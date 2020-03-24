Log in
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.

(CPF)
Central Pacific Financial : Bank Announces Temporary Closure of Several Branches in Response to Covid-19

03/24/2020

HONOLULU, HI | March 24, 2020 - Central Pacific Bank (CBP) announces several branch closures in response to Governor David Ige's statewide restrictions on the movements of Hawaii residents and visitors to combat the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hawaii. CPB will temporarily close 13 branch locations and will keep 22 branches open and fully operational.

The decision to temporarily close a few branches was made to protect the health and well-being of CPB employees and customers. Some branches, such as the instore branches with limited floor space, made it challenging to operate with social distancing in mind.

The remaining branches will continue to exercise vigilance in social distancing and cleaning measures. CPB is now offering Kupuna Hour for seniors and those most at risk. The first hour of each day, Monday to Friday, is now a protected time for seniors and those most at risk for COVID-19 to do their banking.

Visit cpb.bank/locations for individual branch hours.

The following CPB branches will be temporarily closed (subject to change):

Oahu Branches:
The following Oahu Branches are closed as of Tuesday, March 24, 2020:

  • Kahala Times
  • Kaheka Don Quijote
  • Pearl City Don Quijote
  • Royal Kunia Times

The following Oahu Branches will be closed as of Wednesday, March 25, 2020:

  • Wahiawa

The following Oahu Branches are closed as of Friday, March 27, 2020:

  • Beretania
  • Hawaii Kai
  • Manoa
  • Mapunapuna
  • Waikiki
  • Ward

Maui Branches:
 The Wailuku Branch be closed as of tomorrow, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Kauai Branches:
 The Kapaa Branch will be closed as of Friday, March 27, 2020

Hawaii Island Branches:
 All Hawaii Island branches will remain open.

For more information on CPB branch locations, relief programs, and resources in response to COVID-19: cpb.bank/covid-19.

Central Pacific Financial Corporation published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 01:27:06 UTC
