CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.

(CPF)
  Report  
Central Pacific Financial Corp. : Announces Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

0
10/11/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

HONOLULU, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, will release its third quarter 2019 earnings on October 23, 2019, before the open of the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review the results by conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on October 23, 2019.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Central Pacific Financial Corp.)

Interested parties may listen to the conference by calling 1-877-505-7644, or by listening to the webcast on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.centralpacificbank.com. A replay of the call will be available through November 23, 2019 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (passcode: 10136063) and on the company's website.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with $5.9 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 35 branches and 78 ATMs in the state of Hawaii as of June 30, 2019. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.centralpacificbank.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/central-pacific-financial-corp-announces-conference-call-to-discuss-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-300937364.html

SOURCE Central Pacific Financial Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
