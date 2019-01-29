Central Garden & Pet Company : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), a leading
innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label
products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets, will announce
results for its first quarter fiscal 2019 ended December 29, 2018 on
Wednesday, February 6 after the close of trading. In conjunction with
the earnings release, Central will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), to discuss the first quarter
fiscal 2019 financial results and to provide a general business update.
The conference call will be accessible via the internet from the
company’s website.
To access the webcast link, log on to http://ir.central.com.
Alternatively, to listen to the call by telephone, dial +1 (201)
689-8345 (domestic and international) using conference ID# 13686895. A
replay of the call will be available for three days by dialing +1 (201)
612-7415 (domestic and international) and entering conference ID#
13686895.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, producer and
distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden
and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, our
products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers.
Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the
brands PENNINGTON®, and THE REBELS®; wild bird
feed and the brand PENNINGTON®; weed and insect control and
the brands AMDRO®, SEVIN®, and OVER-N-OUT®;
fertilizer and the brands PENNINGTON® and IRONITE®;
live plants from BELL NURSERY; and decorative outdoor patio products
under the PENNINGTON® brand. We also provide a host of other
regional and application-specific garden brands and supplies.
Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands
ADAMS™, COMFORT ZONE®, FARNAM®, HORSE
HEALTH™ and VITAFLEX®; aquatics and reptile and
the brands AQUEON®, CORALIFE®, SEGREST™
and ZILLA®; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE®,
Forti-Diet® and CRITTER TRAIL®; and dog & cat and
the brands TFH™, NYLABONE®, FOUR PAWS®,
IMS®, CADET®, DMC™, K&H Pet Products™,
PINNACLE® and AVODERM®. We also provide a host of
other application-specific pet brands and supplies. Central Garden & Pet
Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has approximately
5,400 employees, primarily in North America. For additional information
on Central Garden & Pet Company, including access to the Company's SEC
filings, please visit the Company’s website at www.central.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005721/en/