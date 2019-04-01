Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Central Pattana PCL    CPN   TH0481B10Z00

CENTRAL PATTANA PCL

(CPN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Central Pattana PCL : Dusit Thani, Central Pattana to invest $1.2 billion in Bangkok mixed-use project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 12:35am EDT
Women walk past a sign of Dusit Thani Hotel in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai hotelier Dusit Thani and mall operator Central Pattana are investing 36.7 billion baht ($1.16 billion) in a mixed-use project in Bangkok's central business district of Silom, the companies said in a statement.

The project will cover 440,000 square metres and include hotel, office space and retail space. The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

($1 = 31.6900 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAL PATTANA PCL
12:35aCENTRAL PATTANA PCL : Dusit Thani, Central Pattana to invest $1.2 billion in Ban..
RE
03/14CENTRAL PATTANA PCL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018CENTRAL PATTANA PCL : Common Ground Partners with ThailandS Central Pattana
AQ
2018Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise; Philippines jumps about 2 percent after ra..
RE
2018SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most drop tracking Asian peers; Indonesian shares reboun..
RE
2018BUILD IT AND THEY WILL COME : Thai developers pour billions into retail
RE
2018Death of chairman adds to King Power uncertainty as Thai duty-free changes lo..
RE
2018CENTRAL PATTANA PCL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017CENTRAL PATTANA PCL : Establishment of a Joint Venture Company
PU
2017CENTRAL PATTANA PCL : The Supreme Court's Order for the Compensation Regarding t..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 38 456 M
EBIT 2019 13 805 M
Net income 2019 12 812 M
Debt 2019 13 839 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 25,62
P/E ratio 2020 22,83
EV / Sales 2019 8,91x
EV / Sales 2020 8,19x
Capitalization 329 B
Chart CENTRAL PATTANA PCL
Duration : Period :
Central Pattana PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 84,5  THB
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Preecha Ekkunagul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Suthichai Chirathivat Chairman
Pakorn Partanapat Senior Executive Vice President-Operation
Naparat Sriwanvit SEVP-Finance, Accounting & Risk Management
Paitoon Taveebhol Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL PATTANA PCL10 367
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.24%49 725
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP10.36%43 811
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.11.19%41 601
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD27.58%33 946
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD21.18%32 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About