Central Pacific Financial Corp. : Announces Conference Call To Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

07/15/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

HONOLULU, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, will release its second quarter 2020 earnings on July 29, 2020, before the open of the New York Stock Exchange.  Management will review the results by conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on July 29, 2020.

Interested parties may listen to the conference by calling 1-877-505-7644, or by listening to the webcast on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.centralpacificbank.com. A replay of the call will be available through August 29, 2020 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (passcode: 10146483) and on the company's website.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with $6.1 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 35 branches and 75 ATMs in the state of Hawaii as of March 31, 2020.  As of July 15, 2020, 9 branches are temporarily closed to protect the health and well-being of the Company's employees and customers from COVID-19. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/central-pacific-financial-corp-announces-conference-call-to-discuss-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-301094320.html

SOURCE Central Pacific Financial Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
