Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. : Reports Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

- Net revenues of US$ $279.4 million -

- Operating income of US$ $70.4 million -

- OIBDA of US$ $91.7 million - SECOND QUARTER

- Net revenues of US$ 135.5 million -

- Operating income of US$ 44.2 million -

- OIBDA of US$ 54.5 million - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (“CME” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq/Prague Stock Exchange - CETV) today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Year-to-date operational and financial highlights: TV advertising revenues decreased 21% at actual rates and 17% at constant rates.

Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased 7% at actual rates and 11% at constant rates.

Costs charged in arriving at OIBDA decreased 14% at actual rates and 11% at constant rates.

The OIBDA margin declined less than 100 basis points to approximately 33%.

Cash generated from operating activities increased 11% at actual rates to US$ 155.0 million.

Unlevered free cash flow increased 8% at actual rates to US$ 157.1 million.

The net leverage ratio was 2.4x at the end of June, unchanged from the start of 2020.

We ended the period with cash of US$ 176.1 million and total liquidity available of US$ 251.1 million. On October 27, 2019, we entered into a merger agreement with an affiliate of PPF Group N.V. ("PPF"). The closing of the proposed merger is subject to several conditions, including, but not limited to, the requisite vote of the Company’s shareholders in favor of the transaction and receipt of certain competition and other regulatory approvals. A special general meeting of shareholders of the Company was held on February 27, 2020, where more than 99% of the votes cast by shareholders were in favor of approving the merger agreement, the related statutory merger agreement and the merger transaction. In addition, regulatory approvals required under the merger agreement in Romania and Slovenia have been obtained. For additional information on the merger, please see the proxy statement of the Company related to the special general meeting of shareholders, filed with the SEC on January 10, 2020. PPF is currently expecting to file the required notification with the European Commission in the third quarter, and based on our anticipated timing of that, we expect the proposed merger to be completed prior to October 27, 2020. Due to the pending proposed merger with PPF, we will not hold a conference call for investors in connection with the issuance of this earnings release. In a joint statement, Michael Del Nin and Christoph Mainusch, Co-Chief Executive Officers, said, "Our businesses have demonstrated a remarkable degree of resilience since the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact operations in March. Despite the very challenging environment, we have maintained our high margins, and cash flow in the first half of 2020 has actually increased over last year. While the pandemic has had a negative impact on advertising markets across our region, much of the downturn occurred in April and May, with June results reflecting a significant improvement in spending patterns. Based on current bookings in July and August, spending appears to be returning to comparable levels seen in the same periods in 2019. Our financial position remains strong, and we will continue taking a proactive approach in responding to the uncertainty created by the pandemic." In this release we refer to several non-GAAP financial measures, including OIBDA, OIBDA margin, free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and constant currency percentage movements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information, including definitions and reconciliations to US GAAP financial measures. Consolidated results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were: (US$ 000's, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) 2020 2019 % Actual % Lfl (1) Net revenues $ 135,545 $ 183,599 (26.2)% (23.2)% Operating income 44,174 60,462 (26.9)% (23.8)% Operating margin 32.6% 32.9% (0.3) p.p. (0.2) p.p. OIBDA 54,509 73,342 (25.7)% (22.5)% OIBDA margin 40.2% 39.9% 0.3 p.p. 0.3 p.p. Net income 31,102 44,078 (29.4)% (26.2)% Net income attributable to CME per share - basic 0.08 0.12 (29.3)% (26.0)% Net income attributable to CME per share - diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.12 (29.2)% (26.0)% Consolidated results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were: (US$ 000's, except per share data) For the Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) 2020 2019 % Actual % Lfl (1) Net revenues $ 279,361 $ 330,158 (15.4)% (12.1)% Operating income 70,371 88,099 (20.1)% (16.5)% Operating margin 25.2% 26.7% (1.5) p.p. (1.3) p.p. OIBDA 91,680 111,399 (17.7)% (14.1)% OIBDA margin 32.8% 33.7% (0.9) p.p. (0.8) p.p. Net income 40,072 55,829 (28.2)% (24.5)% Net income attributable to CME per share - basic 0.11 0.15 (28.0)% (24.2)% Net income attributable to CME per share - diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.15 (28.0)% (24.3)% (1) % Lfl (like-for-like) variance reflects the impact of applying the current period average exchange rates to the prior period revenues and costs. Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. For all forward-looking statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy or are otherwise beyond our control and some of which might not even be anticipated. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and because our business is subject to such risks and uncertainties, actual results, our strategic plan, our financial position, results of operations and cash flows could differ materially from those described in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that contribute to such risks include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020 as well as the following: the effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic; the effect of the proposed merger on our business; the risks that the closing conditions to the proposed merger may not be satisfied or that necessary governmental approvals are not obtained or are obtained with conditions; the impact of any failure to complete the proposed merger on our business; the effect of changes in global and regional economic conditions; the effect of the quantitative easing programs and the stability mechanism implemented by the European Central Bank on our business; the economic, political and monetary impacts of Brexit; levels of television advertising spending and the rate of development of the advertising markets in the countries in which we operate; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; the extent to which our debt service obligations and covenants may restrict our business; our exposure to additional tax liabilities as well as liabilities resulting from regulatory or legal proceedings initiated against us; our success in continuing our initiatives to diversify and enhance our revenue streams; our ability to make cost-effective investments in our television businesses, including investments in programming; our ability to develop and acquire necessary programming and attract audiences; and changes in the political and regulatory environments where we operate and in the application of relevant laws and regulations. The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive. For a more detailed description of these uncertainties and other factors, please see the "Risk Factors" and “Forward-looking Statements” sections in CME's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 21, 2020. We make available free of charge on our website at www.cme.net our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to those reports as soon as reasonably practicable after we electronically file such material with, or furnish it to, the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please note that we may announce material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and posts to the Investors section of our website, www.cme.net. In the future, we will continue to use these channels to communicate important information about CME and our operations. Information that we post on our website could be deemed material. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, our customers and others interested in CME to review the information we post at www.cme.net. CME is a media and entertainment company operating leading businesses in five Central and Eastern European markets with an aggregate population of approximately 45 million people. CME's operations broadcast 30 television channels in Bulgaria (bTV, bTV Cinema, bTV Comedy, bTV Action, bTV Lady and Ring), the Czech Republic (Nova, Nova 2, Nova Cinema, Nova Sport 1, Nova Sport 2, Nova International, Nova Action and Nova Gold), Romania (PRO TV, PRO 2, PRO X, PRO GOLD, PRO CINEMA, PRO TV International and PRO TV Chisinau), the Slovak Republic (TV Markíza, Markíza International, Doma and Dajto) and Slovenia (POP TV, Kanal A, Brio, Oto and Kino). CME is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and the Prague Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CETV”. CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(US$ 000's, except per share data)

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 135,545 $ 183,599 Operating expenses: Content costs 43,693 70,356 Other operating costs 12,549 13,806 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 7,972 8,154 Amortization of broadcast licenses and other intangibles 2,110 2,113 Cost of revenues 66,324 94,429 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,047 28,708 Operating income 44,174 60,462 Interest expense (5,754 ) (7,735 ) Other non-operating income, net 328 2,237 Income before tax 38,748 54,964 Provision for income taxes (7,646 ) (10,886 ) Net income 31,102 44,078 Net loss / (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 77 (119 ) Net income attributable to CME Ltd. $ 31,179 $ 43,959 PER SHARE DATA: Net income per share: Attributable to CME Ltd. — basic 0.08 0.12 Attributable to CME Ltd. — diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.12 Weighted average common shares used in computing per share amounts (000's): Basic 265,649 264,570 Diluted 266,776 265,932 CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(US$ 000's, except per share data) (unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 279,361 $ 330,158 Operating expenses: Content costs 108,725 140,716 Other operating costs 26,196 27,054 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 15,899 16,380 Amortization of broadcast licenses and other intangibles 4,277 4,307 Cost of revenues 155,097 188,457 Selling, general and administrative expenses 53,893 53,602 Operating income 70,371 88,099 Interest expense (12,349 ) (15,977 ) Other non-operating expense, net (5,808 ) (860 ) Income before tax 52,214 71,262 Provision for income taxes (12,142 ) (15,433 ) Net income 40,072 55,829 Net loss / (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 148 (112 ) Net income attributable to CME Ltd. $ 40,220 $ 55,717 PER SHARE DATA: Net income per share: Attributable to CME Ltd. — basic $ 0.11 $ 0.15 Attributable to CME Ltd. — diluted 0.11 0.15 Weighted average common shares used in computing per share amounts (000's): Basic 265,342 264,385 Diluted 266,790 265,628 CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(US$ 000's)

(unaudited) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,094 $ 36,621 Other current assets 164,801 313,359 Total current assets 340,895 349,980 Property, plant and equipment, net 102,378 113,901 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 998,348 961,814 Other non-current assets 20,921 22,167 Total assets $ 1,462,542 $ 1,447,862 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 130,913 $ 135,650 Current portion of long-term debt and other financing arrangements 6,952 6,836 Other current liabilities 29,280 13,515 Total current liabilities 167,145 156,001 Long-term debt and other financing arrangements 597,124 600,273 Other non-current liabilities 80,076 80,000 Total liabilities $ 844,345 $ 836,274 Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock $ 269,370 $ 269,370 EQUITY Common Stock $ 20,364 $ 20,288 Additional paid-in capital 2,008,860 2,007,275 Accumulated deficit (1,418,722 ) (1,458,942 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (262,061 ) (226,916 ) Total CME Ltd. shareholders' equity 348,441 341,705 Noncontrolling interests 386 513 Total equity 348,827 342,218 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,462,542 $ 1,447,862 CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(US$ 000's)

(unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net cash generated from operating activities $ 154,995 $ 140,280 Net cash used in investing activities (8,658 ) (8,266 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,929 ) (118,929 ) Impact of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (2,935 ) (477 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 139,473 $ 12,608 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest (including guarantee fees) $ 10,507 $ 14,017 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 8,427 $ 11,348 Segment Data We manage our business on a geographical basis, with five reporting segments: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic and Slovenia. These segments reflect how CME Ltd.’s operating performance is evaluated by our chief operating decision makers, who we have identified as our co-Chief Executive Officers, how operations are managed by segment managers, and the structure of our internal financial reporting. We evaluate our consolidated results and the performance of our segments based on net revenues and OIBDA. Intersegment revenues and profits have been eliminated in consolidation. Below are tables showing our net revenues and OIBDA by segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019: (US$ 000's) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) 2020 2019 % Act % Lfl (1) 2020 2019 % Act % Lfl (1) Net revenues Bulgaria $ 15,276 $ 22,607 (32.4 )% (31.2 )% $ 32,231 $ 41,900 (23.1 )% (21.1 )% Czech Republic 45,886 64,379 (28.7 )% (23.7 )% 95,101 114,695 (17.1 )% (12.5 )% Romania 37,197 48,362 (23.1 )% (20.3 )% 76,712 87,172 (12.0 )% (8.4 )% Slovak Republic 21,085 27,313 (22.8 )% (21.4 )% 43,244 48,645 (11.1 )% (8.9 )% Slovenia 17,094 22,276 (23.3 )% (21.9 )% 33,828 40,126 (15.7 )% (13.6 )% Intersegment revenues (993 ) (1,338 ) NM (2) NM (2) (1,755 ) (2,380 ) NM (2) NM (2) Total net revenues $ 135,545 $ 183,599 (26.2 )% (23.2 )% $ 279,361 $ 330,158 (15.4 )% (12.1 )% (US$ 000's) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) 2020 2019 % Act % Lfl (1) 2020 2019 % Act % Lfl (1) OIBDA Bulgaria $ 4,462 $ 7,888 (43.4 )% (42.5 )% $ 9,280 $ 14,009 (33.8 )% (32.2 )% Czech Republic 20,870 32,293 (35.4 )% (30.9 )% 36,820 47,240 (22.1 )% (17.3 )% Romania 18,769 25,243 (25.6 )% (22.9 )% 33,833 42,776 (20.9 )% (17.7 )% Slovak Republic 8,836 8,555 3.3 % 5.1 % 12,781 10,284 24.3 % 26.8 % Slovenia 7,149 6,213 15.1 % 17.2 % 12,011 11,144 7.8 % 10.5 % Elimination 9 (24 ) NM (2) NM (2) 6 24 NM (2) NM (2) Total Operating Segments 60,095 80,168 (25.0 )% (21.8 )% 104,731 125,477 (16.5 )% (12.9 )% Corporate (5,586 ) (6,826 ) 18.2 % 13.6 % (13,051 ) (14,078 ) 7.3 % 3.3 % Total OIBDA $ 54,509 $ 73,342 (25.7 )% (22.5 )% $ 91,680 $ 111,399 (17.7 )% (14.1 )% (1) % Lfl (like-for-like) variance reflects the impact of applying the current period average exchange rates to the prior period revenues and costs.

(2) Number is not meaningful. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In this release we refer to several non-GAAP financial measures, including OIBDA, OIBDA margin, free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow. We believe that each of these metrics is useful to investors for the reasons outlined below. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, US GAAP financial measures. We evaluate our consolidated results and the performance of our segments based on net revenues and OIBDA. We believe OIBDA is useful to investors because it provides a meaningful representation of our performance, as it excludes certain items that do not impact either our cash flows or the operating results of our operations. OIBDA and unlevered free cash flow are also used as components in determining management bonuses. OIBDA includes amortization and impairment of program rights and is calculated as operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and impairments of assets and certain unusual or infrequent items that are not considered by our co-Chief Executive Officers when evaluating our performance. Our key performance measure of the efficiency of our consolidated operations and our segments is OIBDA margin. We define OIBDA margin as the ratio of OIBDA to net revenues. Following a repricing of our Guarantee Fees in March 2017 and April 2018, we pay interest and related Guarantee Fees on our outstanding indebtedness in cash. In addition to this obligation to pay Guarantee Fees in cash, we expect to use cash generated by the business to pay certain Guarantee Fees that were previously paid in kind. These cash payments are all reflected in free cash flow; accordingly we believe unlevered free cash flow, defined as free cash flow before cash payments for interest and Guarantee Fees, best illustrates the cash generated by our operations when comparing periods. We define free cash flow as net cash generated from operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of disposals of property, plant and equipment and excluding the cash impact of certain unusual or infrequent items that are not included in costs charged in arriving at OIBDA because they are not considered by our co-Chief Executive Officers when evaluating performance. For additional information regarding our business segments, see Item 1, Note 18, "Segment Data" in our Form 10-Q. While our reporting currency is the dollar, our consolidated revenues and costs are divided across a range of European currencies and CME Ltd.’s functional currency is the Euro. Given the significant movement of the currencies in the markets in which we operate against the dollar, we believe that it is useful to provide percentage movements based on actual percentage movements (“% Act”), which includes the effect of foreign exchange, as well as like-for-like percentage movements (“% Lfl”) on a constant currency basis. The like-for-like percentage movement references reflect the impact of applying the current period average exchange rates to the prior period revenues and costs. Since the difference between like-for-like and actual percentage movements is solely the impact of movements in foreign exchange rates, our discussion in this release includes constant currency percentage movements in order to highlight those factors influencing operational performance. The incremental impact of foreign exchange rates is presented in the tables accompanying such analysis. (US$ 000's) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income $ 44,174 $ 60,462 $ 70,371 $ 88,099 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 7,972 8,154 15,899 16,380 Amortization of intangible assets 2,110 2,113 4,277 4,307 Other (1) 253 2,613 1,133 2,613 Total OIBDA $ 54,509 $ 73,342 $ 91,680 $ 111,399 (US$ 000's) For the Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) 2020 2019 Net cash generated from operating activities $ 154,995 $ 140,280 Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposals (8,658 ) (8,266 ) Other (1) 291 — Free cash flow 146,628 132,014 Cash paid for interest (including guarantee fees) 10,507 14,017 Unlevered free cash flow from operating activities $ 157,135 $ 146,031 (1) Other items reflects costs related to the proposed merger. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005842/en/

