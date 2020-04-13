Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Central Pacific Financial Corp.    CPF

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.

(CPF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central Pacific Financial : Hawaii Banks Secure $1.6 Billion For More Than 7,500 Local Businesses Through SBA Paycheck Protection Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 10:53pm EDT

HONOLULU, April 13 - The Hawaii Bankers Association (HBA) today announced that in just over a week since the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application became available, Hawaii banks have successfully secured SBA approval for loans to more than 7,500 companies totaling $1.6 billion. The HBA estimates this funding will help to preserve more than 100,000 jobs statewide.

The SBA PPP is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed by President Trump on Mar. 27, which provides financial relief for American workers and small businesses affected by COVID-19. The program is designed to help small businesses keep employees on payroll and off unemployment assistance for as much as eight weeks and requires applicants to use SBA-approved lenders (in Hawaii this includes HBA members American Savings Bank, Bank of Hawaii, Central Pacific Bank, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaii National Bank, Ohana Pacific Bank and Territorial Savings Bank).

'Once the Paycheck Protection Program was announced, our lender banks worked swiftly to make the application available to customers and staff up immediately to accommodate the high volume we anticipated,' said Rich Wacker, President of the Hawaii Bankers Association. 'Despite this being a brand new program with changes and conditions communicated on almost a daily basis, Hawaii bankers have worked around the clock to secure essential funding for more than 7,500 Hawaii businesses in just eight days.'

No state is allocated a portion of the loan amounts to be provided to small businesses meaning that the PPP loans are 'first come, first served.' In total, HBA lender banks received nearly 20,000 applications since the program started accepting applications on Apr. 3.

'The good news is Hawaii banks are stepping up to help local businesses and workers and we are on track to get our fair share of the $349 billion national program,' said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, a member of the Senate Banking Committee and the Senate Appropriations Committee. 'But many more people still need help and time is of the essence. That's why I'm fighting to make sure SBA moves quickly and that this program gets more money.'

The SBA PPP is just one of the many ways HBA members are taking care of customers and the community during this crisis. While the PPP is an excellent option for many businesses, it may not be the best solution for all companies as the SBA has several new temporary programs available during the COVID-19 outbreak. Small business owners are encouraged to contact their primary bank or any of the HBA banks for assistance with financial hardship due to the pandemic. Banks are offering accommodations for individual and business customers suffering financial hardship, including forbearance, payment deferment and extensions.

HBA member banks are also keeping branches open throughout Hawaii to serve essential customer needs, waiving fees when using any local bank's ATMs, providing kupuna hours and more. Dedicated to serving the community, HBA banks are also supporting a wide range of local nonprofit and community COVID-19-response initiatives.

The Hawaii Bankers Association is a trade organization made up of FDIC insured depository institutions in Hawaii, including: American Savings Bank, Bank of Hawaii, Bank of the Orient, Central Pacific Bank, Finance Factors, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaii National Bank, HomeStreet Bank, Ohana Pacific Bank, and Territorial Savings Bank.

About the Hawaii Bankers Association
The Hawaii Bankers Association (HBA) membership is open to FDIC insured depository institutions doing business in Hawaii. Current members include banks, thrifts and a depository financial services company. Hawaii's first bank was established in 1858 and over the many decades Hawaii financial institutions have played an important role in transforming Hawaii's economy by serving the needs of consumers and businesses. HBA members continue to offer innovative products/services and loans to consumers and businesses to fuel Hawaii's economic growth. Many members of the financial services industry spend countless of hours volunteering their time with non-profit and charitable organizations. These bankers have been instrumental in providing the leadership and fundraising support to help organizations continue serving Hawaii residents. For more information, visit http://hawaiiba.org/.

Disclaimer

Central Pacific Financial Corporation published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 02:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL
10:53pCENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : Hawaii Banks Secure $1.6 Billion For More Than 7,500..
PU
04/10CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Conference Call To Discuss First Qua..
PR
03/25CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Move To Virtual Annual Shareholder M..
PR
03/24CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : Bank Announces Temporary Closure of Several Branches..
PU
02/27CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
01/29CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
01/29CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. : Reports Results For Fourth Quarter And Full Ye..
PR
01/15CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Conference Call To Discuss Fourth Qu..
PR
2019CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : John Dean To Retire From Central Pacific Financial C..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 222 M
EBIT 2020 77,8 M
Net income 2020 35,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,79%
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,03x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,02x
Capitalization 449 M
Chart CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Central Pacific Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 22,50  $
Last Close Price 15,89  $
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul K. Yonamine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Agnes Catherine Ngo President & Director
David S. Morimoto Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Paul J. Kosasa Independent Director
Christine H. H. Camp Friedman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.-46.28%476
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.97%167 130
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.1.29%62 039
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.30%47 520
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.39%43 618
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-0.19%42 603
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group