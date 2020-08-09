Central : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 27 AUGUST 2020

CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD.

中 環 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1735)

Number of shares to which this form of proxy relates

(Note 1)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 27 AUGUST 2020

I/We (Note 2) of

being the registered holder(s) of shares in the issued share capital of Central Holding Group Co. Ltd. (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting (Note 3) or

of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of the Company to be held at Office 5509, 55th Floor, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 27 August 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (and at any adjournment thereof) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolution as hereunder indicated, or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit. My/our proxy will also be entitled to vote on any matter properly put to the EGM in such manner as he/ she thinks fit.

Please tick (''P'') the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast (Note 4).

ORDINARY RESOLUTION# FOR AGAINST

To approve, confirm and ratify the Construction Services Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the Annual Caps.

Unless otherwise defined herein, the terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular dated 10 August 2020. The above description of the proposed ordinary resolution is by way of summary only. The full text appears in the notice of the EGM.

Date: 2020 Signature(s) (Note 5)

Notes:

Please insert the number of shares to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words '' the Chairman of the meeting '' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM shall be entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A member who is the holder of two or more Shares may appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote on his behalf at the EGM provided that if more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of Shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. On a poll, votes may be given either personally or by proxy. Every shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ( '' P '' ) THE BOX MARKED '' FOR '' . IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ( '' P '' ) THE BOX MARKED '' AGAINST '' . If no direction is given, your proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice

convening the EGM. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorised. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company. In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company ' s branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, at 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the meeting or the adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM if you so wish. References to time and dates in this form of proxy are to Hong Kong time and dates.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of