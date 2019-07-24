Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Central Pacific Financial Corp.    CPF

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.

(CPF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Central Pacific Financial : Bank to Invest $40 Million in Facilities and Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 10:55pm EDT

July 24, 2019

Honolulu, Hawaii [July 24, 2019] - Central Pacific Bank (CPB) today announced plans to invest $40 million to upgrade its downtown headquarters, main branch and other branch spaces, digital banking platforms and ATM network to enhance customer convenience and access to its banking services. In the scope of this project called RISE2020, the bank will convert its flagship Main Branch in downtown Honolulu into a multi-functional facility to include a community lanai and co-working spaces.

'Central Pacific Bank is committed to being continually relevant to our customers and community,' said Paul Yonamine, chairman & CEO of Central Pacific Financial Corp, parent company of Central Pacific Bank. 'In the financial services industry, technology and customer preferences are rapidly changing, and we are making the necessary investments to take even better care of our customers. That means providing an exceptional branch experience at our downtown flagship and neighborhood branches, and offering more advanced digital banking services.'

Changes at Main Branch & Central Pacific Plaza

CPB will construct an indoor-outdoor lanai at its Main Branch on the corner of South King and Alakea streets that will serve as a community space with outdoor seating and retail space.

'Our vision is for 'The CPB Lanai' to be a bright spot and vibrant gathering place in the downtown community where the public, our customers and employees can connect and share ideas and experiences,' said Catherine Ngo, president and CEO of Central Pacific Bank.

In a section of the Main Branch, the bank will build flexible co-working spaces that will be made available for use by small business customers and non-profit organizations.

'We want to provide the co-working space at our Main Branch as a benefit to our community and customers, particularly as meeting spaces in Honolulu are at a premium,' said Ngo.

In another section of the Main Branch, the bank will construct a prototype branch model, called the 'CPB Lab,' that will feature and test advanced banking technologies, customer flows and flexible space configurations. This model will serve as a platform to continually improve customer service at CPB's branches and through its digital network.

'As the relationship between branch spaces and new banking technologies continues to evolve, the CPB Lab will allow us to take a studied yet nimble approach to enhancing customer experience in our branches,' said Yonamine. 'We recognize that customers have different levels of experience with technology, and we are committed to helping everyone - from the experienced to novice user - comfortably and confidently use these channels, along with our branches, to do their banking.'

Central Pacific Bank anticipates opening the CPB Lab in early 2020 and completing construction of the full Main Branch, with co-working spaces and indoor-outdoor lanai in early 2021.

Enhancing Customers' Digital Experience

CPB plans to upgrade its customers' digital experience by building state-of-the-art online and mobile banking platforms that will improve digital banking functions and user friendliness. These applications will also include financial management and educational tools to help customers gain greater understanding and confidence in managing their finances.

Additionally, the bank will replace its current ATM network with new ATMs that feature advanced functionality.

CPB will also redesign its website to enhance user experience and content relevancy under a new domain name, 'cpb.bank'. The '.bank' domain will provide customers with even greater security and protection for online banking transactions and communications. Only verified banks can register a '.bank' domain, which has a higher level of security than other commercially available domains, such as '.com' or '.net' that almost anyone can obtain. Changes to the website will start appearing in late 2019. For now, more information on RISE2020 can be found at cpb.bank (this link will be active on July 25, 2019 at 7:00 AM HST).

'We are excited about these changes that will allow us to create an even better bank for our customers, our employees and our community,' said Yonamine. 'Our commitment to change will allow us to further our mission of making a positive difference in people's lives - beyond banking.'

Disclaimer

Central Pacific Financial Corporation published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 02:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL
10:55pCENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : Bank to Invest $40 Million in Facilities and Technol..
PU
12:16pCENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
06:31aCENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Launches ..
PR
07/10CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Conference Call To Discuss Second Qu..
PR
06/20CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Authori..
PR
05/30CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/07CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
04/29CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hol..
AQ
04/24CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
04/24CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. : Reports $16.0 Million First Quarter Earnings A..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 222 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 56,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,03%
P/E ratio 2019 15,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,82x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,70x
Capitalization 848 M
Chart CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Central Pacific Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 32,67  $
Last Close Price 29,67  $
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul K. Yonamine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Agnes Catherine Ngo President & Director
David S. Morimoto Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Lee Y. Moriwaki Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Paul J. Kosasa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.23.49%861
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.28%179 312
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 004
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP12.14%53 998
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK17.24%49 025
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-1.43%48 762
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group