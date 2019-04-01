Central Pattana PCL : Dusit Thani, Central Pattana to invest $1.2 billion in Bangkok mixed-use project
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai hotelier Dusit Thani and mall operator Central Pattana are investing 36.7 billion baht ($1.16 billion) in a mixed-use project in Bangkok's central business district of Silom, the companies said in a statement.
The project will cover 440,000 square metres and include hotel, office space and retail space. The project is expected to be completed in 2024.
($1 = 31.6900 baht)
(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)