
Total Operating Segments
252,424
210,416
20.0%
16.7%
Corporate
(29,750
)
(30,649
)
2.9%
7.8%
Total OIBDA
$
222,674
$
179,767
23.9%
20.9%
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
(US $000's)
2018
2017
%Act
%Lfl (1)
OIBDA
Bulgaria
$
8,536
$
9,573
(10.8
)%
(7.7)%
Czech Republic
35,567
34,131
4.2
%
8.6%
Romania
27,041
21,628
25.0
%
30.1%
Slovak Republic
17,900
12,879
39.0
%
44.1%
Slovenia
10,506
8,788
19.5
%
23.9%
Elimination
16
(42
)
NM (2)
NM (2)
Total Operating Segments
99,566
86,957
14.5
%
19.0%
Corporate
(8,828
)
(10,540
)
16.2
%
12.7%
Total OIBDA
$
90,738
$
76,417
18.7
%
23.4%
(1)
% Lfl (like-for-like) variance reflects the impact of applying the
current period average exchange rates to the prior period revenues
and costs.
(2)
Number is not meaningful.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this release we refer to several non-GAAP financial measures,
including OIBDA, OIBDA margin, free cash flow and unlevered free cash
flow. We believe that each of these metrics is useful to investors for
the reasons outlined below. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be
comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Non-GAAP
financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not
a substitute for, US GAAP financial measures.
We evaluate our consolidated results and the performance of our segments
based on net revenues and OIBDA. We believe OIBDA is useful to investors
because it provides a meaningful representation of our performance, as
it excludes certain items that do not impact either our cash flows or
the operating results of our operations. OIBDA and unlevered free cash
flow are also used as components in determining management bonuses.
OIBDA includes amortization and impairment of program rights and is
calculated as operating income / loss before depreciation, amortization
of intangible assets and impairments of assets and certain unusual or
infrequent items that are not considered by our co-Chief Executive
Officers when evaluating our performance. From January 1, 2018,
stock-based compensation and certain operating costs incurred on behalf
of our segments at the corporate level have been allocated to our
segments for purposes of evaluating their performance. Our key
performance measure of the efficiency of our consolidated operations and
our segments is OIBDA margin. We define OIBDA margin as the ratio of
OIBDA to net revenues.
Following a repricing of our Guarantee Fees in March 2017 and April
2018, we pay interest and related Guarantee Fees on our outstanding
indebtedness in cash. In addition to this obligation to pay Guarantee
Fees in cash, we expect to use cash generated by the business to pay
certain Guarantee Fees that were previously paid in kind. These cash
payments are all reflected in free cash flow; accordingly we believe
unlevered free cash flow, defined as free cash flow before cash payments
for interest and Guarantee Fees, best illustrates the cash generated by
our operations when comparing periods. We define free cash flow as net
cash generated from continuing operating activities less purchases of
property, plant and equipment, net of disposals of property, plant and
equipment and excluding the cash impact of certain unusual or infrequent
items that are not included in costs charged in arriving at OIBDA
because they are not considered by our co-Chief Executive Officers when
evaluating performance.
For additional information regarding our business segments, see Part II,
Item 8, Note 20, "Segment Data" in our Form 10-K.
While our reporting currency is the dollar, our consolidated revenues
and costs are divided across a range of European currencies and CME
Ltd.’s functional currency is the Euro. Given the significant movement
of the currencies in the markets in which we operate against the dollar,
we believe that it is useful to provide percentage movements based on
actual (“% Act”) percentage movements, which includes the effect of
foreign exchange, as well as like-for-like percentage movements (“%
Lfl”). The like-for-like percentage movement references reflect the
impact of applying the current period average exchange rates to the
prior period revenues and costs. Since the difference between
like-for-like and actual percentage movements is solely the impact of
movements in foreign exchange rates, our discussion in this release
includes constant currency percentage movements in order to highlight
those factors influencing operational performance. The incremental
impact of foreign exchange rates is presented in the tables accompanying
such analysis.
For the Year
For the Three Months
(US $000's)
Ended December 31,
Ended December 31,
(unaudited)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Operating income
$
177,587
$
139,914
$
80,792
$
65,535
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
32,933
31,261
7,783
8,639
Amortization of intangible assets
9,002
8,592
2,163
2,243
Other items (3)
3,152
—
—
—
Total OIBDA
$
222,674
$
179,767
$
90,738
$
76,417
(3)
Other items consists solely of expense related to the accelerated
vesting of RSUs with performance conditions in accordance with the
terms of the corresponding award agreement following the completion
of sale of the Company's Croatian operations on such date.
For the Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Net cash generated from continuing operating activities
$
109,024
$
93,301
Capital expenditure, net of proceeds from disposals
(24,540
)
(27,947
)
Free cash flow
84,484
65,354
Cash paid for interest (including mandatory cash-pay guarantee fees)
43,350
47,197
Cash paid for guarantee fees previously paid in kind
27,328
—
Cash paid for guarantee fees that may be paid in kind