CENTRAL PATTANA

CENTRAL PATTANA

(CPN)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 08/13
47.75 THB   +4.95%
12:16aCENTRAL PATTANA : Posted Loss in 2Q as Covid-19 Hurt Malls Business
DJ
05/28CENTRAL PATTANA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/19CENTRAL PATTANA : quaterly earnings release
Central Pattana : Posted Loss in 2Q as Covid-19 Hurt Malls Business

08/14/2020 | 12:16am EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Central Pattana PCL posted a loss in the second quarter as the company's malls and food-center service took a hit from Covid-19 restrictions.

Net loss for the quarter ended June came in at 611 million baht ($19.7 million), while revenue fell 61% to THB3.61 billion, the company said Friday.

The temporary closure of malls led to rental revenue falling during the quarter, the company said, adding that it doesn't expect its businesses to reach pre-Covid levels this year.

The company said it is looking to expand in Southeast Asia, especially markets of Malaysia and Vietnam to increase its avenues to generate more revenue.

Central Pattana is a unit of Central Group, which is owned by the Chirathivat family, which has a net worth of $9.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Central Group is involved in property development, financial services and fintech, and owns luxury department stores in Italy, Germany and Denmark.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL PATTANA 4.95% 47.75 End-of-day quote.-23.29%
FORBES & COMPANY LIMITED -0.93% 1069.05 End-of-day quote.-35.99%
CENTRAL PATTANA : Posted Loss in 2Q as Covid-19 Hurt Malls Business
Financials
Sales 2020 27 233 M 877 M 877 M
Net income 2020 7 629 M 246 M 246 M
Net Debt 2020 37 230 M 1 199 M 1 199 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,2x
Yield 2020 1,44%
Capitalization 213 B 6 876 M 6 878 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,21x
EV / Sales 2021 6,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 56,92 THB
Last Close Price 47,75 THB
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,57%
Managers
NameTitle
Preecha Ekkunagul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Suthichai Chirathivat Chairman
Pakorn Partanapat Senior Executive Vice President-Operation
Naparat Sriwanvit SEVP-Finance, Accounting & Risk Management
Paitoon Taveebhol Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL PATTANA-23.29%6 545
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.18%37 181
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-22.90%32 864
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-11.34%31 189
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.25%29 098
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-17.79%28 510
