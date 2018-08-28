Central Petroleum Limited Grant of ATP 2031

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) ("Company" or "Central") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Central Petroleum Eastern Pty Ltd has been formally granted an Authority to Prospect for the prospective Queensland Surat Basin coal seam gas acreage (ATP 2031), covering 77km2 approximately 28km north-west of the town of Miles (the "Queensland Acreage").



Central was announced as preferred bidder for the Queensland Acreage on 1 March this year and on 25 June agreed a 50:50 joint venture arrangement with Incitec Pivot Limited ("IPL") in respect of this acreage. Under the arrangements in place, IPL will fund up to $20 million for the exploration program.



This award, which is dedicated to the domestic market, represents a further step in Central's focus in exploring and appraising potential gas resources in an effort to bring new gas supply to the east coast market to provide certainty to Australia's manufacturing industry.



Central looks forward to continuing its gas growth strategy and becoming a major gas supplier into the east coast market.







About Central Petroleum Limited:



Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) is an oil and gas explorer and producer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange focused on supplying the domestic gas market. Central is advancing several separate projects across what is regarded as the biggest package of proven and prospective oil and gas acreage across central Australia. This spread of assets gives Central multiple options for growth and development. 88% of this land being gas prone has led to the Company's focus on becoming a major domestic gas producer.





Source:



Central Petroleum Limited





Contact:

Central Petroleum Limited T: +61-7-3181-3800 F: +61-7-3181-3855 E: info@centralpetroleum.com.au WWW: www.centralpetroleum.com.au Media Enquiries Martin Debelle at Citadel-MAGNUS T: +61-2-8234-0100 M: +61-409-911-189