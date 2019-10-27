Central European Media Enterprises : to Be Acquired by PPF

Transaction Valued at Approximately US$ 2.1 Billion

US$ 4.58 Per Class A Common Share in Cash

32% Premium to Unaffected Share Price

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (“CME” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ/Prague Stock Exchange: CETV) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of PPF Group N.V. (“PPF Group”) in a cash transaction valued at approximately US$ 2.1 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, holders of all of CME’s issued and outstanding Class A common shares will receive US$ 4.58 per share. This valuation represents a premium of approximately 32% to CME’s share price prior to the announcement on March 25, 2019 that the Company was commencing a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives.

John Billock, Chairman of the CME Board of Directors, said, “The Special Committee of the Board, together with our advisors, conducted an extensive review of alternatives, which involved outreach to and engagement with a significant number of strategic and financial parties. This announcement today reaffirms our commitment to deliver value to all shareholders.”

In a joint statement, Michael Del Nin and Christoph Mainusch, Co-Chief Executive Officers, said, “Over the course of the last six years, while transforming the business and delivering a continuous stretch of astonishing profitability growth, our primary focus has been on creating value for our owners. This transaction, which is the culmination of those efforts, is the right one for our shareholders and a satisfying conclusion to one of the most successful turnarounds of a leading media company in recent times. We are pleased that the PPF Group, with a strong track record as operators of businesses across many industries, shares our perspective on the importance of local content and its ability to attract large audiences to television.”

The agreement has been approved unanimously by CME’s Board of Directors, upon the recommendation of the Special Committee of the Board. CME’s largest shareholder, AT&T Inc., has agreed to vote in favor of the transaction. The acquisition is expected to be completed around the middle of 2020, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The consummation of the transaction is not subject to any financing contingencies.

The Company is being advised by Allen & Company LLC and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as its financial advisors, and Covington & Burling LLP as its legal advisor.

About CME

CME is a media and entertainment company operating leading businesses in five Central and Eastern European markets with an aggregate population of approximately 45 million people. CME's operations broadcast 30 television channels in Bulgaria (bTV, bTV Cinema, bTV Comedy, bTV Action, bTV Lady and Ring), the Czech Republic (Nova, Nova 2, Nova Cinema, Nova Sport 1, Nova Sport 2, Nova International, Nova Action and Nova Gold), Romania (PRO TV, PRO 2, PRO X, PRO GOLD, PRO CINEMA, PRO TV International and PRO TV Chisinau), the Slovak Republic (TV Markíza, Markíza International, Doma and Dajto) and Slovenia (POP TV, Kanal A, Brio, Oto and Kino). CME is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and the Prague Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CETV”.

About PPF Group

PPF Group invests in multiple market segments such as financial services, telecommunications, biotechnology, real estate and mechanical engineering. The reach of PPF Group spans from Europe to North America and across Asia. PPF Group owns assets exceeding EUR 45 billion (as of December 2018).

