Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Central Garden & Pet Co    CENT

CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO

(CENT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Central Garden & Pet Company : to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), a leading innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets, will announce results for its third quarter fiscal 2019 ended June 29, 2019 on Thursday, August 1 after the close of trading. In conjunction with the earnings release, Central will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), to discuss the third quarter fiscal 2019 financial results and to provide a general business update. The conference call will be accessible via the internet from the company’s website.

To access the webcast link, log on to http://ir.central.com. Alternatively, to listen to the call by telephone, dial +1 (201) 689-8345 (domestic and international) using conference ID# 13691792. A replay of the call will be available for three days by dialing +1 (201) 612-7415 (domestic and international) and entering conference ID# 13691792.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, our products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON®, and THE REBELS®; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON®; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO®, SEVIN®, and OVER-N-OUT®; fertilizer and the brands PENNINGTON® and IRONITE®; live plants from BELL NURSERY; outdoor cushions and pillows from ARDEN COMPANIES; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON® brand. We also provide a host of other regional and application-specific garden brands and supplies. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS, COMFORT ZONE®, FARNAM®, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX®; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON®, CORALIFE®, SEGREST and ZILLA®; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE®, Forti-Diet® and CRITTER TRAIL®; and dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE®, FOUR PAWS®, IMS®, CADET®, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE® and AVODERM®. We also provide a host of other application-specific pet brands and supplies. Central Garden & Pet Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has approximately 5,400 employees, primarily in North America. For additional information on Central Garden & Pet Company, including access to the Company's SEC filings, please visit the Company’s website at www.central.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO
05:02pCENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY : to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial R..
BU
06/17CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/17CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY : Names New Independent Director
BU
06/04NYLABONE : ® Joins Forces With the Guide Dog Foundation and America's VetDogs® t..
BU
06/03NYLABONE : Teams Up with American Humane and the Pup4Patriots™ Program to ..
BU
05/07CENTRAL GARDEN & PET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
05/06CENTRAL GARDEN : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
05/06CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY : Announces Fiscal Second Quarter Revenues and Prof..
BU
04/30CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY : to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 343 M
EBIT 2019 169 M
Net income 2019 105 M
Debt 2019 135 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,74x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
Capitalization 1 595 M
Chart CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO
Duration : Period :
Central Garden & Pet Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 37,00  $
Last Close Price 29,40  $
Spread / Highest target 49,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George C. Roeth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brooks M. Pennington Chairman
William Lynch Senior Vice President-Operations
Nicholas Lahanas Chief Financial Officer
Jack Balousek Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO-14.66%1 595
NESTLÉ S.A.28.12%298 240
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL35.92%78 374
DANONE25.51%55 800
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD46.64%39 643
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-26.70%38 489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group