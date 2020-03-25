Log in
Central Pacific Financial Corp.    CPF

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.

(CPF)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central Pacific Financial Corp. : Announces Move To Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting For 2020

03/25/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

HONOLULU, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a change in the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to a virtual-only shareholder meeting. The change for this year's annual shareholder meeting follows the issuance of a Stay at Home/Work from Home Order by Honolulu City and County Mayor Kirk Caldwell, and proclamation by Hawaii Governor David Ige prohibiting generally the public and private gathering of people in response to the COVID-19 virus.

Virtual meeting date: Thursday, April 23, 2020
Virtual meeting time: 11 a.m. Hawaii Time
Virtual meeting link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CPF2020 

Shareholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2020, are invited to vote their shares and register for the meeting at proxyvote.com using the instructions provided with their proxy materials that were issued beginning on or about March 10. Shareholders may submit questions in advance when they register for the meeting, and they also will have the opportunity to submit questions during the virtual event using the directions on the meeting website that day. All shareholders will need their control number to vote or ask questions; that number can be found on the proxy cards, voting instruction forms or other notices they received previously. Those without a control number may attend as guests of the meeting, but they will not have the option to vote their shares or ask questions during the virtual event.

Technical assistance will be available for those attending the meeting.

A replay of the shareholder meeting will be available on the Company's website at http://ir.centralpacificbank.com.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.0 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 35 branches and 77 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of December 31, 2019. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at cpb.bank.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/central-pacific-financial-corp-announces-move-to-virtual-annual-shareholder-meeting-for-2020-301030017.html

SOURCE Central Pacific Financial Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
