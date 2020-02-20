Central Pattana PCL : 4Q Net Rises 42% on Higher Rental Income

By P.R. Venkat



Central Pattana's fourth quarter net profit rose 42.0% on year due to higher rental from its malls in Thailand and an increase in food services income.

Net profit for the October-December quarter was 3.47 billion baht ($110.2 million), Central Pattana said in a filing to the Thai stock exchange on Friday. Revenue rose 23% on year to THB11.07 billion,

For the whole of 2020, the company expects revenue growth of 8.0%, driven by contributions from its shopping and residential businesses, the filing said.

On its international expansion plans, the company said that it was preparing an investment plan for Vietnam and also studying potential investment opportunities across Southeast Asia.

Central Pattana is a unit of Central Group which is owned by the Chirathivat family, which has a net worth of $21 billion, according to Forbes.

The group is involved in property development, financial services and fintech, and owns luxury department stores in Italy, Germany and Denmark.

