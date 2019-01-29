Log in
CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO (CENT)
  Report  
Central Garden & Pet Company : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

01/29/2019

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), a leading innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets, will announce results for its first quarter fiscal 2019 ended December 29, 2018 on Wednesday, February 6 after the close of trading. In conjunction with the earnings release, Central will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), to discuss the first quarter fiscal 2019 financial results and to provide a general business update. The conference call will be accessible via the internet from the company’s website.

To access the webcast link, log on to http://ir.central.com. Alternatively, to listen to the call by telephone, dial +1 (201) 689-8345 (domestic and international) using conference ID# 13686895. A replay of the call will be available for three days by dialing +1 (201) 612-7415 (domestic and international) and entering conference ID# 13686895.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, our products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON®, and THE REBELS®; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON®; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO®, SEVIN®, and OVER-N-OUT®; fertilizer and the brands PENNINGTON® and IRONITE®; live plants from BELL NURSERY; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON® brand. We also provide a host of other regional and application-specific garden brands and supplies. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS, COMFORT ZONE®, FARNAM®, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX®; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON®, CORALIFE®, SEGREST and ZILLA®; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE®, Forti-Diet® and CRITTER TRAIL®; and dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE®, FOUR PAWS®, IMS®, CADET®, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE® and AVODERM®. We also provide a host of other application-specific pet brands and supplies. Central Garden & Pet Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has approximately 5,400 employees, primarily in North America. For additional information on Central Garden & Pet Company, including access to the Company's SEC filings, please visit the Company’s website at www.central.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 334 M
EBIT 2019 178 M
Net income 2019 104 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 2 098 M
Chart CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO
Duration : Period :
Central Garden & Pet Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 39,5 $
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George C. Roeth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brooks M. Pennington Chairman
William Lynch Senior Vice President-Operations
Nicholas Lahanas Chief Financial Officer
Jack Balousek Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO13.24%2 098
NESTLÉ5.84%260 745
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL7.72%62 689
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY8.97%57 191
DANONE0.73%48 548
GENERAL MILLS11.17%25 988
