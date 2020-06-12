ECB's Enria urges banks to eat into capital and lend

The European Central Bank's top supervisor urged banks on Friday to eat into their capital buffers and continue lending during the coronavirus crisis, insisting the ECB would be slow in raising requirements again.

"I hear sometimes that banks might not be willing to use the buffers because of concerns that the ECB would... ask for a fast replenishment of the buffers," Andrea Enria told a virtual meeting of bankers.

"I want to reassure all parties that we will strive to put in place a well-designed and credible path to normality," he added.

