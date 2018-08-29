Central Garden & Pet : to Present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), a leading
innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label
products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets, announced today
that management will present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples
Conference in Boston on September 6, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. EDT. The live
audiocast and presentation materials may be accessed on the Investor
section of Central’s website at http://ir.central.com
beginning the date of the presentation.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, producer and
distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden
and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, our
products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers.
Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the
brands PENNINGTON®, and THE REBELS®; wild bird
feed and the brand PENNINGTON®; weed and insect control and
the brands AMDRO®, SEVIN®, and OVER-N-OUT®;
fertilizer and the brands PENNINGTON® and IRONITE®;
live plants from BELL NURSERY; and decorative outdoor patio products
under the PENNINGTON® brand. We also provide a host of other
regional and application-specific garden brands and supplies.
Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands
ADAMS™, COMFORT ZONE®, FARNAM®, HORSE
HEALTH™ and VITAFLEX®; aquatics and reptile and
the brands AQUEON®, CORALIFE®, SEGREST™
and ZILLA®; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE®,
Forti-Diet® and CRITTER TRAIL®; and dog & cat and
the brands TFH™, NYLABONE®, FOUR PAWS®,
IMS®, CADET®, DMC™, K&H Pet Products™,
PINNACLE® and AVODERM®. We also provide a host of
other application-specific pet brands and supplies. Central Garden & Pet
Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has approximately
5,000 employees, primarily in North America. For additional information
on Central Garden & Pet Company, including access to the Company's SEC
filings, please visit the Company’s website at www.central.com.
