Central Petroleum : 2019 AGM Managing Director's Presentation

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT AND ASX CODE: CTP MEDIA RELEASE

11 November 2019

2019 AGM MANAGING DIRECTOR'S PRESENTATION

Central Petroleum Limited ("Company" or "Central") advises Shareholders and interested parties that the Managing Director's presentation to shareholders last Thursday during the 2019 AGM is now available on the Company's website.

Anyone wishing to view this presentation can do so by using the following link: http://centralpetroleum.com.au/news-media/2019-agm-managing-directors-presentation/

