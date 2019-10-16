Log in
Central Pattana PCL

CENTRAL PATTANA PCL

(CPN)
  Report  
News 
News

Thai Central Pattana plans over $700 million investment by 2022

0
10/16/2019

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Central Pattana Pcl, Thailand's largest mall operator, will invest 22 billion baht ($722.97 million) by 2022 in new projects and store renovations, a top executive said on Wednesday, despite a slowing economy and growing popularity of e-commerce in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

The expansion will extend the company's retail reach further outside the capital just months after it announced the 36.7 billion baht Dusit Central Park joint venture project in Bangkok with Dusit Thani Pcl.

Investments will be in three new projects in towns and cities outside Bangkok - Ayutthaya, Si Racha and Chanthaburi - Chief Development Officer Chanavat Uahwatanasakul said in a statement.

The company's investments in regional developments have a total project value of 13.9 billion baht and includes malls, hotels and convention centres to draw in locals and tourists, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Wallaya Chirathivat told reporters at a briefing.

CPN, owned by the billionaire Chirathivat family, will also invest in two major re-developments of malls in Bangkok, with a total value of 3.1 billion, and renovations at 12 other locations, Wallaya said.

"Our investment strategy is driven by principles of tourism, infrastructure and trading," she said, adding that the investment plans were in line with government policy.

In August, the company opened a 5 billion baht luxury outlet mall near Bangkok's Suvarnahbumi airport to tap tourism revenue.

Investors like CPN's mall locations outside the competitive city centre.

"We invest in trusts like CPN's real estate investment trust (REIT), which includes malls on the city outskirts," Principal Asset Management chief investment officer Win Phromphaet told Reuters, adding that malls have adjusted to include more activities such as fitness and dining to draw in visitors.

Prices for the CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT are up 45% year-to-date.

"E-commerce will impact the sellers, but the malls are landlords," Win added.

E-commerce retail in Thailand reached 433 billion baht in 2017, up 25% from a year earlier, according to government data.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Alex Richardson)

By Chayut Setboonsarng
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL PATTANA PCL End-of-day quote.
CPN RETAIL GROWTH LEASEHOLD REIT End-of-day quote.
DUSIT THANI PUBLIC CO LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 37 236 M
EBIT 2019 12 915 M
Net income 2019 11 987 M
Debt 2019 31 527 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 23,6x
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales2019 8,44x
EV / Sales2020 7,77x
Capitalization 283 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 79,97  THB
Last Close Price 63,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Preecha Ekkunagul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Suthichai Chirathivat Chairman
Pakorn Partanapat Senior Executive Vice President-Operation
Naparat Sriwanvit SEVP-Finance, Accounting & Risk Management
Paitoon Taveebhol Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL PATTANA PCL9 291
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.72%41 520
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-3.92%36 312
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.91%31 144
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED10.30%28 654
POLY REAL ESTATE GROUP33.25%26 342
