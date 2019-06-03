Nylabone : Teams Up with American Humane and the Pup4Patriots™ Program to Support Service Dogs for Veterans

Nylabone, an industry-leading creator of innovative dog chew toys, chew treats, and dental solutions since 1955, has partnered with American Humane and its Pups4Patriots™ program to provide chew toys to dogs being trained to provide lifesaving assistance to military veterans.

American Humane’s Pups4Patriots program matches qualified rescue dogs with veterans suffering from serious—but often unseen—mental or physical trauma such as post-traumatic stress (PTS) and traumatic brain injury (TBI). Every year, more than 6,000 veterans struggling with invisible wounds of war take their own lives, and nearly 700,000 dogs in U.S. shelters are euthanized. The Pups4Patriots mission saves human and animal lives by helping dogs and veterans find the security and companionship they deserve.

“The Nylabone family holds the utmost respect for those who have served our country, which is why we’re honored to support American Humane in its mission to connect brave veterans with loving dogs who need a second chance,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone Products. “We want all of the veterans and animals in the program to experience the sheer joy that dogs and people can bring each other.”

Robin Ganzert, Ph.D., American Humane president and CEO said, “These service dogs are helping to address wounded warriors’ stress and anxiety and allowing them to heal. We value Nylabone’s contribution to this important program that is saving lives on both ends of the leash.”

As American Humane and the Pups4Patriots program rescues and trains dogs, Nylabone’s chew toy donations help these canines ease the transition to their new forever homes. The chew toys also provide comfort to dogs in shelters, preventing destructive chewing behaviors associated with anxiety and boredom and supporting them as they cope with the stresses of adapting to a new environment.

Nylabone supports and donates to a variety of dog shelters, animal welfare groups, and canine service organizations through the Nylabone Cares program. Part of this initiative is giving shelter dogs the behavioral tools they need to thrive in their forever homes, encouraging healthy chewing habits, and helping reduce stress.

Learn more about the Nylabone Cares mission at www.nylabone.com/about-us/nylabone-cares.

About Nylabone

Nylabone, the leader in safe, healthy chewing since 1955, crafts the highest-quality chew toys, best chew treats, and most innovative dental solutions in the world. A family-operated company, Nylabone has a history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their dogs. They are committed to developing the very best solutions for destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more, helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Recommended by veterinarians, Nylabone® products encourage a positive relationship between humans and their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best™! For more information, visit www.nylabone.com.

Nylabone is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Corporation (Nasdaq: CENT) (Nasdaq: CENTA) and has been the leader in responsible animal care for over 60 years.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, producer, and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, the Company’s products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON® and THE REBELS®; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON®; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO®, SEVIN®, and OVER-N-OUT®; fertilizer and the brands PENNINGTON® and IRONITE®; live plants from BELL NURSERY; outdoor cushions and pillows from ARDEN COMPANIES; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON® brand. The Company provides a host of other regional and application-specific garden brands and supplies. Participating categories in Pet include: animal health and the brands ADAMS™, COMFORT ZONE®, FARNAM®, HORSE HEALTH™, and VITAFLEX®; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON®, CORALIFE®, SEGREST™, and ZILLA®; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE®, Forti-Diet®, and CRITTER TRAIL®; and dog & cat and the brands TFH™, NYLABONE®, FOUR PAWS®, IMS®, CADET®, DMC™, K&H Pet Products™, PINNACLE®, and AVODERM®. The Company also provides a host of other application-specific pet brands and supplies. Central Garden & Pet Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has approximately 5,400 employees, primarily in North America. For additional information on Central Garden & Pet Company, including access to the Company's SEC filings, visit the Company’s website at www.central.com.

About American Humane and Pups4Patriots™

For 142 years, American Humane has been first in promoting the welfare and safety of animals and strengthening the bond between animals and people. The organization is first to serve wherever animals are in need of rescue, shelter, protection, or security. Through their innovative leadership initiatives, American Humane sets the standard as the most visionary and effective animal welfare organization in the nation.

Pups4Patriots rescues qualified dogs in need of forever homes and trains them to become lifesaving service animals for military veterans struggling with the invisible wounds of war, including post-traumatic stress (PTS) and traumatic brain injury (TBI). For more information about American Humane, go to www.americanhumane.org.

All trademarks are either the property of Central Garden & Pet Company, its subsidiaries, divisions, affiliated and/or related companies or the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005210/en/