Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Central Holding Group Co. Ltd.    1735   KYG2006G1073

CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD.

(1735)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 05/15
15.66 HKD   +0.90%
09:51aStarbucks reopens in Italy but keeps Milan flagship closed
RE
06:30aQE or not QE? China's central bank grapples with policy dilemma
RE
06:12aOrdinary Joe no cure for Italy's debt disease
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Spain governor says it is up to Spanish government to seek help from ESM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 10:13am EDT
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Seville

The Bank of Spain governor on Monday said it was up to the Spanish government to decide whether it considered "appropriate" to seek funding from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

"It is not much (money), but in any case it is a line that very likely will be granted at lower rates than those of the market," Pablo Hernandez de Cos, who also sits on the European Central Bank's governing council, said on Monday.

"I'd rather not over dramatize but I would leave it out of the political debate," he added.

Sources told Reuters last week that Spain was planing to avoid using cheap European Union bailout funds in all but a worst-case scenario in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by Inti Landauro)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO.
09:51aStarbucks reopens in Italy but keeps Milan flagship closed
RE
06:30aQE or not QE? China's central bank grapples with policy dilemma
RE
06:12aOrdinary Joe no cure for Italy's debt disease
RE
05:33aThai central bank seen cutting key rate to help economy in recession
RE
05/17EU'S VESTAGER : Discrepancy in state aid distorts single market, hampers recover..
RE
05/17China central bank should shun risky bond buying as economy improves - advise..
RE
05/15TAKE FIVE : ZIRP to NIRP, a jump policymakers must consider
RE
05/15Coronavirus sends CEE economies into tailspin in first quarter
RE
05/15Japan's economic recovery to be modest after sharp coronavirus-led contractio..
RE
05/14Negative rates unlikely tool for central banks combating pandemic - ex-BOJ of..
RE
More news
Chart CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Central Holding Group Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Zhu Yun Yu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wong Kwong Ng Technical Director
Xiao Ge Qiao Non-Executive Director
Jian Gao Non-Executive Director
Yu Juan Zhu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD.0.51%533
TOPBUILD CORP.-12.34%2 987
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)-11.93%1 647
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.-26.91%1 492
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD-1.49%844
REFRIGERATION ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.72%416
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group