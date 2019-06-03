Nylabone : Teams Up with American Humane and the Pup4Patriots™ Program to Support Service Dogs for Veterans

Nylabone, an industry-leading creator of innovative dog chew toys, chew
treats, and dental solutions since 1955, has partnered with American
Humane and its Pups4Patriots™ program to provide chew toys to
dogs being trained to provide lifesaving assistance to military veterans.
American Humane’s Pups4Patriots program matches qualified rescue dogs
with veterans suffering from serious—but often unseen—mental or physical
trauma such as post-traumatic stress (PTS) and traumatic brain injury
(TBI). Every year, more than 6,000 veterans struggling with invisible
wounds of war take their own lives, and nearly 700,000 dogs in U.S.
shelters are euthanized. The Pups4Patriots mission saves human and
animal lives by helping dogs and veterans find the security and
companionship they deserve.
“The Nylabone family holds the utmost respect for those who have served
our country, which is why we’re honored to support American Humane in
its mission to connect brave veterans with loving dogs who need a second
chance,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone Products.
“We want all of the veterans and animals in the program to experience
the sheer joy that dogs and people can bring each other.”
Robin Ganzert, Ph.D., American Humane president and CEO said, “These
service dogs are helping to address wounded warriors’ stress and anxiety
and allowing them to heal. We value Nylabone’s contribution to this
important program that is saving lives on both ends of the leash.”
As American Humane and the Pups4Patriots program rescues and trains
dogs, Nylabone’s chew toy donations help these canines ease the
transition to their new forever homes. The chew toys also provide
comfort to dogs in shelters, preventing destructive chewing behaviors
associated with anxiety and boredom and supporting them as they cope
with the stresses of adapting to a new environment.
Nylabone supports and donates to a variety of dog shelters, animal
welfare groups, and canine service organizations through the Nylabone
Cares program. Part of this initiative is giving shelter dogs the
behavioral tools they need to thrive in their forever homes, encouraging
healthy chewing habits, and helping reduce stress.
Learn more about the Nylabone Cares mission at www.nylabone.com/about-us/nylabone-cares.
About Nylabone
Nylabone, the leader in safe, healthy chewing since 1955, crafts the
highest-quality chew toys, best chew treats, and most innovative dental
solutions in the world. A family-operated company, Nylabone has a
history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their
dogs. They are committed to developing the very best solutions for
destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more,
helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Recommended by veterinarians,
Nylabone® products encourage a positive relationship between humans and
their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best™!
For more information, visit www.nylabone.com.
Nylabone is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet
Corporation (Nasdaq: CENT) (Nasdaq: CENTA) and has been the leader in
responsible animal care for over 60 years.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, producer, and
distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden
and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, the
Company’s products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers.
Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: grass seed and the
brands PENNINGTON® and THE REBELS®; wild bird feed and the brand
PENNINGTON®; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO®, SEVIN®, and
OVER-N-OUT®; fertilizer and the brands PENNINGTON® and IRONITE®; live
plants from BELL NURSERY; outdoor cushions and pillows from ARDEN
COMPANIES; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON®
brand. The Company provides a host of other regional and
application-specific garden brands and supplies. Participating
categories in Pet include: animal health and the brands ADAMS™, COMFORT
ZONE®, FARNAM®, HORSE HEALTH™, and VITAFLEX®; aquatics and reptile and
the brands AQUEON®, CORALIFE®, SEGREST™, and ZILLA®; bird & small animal
and the brands KAYTEE®, Forti-Diet®, and CRITTER TRAIL®; and dog & cat
and the brands TFH™, NYLABONE®, FOUR PAWS®, IMS®, CADET®, DMC™, K&H Pet
Products™, PINNACLE®, and AVODERM®. The Company also provides a host of
other application-specific pet brands and supplies. Central Garden & Pet
Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has approximately
5,400 employees, primarily in North America. For additional information
on Central Garden & Pet Company, including access to the Company's SEC
filings, visit the Company’s website at www.central.com.
About American Humane and Pups4Patriots™
For 142 years, American Humane has been first in promoting the welfare
and safety of animals and strengthening the bond between animals and
people. The organization is first to serve wherever animals are in need
of rescue, shelter, protection, or security. Through their innovative
leadership initiatives, American Humane sets the standard as the most
visionary and effective animal welfare organization in the nation.
Pups4Patriots
rescues qualified dogs in need of forever homes and trains them to
become lifesaving service animals for military veterans struggling with
the invisible wounds of war, including post-traumatic stress (PTS) and
traumatic brain injury (TBI). For more information about American
Humane, go to www.americanhumane.org.
